ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (ANIP) CEO Nikhil Lalwani On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Lisa Wilson - Investor Relations

Nikhil Lalwani - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Carey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Flanders - Guggenheim

Elliot Wilbur - Raymond James & Associates

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Lisa Wilson

[00:00:40] Thank you, operator. Welcome to A&E Pharmaceutical's Q3 Twenty twenty Earnings results call this is Lisa Wilson of Inside Communications Investor Relations for Ani's. With me on today's call, our Nikil Lalwani, our new President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer of Anei. You can also access the webcast of this call through the investor section of the ANC website at Anei Pharmaceuticals Dotcom's. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation projection, forecast anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance may be considered forward looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward looking statements are based on information available to any pharmaceuticals management as of today and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in our press release issued this morning and our filings with the FCC. Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, and I specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward looking statements except as required by law. The archive webcast will be available for 30 days on our website and I pharmaceutical's dotcom for the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archived webcast. This call was held and recorded on November 5th, twenty twenty. Since then and I have made announcements related to the topics discussed, so please reference the company's most recent press releases and SEC filings. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Nikhil Lalwani.

Nikhil Lalwani

[00:02:54] Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. It is an honor to be with you today in my role as president and CEO of ENI Pharmaceuticals. Before we dove into our third quarter results and business update, I'd like to express my appreciation to essential workers, health care providers, first responders, teachers and scientists everywhere for the unstinted efforts during the covid-19 pandemic. I'm also grateful for the strong commitment shown by our entire team in conjunction with our customers, suppliers and manufacturing partners to ensure that we continue to supply medicines to patients. Let me also share a little bit about my background, why I joined and I and some initial thoughts on ionized promising opportunities. I've been in the health care industry for roughly two decades with the majority of that time spent on specialty pharmaceutical. Prior to joining in in September, I held several roles at Cipla, most recently as CEO of the USA, where I oversaw a period of rapid growth. My experience spans branded products, generics and kvell business lines, and functionally my responsibilities have included multiyear strategic planning, excellent growth, women in business development, portfolio development and commercialization, and overall piano and balance sheet optimization. I've also worked very closely with the FDA on the launch of several complex products. These broad, functional and leadership experiences in biopharma are immediately relevant here, and I. I consider myself to be a growth oriented leader, and I'm proud of my track record of building cohesive and productive teams that deliver results, all of which I believe aligned with Ani's goals.

[00:04:58] Which brings me to why I found the energy opportunities so attractive. I see enormous capacity for growth both organically and inorganically, and the potential to build on the core strengths of the business. And I has a significant opportunity with the caucus and Joe, I will discuss that more in a few moments. And I have a diverse portfolio of commercialized, branded and generic products and a robust portfolio of Enda's, several of which have limited competition. We also have a strong North American manufacturing footprint that has become more valuable and can be leveraged further both for serving commercial customers, Creedmore clients and the U.S. government. Manufacturing includes a high potency hormone facility in Baudette. And lastly, you have a very strong track record in finding a creative and organic branded generics and CD30 deals to support the organic growth. In my first two months since joining and I have invested a great deal of time starting Cockroft and familiarizing myself with the intricacies of the supplemental new drug application or NDA. Based on my observations to date, I can confirm that all stakeholders are working toward a successful refiling in Q1 of Twenty twenty one and a subsequent launch. In addition, I have worked diligently to better understand the drivers of operating performance, execution capabilities, talent and culture.

[00:06:41] I toured the Baudette, Minnesota facility in person and due to Cobus constraints toward the Opal plant in Canada, virtually I have conducted dozens of one on ones and several some small group discussions with our team. I have also been speaking with our commercial customers, Creedmore Quiet's key suppliers and other stakeholders. This has allowed me to get a preliminary understanding of where we are strong, where improvements need to be made and what we need to do to realize the opportunities ahead of us and importantly, moving to third quarter results and business update. We have begun to see some rebound after Q2 in select parts of our branded and generic portfolios. We reported third quarter twenty twenty net revenues of 53 million dollars adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of seventeen million dollars and adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of ninety seven cents. And has continued to monitor closely the impact of coalbed related dynamics on our business operations and we have adopted our plans to deal with its impact, Steve will share a more detailed overview of our Q3 results in a few moments. Let me turn now to our work on the court and program, first on the registry process. We are focused on resubmitting our Ascender in Q1 Twenty twenty one. We continue making significant progress in assembling a robust and compelling package to submit to the FDA. In parallel, we are working on the operational and commercial readiness for launch.

[00:08:28] We remain confident in both the quality of our FDA filing and our market access demand generation and patient support plans for Cockroft. Before I turn the call over to Steve, I want to share a few final thoughts as I begin my tenure as CEO. First, I truly appreciate the trust placed in me in this role, together with our board members, both the longstanding members and our new board members. We will be laser focused on driving shareholder returns. I will share our ambition, long term strategy and operational plan, along with the full year twenty twenty results in February. That said, we are not waiting till February to get started. As I speak, we are evaluating strategic inorganic opportunities, working towards increasing the pace of new launches from our and our library, leveraging our manufacturing network further and maximizing value capture from carbon products. And we remain focused on the Corporal Angelilli refiling and commercialization, placing the necessary resources and attention required as a crucial priority for the company. I'll conclude by saying that I'm excited to be here. I believe I bring fresh energy and perspective and I and I will work tirelessly to bring value to our stakeholders, to build relationships between the and I and the investment community and to ensure that patients and prescribers have access to our therapeutics. With that, I'll turn the call over to Steve.

Stephen Carey

[00:10:09] Thank you, Nikhil, and good morning, everyone, on behalf of the entire A&E team.

[00:10:15] We are very excited to be working alongside Nicole as we continue to build and strengthen. And I we have already formed a very significant level of partnership and the team is confident as we look to the future. Turning to the quarter that revenues for the third quarter of Twenty twenty were fifty three million versus fifty one point three million in the third quarter of thousand nineteen, principally due to increases in sales of generic products.

[00:10:51] Sales of our generic products were thirty seven point seven million during the quarter, up 19 percent from the same period in 2013, primarily due to the January Twenty twenty launch of megaliths that of Philomene and Pallo Perineum. All of these products were acquired from American and have continued to perform well. The increases were mainly offset by declines in revenues of the Zezima simvastatin, vancomycin capsules and methods OLUMIDE, all of which had increased competition in the period as compared to last year. Net revenues for our branded products were twelve point four million during the third quarter of Twenty twenty, down twenty five percent from the prior year period, mainly due to lower unit sales of Inderal, excel in Operation Excel and a decline in revenues of atkins'. Our cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased by 5.1 million to twenty point one million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty, primarily due to increased volumes related to a negative mix towards generic products and increased sales of products subject to profit sharing arrangements driven by the products acquired from emerging. Cost of sales as a percentage of net revenues increased to thirty eight percent during the third quarter of Twenty twenty from twenty nine point two percent during the same period in twenty nineteen. Research and development expenses decreased in the third quarter of Twenty twenty to two point nine million, compared with five million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in expense related to Khorosan as we begin to complete our development efforts.

[00:13:00] We currently anticipate that Quattrocchi and related expenses in Q4 twenty twenty will be moderately higher than those of the third quarter as we continue to focus on our supplemental NDA resubmission efforts. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of 17 million was down two point eight million from the prior year, principally due to the reduction in gross profit. As detailed on table four of this morning's press release, our adjusted non-GAAP we did huntings per share is ninety seven cents for the quarter as compared to a dollar and twenty three cents in the prior year period. As of September 30th, we had seventeen point nine million of restricted cash and cash equivalents. Our cash balance is reflective of twenty one dollars million of cash flow generated from operating activities during the first nine months of the year and is net of seven point five million of repayments of Q1 borrowings from the revolver associated with the American acquisition. Total net debt as of September 30th, Twenty twenty increased to one hundred and seventy one point four million as compared to one hundred and sixty four million as of June 30th of this year. This figure represents two and a half times net leverage on a trailing 12 month basis. From a capital allocation standpoint, we generate healthy levels of positive cash flow from operations and continue to expect to selectively invest in business development opportunities.

[00:14:51] Currently, sixty seven and a half million of the seventy five million dollar revolver portion of our credit facility remains undrawn and provides us with flexibility in continuing to further pursue business development transactions in the balance of twenty twenty. We continue to closely monitor the impact of the role of the terrorists and businessman. While we did not encourage significant actions during the three months and its impact for business, financial condition and results of operations due to numerous uncertainties. With that, I'll now open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

[00:15:47] At this time, if you would like to ask the question, you may do so by pressing Star and the number one on your telephone keypad. Again, that is star one. We'll pause for just a moment. The first question comes from the line of Dana Flanders with Guggenheim.

Dana Flanders

[00:16:06] Great. Thank you very much for the questions, Nikil, I wanted to just focus in on maybe two comments you said during your prepared remarks and opportunities that you're getting ready for. And two of them were accelerating the year and the pipeline, bringing those products to market was wondering if you could comment on how big of an opportunity for you that is. And I guess what's changed across the broader generic market to allow you to do so. Are you seeing more stability and stable competition in competition, opening up pockets of opportunity? And then number two, you mentioned inorganic M&A. I was curious to get your philosophy on leverage and maybe talk around your strategic priorities out of the gate or you focus a little bit more on brands, on on generics and kind of what strikes you as particularly attractive as you kind of evaluate the landscape. Thank you.

Nikhil Lalwani

[00:17:13] Thank you. So I'll take it into three parts to your question, the first one is on accelerating the of the NBA.

[00:17:23] So we have a large library of about 90 plus vendors and a pipeline of the NBA through various acquisitions and big deals. And several of these products have limited competition and potentially higher value. And this is something that we're monitoring on a regular basis, both in terms of understanding what's happening with the competitors that are on the market, but also in conversations with our customers. And so we're working to prioritize and accelerate time to market for these launches. This is something that I have done successfully in the past, and I'll bring that experience here. You then asked about the overall trend in the generic market and I think there's some evidence of improvement in the slope of the decline. I think Kobe has made buying groups more conscious of the quality of the supply. In addition to price consideration, the competitive intensity remains high. There are still good opportunities in the sector. And with the broad push, you know, regardless of, you know, who wins the election, which president wins, the election today will continue to be part of the answer of bringing the cost down of drugs to 80 percent plus of US volume is in generics and there is a significant push on US manufacturing and US entry and I think is very well positioned to capture that.

[00:18:51] With almost 200000 square feet of manufacturing footprint in the U.S. at about 100000 square feet of manufacturing footprint in Canada. When it comes to acquisitions, but the deal environment is very rich, especially those that help us enhance our capabilities and scale, there is definitely more activity right now than there was six to nine months ago. Having said that, we continue to take a disciplined, measured approach to evaluating opportunities that will allow us to enhance our scale and capabilities in branded products DMO engineers business lines. This includes pursuing both commercial and pipeline opportunities. And I think the third part of your question, Dana, was on the overall in a strategic path forward. So, look, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, some of the process of conducting a comprehensive assessment assessment of drivers of our operating performance, execution capabilities, our culture, and putting together a map of where we are strong, where improvements need to be made and where the attractive opportunities are in the market. For the and I all share our ambition, long term strategy and operational plan, along with the full year twenty twenty results in February.

Dana Flanders

[00:20:10] All right. Thank you.

[00:20:16] The next question comes from the line of Elliot Wilbur with Raymond James.

Elliot Wilbur

[00:20:22] Thanks. Good morning. Welcome. You want to ask a couple of financial questions, just real quickly of Steve, specifically, could you just maybe walk through some of the components of operating cash flow trends in the quarter? Looks like cash flow from operations was negative, 40 million. Not sure I can see all the elements that necessarily led to that. Just want to get some perspective there. And then the early commentary on four key trends, I guess, in light of the resurgence of the pandemic in certain areas. I know that you talked earlier about the numbers kind of getting back to pre covered levels and sequential growth throughout the year. I'm just wondering if that's still kind of a realistic expectation in the fourth quarter based on what we're seeing currently.

Stephen Carey

[00:21:13] Short circuit. Good morning, Elliot, and thanks for the insightful question, so so on the cash flow and just say I think you misquoted. I think you said it looks like the quarter was negative, 40 million. I think it's more like 400000. So, yeah, our our year to date cash flow generation at Yazd, zero or two, they're just a little off. But but that's fine. That's fine. It's it's early yet. No, no worries with that. But yeah. So good observation. So cash flow from ops for the first nine months of the year is essentially equal to cash flow from ops for the first six months of the year. And the main part of that phenomenon is really kind of a continued call it a cash flow hangover from the American acquisition. So, you know, while we purchased a portfolio of currently marketed products. Right. And slotted them directly into, you know, into our sales and marketing group, and we're kind of selling them out of the gate. They want that portfolio. Even though we do that from a commercial standpoint, it's essentially operating as if we launch those products, you know, day one on January 9th, that entire portfolio. And so, you know, given given the strength of the, you know, the customers in this environment.

[00:22:55] Right. And the consortiums and certain clauses in terms of launch products, you do get a delay of cash flow from from those, quote unquote launches. And so I do anticipate that to start turning here as we round the corner into the fourth quarter and certainly as we round the corner into the first quarter of the coming year. So that's the phenomenon there in terms of the fourth quarter trends. You know, look, we I think as you see in the sequential numbers today, right, the third quarter numbers, we're we're fairly strong as compared to Q2, you know, as we talked about on the Q2 call. Right. And I just not immune to the covid-19 impacts that we're seeing kind of industry industrywide and, you know, in a likewise manner. In the third quarter, we've seen a nice rebound in terms of prescription volume sequentially. But, you know, it's still not to the levels of pre covid-19 levels. And so the wild card rate, as everybody looks forward to the fourth quarter, is how does covid-19 develop, whether it's in pockets across the U.S. or more nationally?

[00:24:26] You know, obviously, we're all hoping that that does not occur, but that's clearly the wildcard for the industry. And by extension, it's the wild card for for and I so, you know, barring any significant trends there, you know, we we remain optimistic as we look out to the next couple quarters here. But we're always going to be cautious given the the evolving covid-19 situation.

Elliot Wilbur

[00:24:59] Ok, thanks. And then just a couple of questions for you as well. Just want to get a sense of your perspective of sort of the relative opportunities that the company has in front of it in terms of being able to reintroduce, you know, various pipeline assets and have been acquired over the years. And whether or not, you know, that in and of itself would be sufficient to drive growth in the in the short term. I mean, obviously, financial markets seem to value the company in line with, you know, other larger generic companies that, frankly, have declining businesses and, you know, no real prospect of turning those around. So I just want to get your perspective on, you know, whether or not you think that, you know, there is a there is a, you know, a positive growth outlook here in the short term based on assets in the books or maybe transactions that are kind of at a later stage of a valuation versus, you know, having to actually go out and, you know, buy assets to drive growth in the business.

Nikhil Lalwani

[00:26:11] Yes. Thank you. So, look, I think in terms of growth, drivers of growth in general is is a crucial opportunity for the company.

[00:26:22] We are preparing what we expect will be a robust package ready for rickrolling in Q1 of Twenty twenty one and a subsequent launch. So I think that would be a growth driver. Number one, I think, you know, the other areas of growth which are important to consider is number one is leveraging the increasingly important U.S. and North America manufacturing footprint, including the hormone facility that we have in Baudette. So this is a manufacturing network that we can leverage a lot more given the, you know, increasing importance and value that is being assigned to us manufacturing. As we spoke about before, the value kept her from bringing accelerated new launches from our portfolio vendors and our pipeline and library, especially those with limited competition. It will be an important step and maximizing the value capture from our existing branded and generic assets and the CMO clients. I mean, remember, we acquired the emerging business and, you know, a number of those products were launched this year. There's still opportunity to to deliver more share and revenues from some of those products. And so that's something that we will look to, to continue doing. And look, you know, even prior to me showing up and I has done a tremendous job of doing it very thoughtfully, disciplined, executed deals. So we continue to evaluate strategic inorganic opportunities to enhance the scale and capabilities in all three segments brand products, generics and small businesses.

Elliot Wilbur

[00:28:12] Ok, maybe Nikki, if I could just follow up and ask your question, you know, with respect to kind of where you see sort of the the best relative opportunities in terms of in terms of discretionary capital deployment, you know, whether it be pure generic assets, branded assets, five or five betas, obviously, or or all of the above.

[00:28:32] And I guess the question is, you know, the company historically has done a very good job of doing, you know, high ROIC deals in the branded arena, you know, buying products that generate significant returns, but necessarily you don't necessarily have to have any growth associated with them. So just wondering how you're kind of viewing those opportunities, you know, these days, you know, what seems to be sort of an increasing demand from from financial markets for for evidence of of, you know, growth versus just high ROIC metrics.

Nikhil Lalwani

[00:29:09] Yeah, so that's a good question. I think a couple of responses. One is, look, these are good questions that I'm evaluating. As I mentioned previously, I will share our ambition, long term strategy and operational plan, along with the Foleo Twenty twenty results in February. So I will do that. And then, you know, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, I am a growth oriented leader. It's you know, I oversaw a period of rapid growth in as CEO of the U.S. And, you know, that's that's how I am oriented. And it's fortunate that the markets reward that, too. So I do plan to continue that strong track record of delivering results and delivering growth. And the path to that I will share, you know, along with our full year twenty twenty results and the relative. I think the question is, you know, allocation of capital and allocation of resources between the business lines. I will share more about that in the way we share the full year twenty twenty results in February.

Elliot Wilbur

[00:30:13] Ok, that was my question. Thank you.

[00:30:20] As a reminder to ask an audio question, you may do so by pressing Star in the number one on your telephone keypad. The next question will come from the line of Brandon Folkes with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Brandon Folkes

[00:30:33] Hi, thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on your appointment and you talked about the manufacturing footprint. Can you just give some color in terms of your capacity utilization in those facilities? Is there spare capacity or should we think about you replacing current lines with maybe higher value line there? And then secondly, I know Steve talked about the undrawn revolver, but how do you feel about your financial flexibility to execute on M&A as well as potentially invest behind the country and launch next to.

Nikhil Lalwani

[00:31:13] Thank you, Brendan. I think there was two questions to ask. I think the. First one was on the manufacturing capacity. I'm happy to share with you that there is capacity available across all three sites, know both sides to do that, as well as the site north of Canada. So when we talk about leveraging the manufacturing network, it's by increasing the utilization and there's a material opportunity there. Obviously, we have to work through, you know, how to operationalize and capture some of those opportunities. But there is opportunities to to drive growth by leveraging that manufacturing network further and then, you know, coming to the to the capital allocation. I'll start with then, Steve, if you want to jump in. If we take to continue to take a disciplined, measured approach to where to allocate the capital across the different areas, regards as regards to core Crawford or Crawford as a crucial priority for the industry. And we have appropriately dedicated our resources to advance this product and plan to continue doing so, as you're aware that we are. You know, getting ready for a robust force NDA submission in Q1 and in parallel, we've started working on operational and commercial readiness for the launch. This includes market access, demand generation and patient support plans. So absolutely, Kordofan is, of course, a priority opportunity for any.

Stephen Carey

[00:32:59] Yeah, I'm not sure. Yeah, I'll just add add to that, you know, clearly, you know, on the M&A front, you know, clearly you'll continue to see kind of the diligence and the discipline in terms of balancing the opportunities with the, you know, the balance sheet discipline and not getting too far over our skis in terms of leverage profile. I think within that. Right. And kind of what you've historically seen and I do is to pursue assets that are EBITDA generating. Right. And so, you know, whether that's in the form of continued portfolio Takins or something broader, that that starts to enhance Ani's organizational and structural capabilities. I think in in this phase, it's always going to be towards with an eye, towards EBITDA generating and cash flow generating assets. So that that's that's part of the balance there, brand. And, you know, and obviously as as embedded in your question and as Nikil says. Right, Petrosian, we're laser focused not only on the regulatory filing and pushing that to success, but also readying the organization for the efforts that will be required to successfully launch that product. And so that's that's part of the plan that we're evaluating. But I would point out in terms of capital allocation, you know, we're not starting from zero dollars spend there. You know, you've seen in 2020 the company invest behind prelaunch inventories, you know, roughly. Right. Big picture, a little bit over eight million dollars a year to date. And on a full year basis. We have a I think the forecast of between 11 and 15, depending on how the timing of certain shipments fall and break around December thirty first rate. So some of that spend will not need to be replicated in advance of the launch rate. So we'll be able to allocate some of that spend towards the sales and marketing efforts and build from there.

Brandon Folkes

[00:35:37] Steve, one follow up, if I may, and that eight million you referenced in terms of inventory, is that across the portfolio or was that control?

Stephen Carey

[00:35:48] That's culturally specific, right? So so if Twenty twenty is kind of building prelaunch inventories, I'm not saying they'll be zero of that in twenty one, but I would expect that to moderate as we start to pivot towards DNA type activities.

Brandon Folkes

[00:36:10] And maybe just following up on that, what is the shelf life of your culture? I think that 18 months or just any color on your show would be great. Thank you. Yeah, twenty twenty.

Nikhil Lalwani

[00:36:26] So I don't know what to say exactly the same thing that, you know, as you're as you're aware, as you will appreciate, that from a competitive standpoint, it is best for us not to share specifics of of this information right now. We're confident of the quality of our filing and the quality of our product.

[00:36:47] And also this is with the FDA or will be with the FDA and the FDA gets to adjudicate that. So we would prefer to not share specifics on on that right now.

Brandon Folkes

[00:37:02] Enough, I appreciate that. Thanks for listening on.

Stephen Carey

[00:37:04] Thanks, Brendan.

[00:37:09] With that, we are showing no further audio questions. I will him to conference back over to you for closing remarks.

Nikhil Lalwani

[00:37:17] Yeah, thank you all for your time today. This is Nickelodeon. I appreciate the opportunity to lead and I look forward to getting to know many of you personally, to invigorating our regular cadence of communications and to taking full advantage of the core strengths of our business. I have every expectation that as we enter this new chapter, we can achieve great things and deliver value to our shareholders and in these uncertain and unprecedented times. Please take care of yourselves and your families and friends and stay safe. Thank you for your support.

