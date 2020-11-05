On Wednesday, November 3, the 2020 US election finally arrived. After the shock in the 2016 Presidential contest, markets and people on both sides of the political aisle held their collective breath for the results.

The United States remains a divided nation along political lines. The Democrats have a strong base of support. President Trump invigorated the Republican party with his 2016 victory. The 2020 contest turned out to be a referendum on the incumbent President’s performance. COVID-19, the worst global pandemic since the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed the lives of over fifty million worldwide, was the leading issue in the election. A second wave of the virus is now impacting Europe and the United States.

The two US political parties have agreed on virtually nothing over the past years. The election determines the future of US policy over the coming years. Markets reflect the political and economic landscapes. Commodities could be an asset class that outperforms others over the coming months and years because of the virus and the US policy path. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds a portfolio of commodity futures contracts.

No blue wave- Big surprises from the polls

Learning from one’s mistakes is one of the most critical factors for success. No one gets it right all of the time, and using errors in judgment and methods can be the most educational experience for those willing to acknowledge their imperfections.

In 2016, pollsters in the US blew it. They projected a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump. When the TV personality and real estate developer handed the ex-First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State a severe beating at the polls, many pollsters went back to the drawing board to examine and refine their methods.

In the leadup to this week’s Presidential election, most of the same pollsters gave challenger Joe Biden a double-digit percentage advantage over the incumbent President. The election turned out to be so close that the popular vote spread is currently under two percentage points. Moreover, I am writing this piece late in the day, and neither candidate has won enough electoral college votes to claim victory. All signs are that former vice president Biden will win the contest by a narrow margin, but the pollsters got it horribly wrong once again. They projected a blue wave where Democrats would capture the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House. While President Trump is likely to lose, Republicans picked up more than a handful of seats in the House and maintained control and a majority of the Senate, hardly a blue wave. The end of the election is likely to unleash the next round of stimulus. Meanwhile, a Biden administration ran on a platform of more spending as Democrats are traditionally looser with the fiscal purse strings. The former vice president did not hind the fact that he intends to increase taxes. Increased spending,m that is likely to be more than tax hikes can compensate for, boosts inflationary pressures, which is bullish for commodity prices.

Central bank liquidity is unprecedented

Coronavirus continues to weigh on the US and global economies. Throughout the election, the US Federal Reserve continued pumping the necessary liquidity into the financial system. After lowering interest rates back to zero percent in March, the Fed has made moves to provide the required monetary policy to get the US and global financial system through the pandemic. The Fed continues to use quantitative easing selectively. The central bank told markets that short-term rates would not rise until 2023. It changed its 2% inflation target from a line in the sand to an average.

Chairman Jerome Powell has steered Fed policy through turbulent waters over the past months with an unprecedented flood of liquidity. However, the Chairman and his lieutenants have consistently said that monetary policy alone is not enough. Legislative fiscal stimulus is not only complementary; it is a requirement in the current environment.

Another round of government stimulus is on the way

In May, the US Treasury borrowed a record $3 trillion to fund the first round of stimulus. The amount was over five times the previous record of $530 billion borrowings from June through September 2008. For weeks, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin negotiated the next stimulus package without success. In the lead up to the election, Democrats and Republicans refused to compromise for fear of giving the other side of the political aisle any victory going into the 2020 election. Politicians put power ahead of service and self-interest in front of their duty to act in their constituents’ best interest.

In the aftermath of the election, the next round of stimulus will rise to the top of the list, and the money will flow to individuals and businesses who have been waiting for months. The Senate Majority leader, in the aftermath of his reelection this week, said that passing a stimulus package is his number one goal over the rest of 2020.

Even though the next election cycle tends to begin after the votes are in, the pandemic requires at least a few weeks of cooperation where officials do their jobs.

Liquidity and stimulus will continue to provide short-term relief at a growing long-term price tag. In the technological age, creating the funds is as easy as pressing a button. However, it has the same impact on the money supply as running the printing presses overtime. The US deficit is snowballing, with the national debt approaching the $30 trillion level. The next stimulus package will push the debt over that benchmark.

As the chart shows, at the end of 2019, the public debt was at approximately $22.8 trillion.

Rapidly expanding money supply and debt erodes the value of the US dollar, which is a fiat currency. Since other world central banks and governments follow the US central bank, the value of all fiat currencies has been declining.

It is a challenge to see the decrease in value as we measure one currency’s values against another. However, the fiat currency asset class, when measured against a constant, reveals the value erosion. Gold rose to new all-time highs in most currency terms in 2019. In 2020, the Swiss franc and US dollar fell to new lows against the precious metal. Central banks validate gold’s role in the global financial system as they hold it as part of their foreign currency reserves. The price action in gold over the past year reflects the trend in fiat currencies, which derive value from the full faith and credit of the governments that issue legal tender. Stimulus and liquidity continue to weigh on currencies. Coronavirus’s second wave continues to require a steady increase in the money supply.

Albert Einstein would be a buyer of commodities- DBC is a liquid product that holds a portfolio of commodity futures

The last time we experienced requirements for central bank and government flows was during the 2008 global financial crisis. The event caused a spike lower in markets across all asset classes. Commodities tend to be the most volatile asset class. In 2008, the price of crude oil fell to below $33 per barrel; copper found a bottom below $1.25 per pound, gold and silver prices plunged along with almost all other metals, agricultural products, minerals, and energy commodities. The tidal wave of unprecedented liquidity and stimulus caused massive rallies that took raw material prices to multiyear or all-time highs in 2011-2012.

The global pandemic is a lot different than the 2008 crisis. However, the financial tools to treat the problems are precisely the same. The only difference is that the requirements in 2020 are far greater than a dozen years ago. Each injection of liquidity or stimulus plants inflationary seeds that will destroy the value of currencies and push commodity prices higher over the coming years. In physics, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, which is Newton’s third law. Albert Einstein taught us that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different response. Sir Isaac Newton and Professor Einstein would be buying commodities in the current environment. The evidence of the impact of liquidity and stimulus is compelling.

The fund summary and top holdings of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) include:

DBC has net assets of $1.05 billion, trades an average of over 1.15 million shares each day, and charges a 0.85% expense ratio.

The price tag for liquidity and stimulus is inflation that erodes the value of fiat currencies. Commodities are barometers for the economic condition. Newton and Einstein’s theories tell us that the coming rally in commodities could be far more explosive than a dozen years ago. In the aftermath of the 2020 US election, the next round of stimulus is coming soon.

