SDY's holdings avoid richly valued tech stocks and allow for buffer during this period of economic uncertainty while providing upside in a recovery.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is managed by the same group that manages the most popular S&P 500 ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). SDY's composition is inspired by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats which are high dividend paying companies with an extended history of dividend growth and payment for 25 years or more.

SDY's ~100 companies are screened from a larger pool of S&P 1500 companies which provides a broader exposure to the market and allows for more mid-cap companies to make the cut. SDY looks for a 20 year history of dividend growth and payment to ensure sustainable future dividend payments to investors. SDY does come with a somewhat high expense ratio of 0.35% as a fee for this screening and management.

Solid Historical Total Return

SDY's total return (dividends reinvested) in the past several years has consistently met or exceeded the returns of the general market as measured by SPY, except for in the recent economic downturn and subsequent recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the outperformance by SPY in the recent downturn and recovery is nearly completely attributed to its heavy weight in large tech stocks which have grown to incredibly high and potentially unjustifiable valuations. SDY does not hold these stocks because they tend to pay very low or no dividends. When comparing SDY against the ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT), the performance is effectively the same.

Data by YCharts

High Dividend Yield

SDY is compiled to consistently provide a higher dividend yield than SPY, which does not focus on dividends. At the moment, SDY yields about 3% which is nearly double that of SPY and is more than half a percentage point higher than the average yield of SDY in the past six years due to the pandemic lowering company prices.

SPY yields on the other hand, are at decade lows due to general market companies slashing dividends to survive the downturn even while their share prices have recovered.

This relative opportunity of low entry price and high yield for SDY could be a good opportunity for a savvy dividend investor to jump in.

Data by YCharts

Defensive Dividend Growth

After the pandemic induced recession hit, many companies in the general market slashed dividends to keep afloat during the uncertainty. However, with SDY, the companies are incentivized to keep their Dividend Aristocrat status and has been consistently growing or stabilizing their dividends even through the pandemic. The same could not be said for SPY.

Even prior to the pandemic, SDY has been consistently growing dividends much faster than the general market, a testament to the successful screening of quality dividend growth companies.

Ticker Q3 2019 YoY% Q4 2019 YoY% Q1 2020 YoY% Q2 2020 YoY% Q3 2020 YoY% SDY 16% 19% 26% 8% 0% SPY 5% 6% 14% -5% -3%

Source: Author's own calculation using dividend payout data for SDY, SPY

Lower Volatility

Dividend investors commonly look for stability in their investments, especially during uncertain economic conditions such as the one currently driven by the pandemic. For the past ten years, SDY has almost completely maintained a 3Y Beta below 1.0 (the Beta of SPY).

There was a recent spike in SDY relative volatility during the major downturn in February/March 2020 but it always had lower volatility than SPY and continues to trend downwards relative to SPY as the market recovers.

Data by YCharts

Reasonable Valuation Metrics

SDY has an average P/E ratio of 24.24 and P/B ratio of 2.03 at the time publication of this article. This is quite a bit lower than the 33.80 P/E ratio and 3.78 P/B ratio for the general market as measured by SPY. With the recent market gains driven by lofty tech valuations in a highly uncertain economic climate, it is a breath of fresh air to more value minded investors seeking safety during these times.

Holdings Are Defensive

SDY is overweight in sectors that tend to pay higher and consistent dividends. These sectors also tend to be more defensive and performs better during economic downturns. The third and fourth largest sectors, Consumer Defensive and Utilities, are known to be stable and a source of safety for investors as everyone needs to shop for things like groceries and still need to pay for electricity.

Source: Seekingalpha.com SDY Ticker Page

Holdings Can Ride The Recovery Wave

SDY is also overweight in a few sectors that have been completely beaten down to lowest valuations in years due to the pandemic and likely have only upwards to go, especially as the economy recovers once the pandemic is controlled with a vaccine.

The largest sector, industrials, has already recovered significantly since the downturn. Only two major sub-sectors, aerospace and airlines, are lagging and will likely continue to lag in the long term. SDY does not have significant holdings in either sub-sector and none in the top ten.

The second largest sector, financials, includes REITs which have been completely beaten down due to lack of demand for commercial and retail space and also banks which have been beaten down due to low net interest rate spreads.

Based on an analysis of GPS and mobile data, foot traffic at retail malls and outlets are recovering to near pre-pandemic levels. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue as virus cases spike in the winter but the world is continuing to learn to "live with the virus" and retail traffic is expected to continue to recover.

Interest rates and spreads are already effectively at zero and unlikely to continue falling, relieving extended pressure on bank stocks. While the Federal Reserve is committed to holding rates low for the next few years, if and when there is a recovery, rates could rise back up above zero which would boost bank stocks.

Holdings Avoid Richly Valued Tech Sector

The most important factor in SDY's breakdown is that its smallest sector is technology at 1.68% of the fund compared to technology being the largest sector for SPY at 24.6%. Given the incredible run-up of tech stocks since the pandemic began, many investors are seriously concerned about the potential overvaluation of tech stocks and the risk of a reversion to the mean. Investing in SDY which has very little exposure to technology would avoid that risk.

Conclusion

SDY is perfect for dividend investors that are looking for a defensive income generating ETF during this weak but recovering economic climate. SDY is also a good fit for investors that want to avoid the richly valued tech stocks that are overweight in the general market and may not continue to outperform like they have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.