MRVI has shown impressive revenue growth and operates in an industry expected to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years.

The firm sells gene, cell and RNA products and services to biopharma firms and academic institutions worldwide.

Maravai LifeSciences has filed for a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells a variety of research products to biopharmaceutical and other life science research organizations worldwide.

MRVI has shown tremendous growth in recent quarters and the industry in which it operates has strong growth prospects.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Maravai was founded to develop and sell nucleic acids, provide biologics safety testing services and protein detection reagents.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Carl Hull, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously CEO of Gen-Probe, a medical diagnostics company.

Below is a brief overview video of gene therapy:

Source: AGTC

The firm's products and services are sold to more than 5,000 customers, including the top 20 global biopharmaceutical firms.

The company's products serve to provide nucleic acids 'for diagnostic and therapeutics applications,' biologic antibody products 'to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceuticals products,' and protein expression detection in tissues of various species.

Maravai's product lines are shown in the graphic below:

MRVI is owned by private equity firm GTCR.

Customer Acquisition

Maravai pursues customers among biopharma firms and academic research organizations via direct sales and marketing outreach efforts.

The firm has built its business through both organic growth and via acquisitions and management says that acquisitions 'remain core to our strategy' going forward.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped in the most recent reporting period as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 28.3% 2019 33.8% 2018 33.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose markedly to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 1.5 2019 0.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global gene therapy market was an estimated $3.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.0 billion by 2024.

This represents an extremely high forecast CAGR of 27.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continuing high incidence of cancer, the availability of significant reimbursements from payors and more investment in innovation and treatment options.

However, the high cost of gene therapies may reduce growth of adoption within the market as well as a slow and conservative regulatory approval process for these groundbreaking but powerful treatment options.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Honegen Biotech

Aldevron

Bio-synthesis

System Biosciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

EMD Millipore

TriLink BioTechnologies

LGC Biosearch Technologies

GenScript Biotech (OTC:GNNSF)

Financial Performance

Maravai’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Similar gross profit and gross margin growth

Increasing operating profit

A swing to net income

Strong increase in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 185,745,000 73.3% 2019 $ 143,140,000 15.6% 2018 $ 123,833,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 129,491,000 122.6% 2019 $ 76,291,000 21.0% 2018 $ 63,068,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 69.71% 2019 53.30% 2018 50.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 88,657,000 47.7% 2019 $ 23,988,000 16.8% 2018 $ 16,436,000 13.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 63,762,000 2019 $ (4,470,000) 2018 $ (4,472,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 72,756,000 2019 $ 24,115,000 2018 $ (186,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Maravai had $124.9 million in cash and $702.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $90.4 million.

IPO Details

Maravai intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may be higher.

Class A and Class B common stockholders will each be entitled to one vote per share. Class B shareholders will not have any right to dividends or distributions upon the liquidation or winding up of the company.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to acquire LLC units in the operating company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, William Blair, Stifel, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities and Tigress Financial Partners.

Commentary

Maravai is seeking U.S. capital market funding to capitalize on what management believes is a ‘weighted average blended rate of 20% per annum’ growth rate for the three market segments it targets.

The firm’s financials show extremely strong revenue growth as a result of increased demand by customers accelerating their drug development activities for cell, gene and RNA therapies.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped sharply in the current year; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose sharply as well, indicating a significant improvement in selling efficiency despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market opportunity for selling into the gene, cell and RNA therapy markets is large and expected to grow at a very high rate over the coming years, so the firm enjoys strong industry dynamics in its favor.

While the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions will be critical, I’m quite bullish on Maravai’s market position, financial results and growth potential.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.