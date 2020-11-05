Lenovo posted record revenue but markets are still not appreciating its milestone.

The resurgence of personal computer and notebook sales is the best-kept secret for value investors. Computer chip suppliers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are the exception. Both semiconductor stocks rewarded investors with mouth-watering returns of 77% and 135% in the year-to-date period.

Markets are starting to notice PC manufacturers. So, when Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) posted strong first quarter (Q1/2021) results, the 8.84% daily return is just a start.

Lenovo Posts Strong Revenue Growth

Lenovo posted revenue growth of 7.2% Y/Y or $14.5 billion. It easily beat consensus estimates by $590 million. PCSD (PC and smart devices) led the strong results with a new record. Strong margins suggest the days of selling PCs at almost no profit are over:

Now that it's back to leading the market with a 23.6% market share, Lenovo does not need to rely on gimmicky discounts to drive sales. The stay-at-home and work-from-home trends, driven by the pandemic, will lift sales even higher next quarter. Q3 also is a seasonally strong period for the company. Expect the 7.6% PCSD revenue accelerating next quarter.

Lenovo has two positive PC fashion trends driving sales. Gaming sales rose by 57.6%.

Consumer budgets shifted from dining at restaurants, traveling for vacations, and movie theatres. PC gaming replaces those activities. With the small and media business segment, thin and light laptop sales rose 48.7%:

COO Gianfranco Lanci said on the conference call that gaming would probably continue growing next year. He predicted that consumer, gaming, and education will keep growing for the rest of this year. In 2021, he believes the company will sell 15 million to 20 million in additional units for Q1, carving a bigger addressable market. Lenovo will sustain that pace from Q2 through to until Q4.

If it sells 300 million computer units this year, then next year, unit sales will rise by 6% - 7%.

Headwinds

IDG Mobile did not show much unit growth. Although sales rose 39% sequentially, it only grew by 0.6% from last year. Razer 5G and Legion Gaming phone may help increase unit sales next quarter.

In Enterprise, COO Lanci is not too optimistic. He said, “I'm not particularly optimistic at beginning of the year, Q1, Q2. And then probably, we will see Enterprise starting to invest again in Q3, Q4 next year. So overall, probably a very small growth or maybe more or less no growth.”

If investors want exposure to the enterprise hardware market, Intel (INTC) stock is on sale, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of below 9 times. AMD’s EPYC server refresh is also a positive catalyst for higher server sales.

Lenovo’s Data Center segment posted strong revenue growth of 11.1% Y/Y. Its cloud service provider unit is performing well. Revenue grew 34.1% Y/Y. It won a major motherboard and system design win with a top cloud service provider. So, expect CSP capacity increasing, orders growing, and revenue expanding.

Opportunity

Lenovo stock is well on the way to trading back to the high teens in the coming months. Expense controls are working. As long as revenue keeps growing and expenses do not increase as much, margins will expand.

In Q2, Lenovo lowered its debt by $319 million. Now that net debt is trending below $1 billion, the company may spend its free cash flow on stock buyback, dividend increases, and research and development spend. The company faced some supply constraints even though revenue broke previous records. But as it expands its premium product line-up, it may increase profits without relying on unit sales growth.

Valuation

Per SA Premium, Lenovo scores an “A+” on value. The company still needs to grow sales to raise its PEG GAAP score of C-.

The quarterly results suggest that revenue growth will turn positive in 2021. That will reverse the low growth scores as shown below:

LNVGY stock already rose ~9% in a single day post earnings. Investors should not wait for the above scores to improve before buying shares. The stock is worth over $20 a share. Using a five-year discounted cash flow growth exit model, assume a perpetuity growth rate of 1%.

If the government approves a COVID-19 vaccine and the strict lockdown ends, that would slow the demand for PC upgrades. Chances are low that companies will bring all the workers back to work at once. So, even a gradual re-opening will lead to higher PC sales for Lenovo in the next year.

