Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) released its Q3 2020 financial results. As expected, the numbers are very good. Moreover, Franco-Nevada was able to break several records. The gold equivalent sales returned back to the pre-pandemic levels, and significantly improved metals prices provided a notable boost to the revenues, cash flows, and earnings. The net debt keeps on declining, and also Franco-Nevada's extremely high valuation metrics declined slightly.

Franco-Nevada's gold equivalent sales equaled 134,817 toz in Q3, which is in line with sales of 134,941 toz realized in Q1. The Q3 sales were 29.2% higher compared to Q2 and 1.2% higher compared to Q3 2019. During the Q2 earnings call, Franco-Nevada claimed that it expects gold equivalent sales of 236,000-266,000 toz in H2 2020. After Q3, it looks like this guidance is going to be beaten (if no major production disruptions occur).

Not only the gold equivalent sales but also the realized metals prices increased in Q3. The gold price increased by 11.7% quarter over quarter (from $1,711/toz to $1,911/toz), the palladium price increased by 10.4% (from $1,965/toz to $2,170/toz), platinum price increased by 14.3% (from $790/toz to $903/toz), and the silver price increased by a whopping 48.9% (from $16.38/toz to $24.39/toz). This all resulted in a 43.8% growth in revenues that amounted to $279.8 million, which is a new historical record. A major part of revenues was attributable to gold (73.66%), followed by silver (9.33%), energies (8.15%), platinum group metals (7.61%), and other mining assets (1.25%).

Also Franco-Nevada's operating cash flow increased significantly. In Q3, it amounted to $212.2 million. This is a new record high too. Compared to the previous quarter, the operating cash flow increased by 41.3%, and compared to the same period of last year, it increased by 24.5%. And also the net income set a new record, as it climbed up to the $153.9 million level. It means a 63% improvement compared to Q2 and a 51.5% improvement compared to Q3 2019. The EPS grew to $0.81.

The volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments held by Franco-Nevada increased by 23.3% to $466.8 million. The indebtedness remained at 0, which means that the net debt decreased to -$466.8 million. Franco-Nevada has more than enough sources to acquire some new streams or royalties if a good opportunity emerges.

During Q3, Franco-Nevada's share price didn't change too much. And as the financial results improved notably, its valuation metrics declined. However, as can be seen in the chart below that shows the development of the price-to-earnings, price-to-operating cash flow, and price-to-revenues ratios (on a TTM basis), Franco-Nevada remains pretty expensive. The P/E ratio stands at 100.68, however, using annualized Q3 earnings of $3.24, we can come to a P/E ratio of 43.19, which looks much less scary. The price-to-operating cash flow and price-to-revenues ratios stand at 35.98 and 27.45 respectively. Both values are pretty high.

Franco-Nevada was quite active in Q3. Several important developments took place. One of the more interesting is the completion of the acquisition of 1% NSR royalty on the Alpala project for $100 million. Alpala is owned by SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) and it contains resources of 23.2 million toz gold and 33.95 million lb copper. Although it will take years before Alpala gets into production, the royalty on this world-class project may turn out to be very valuable.

Another acquisition included a portfolio of 24 royalties that was acquired from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) for $30.6 million. Probably the most interesting part of this package is the 1% royalty on Wallbridge Mining's (OTCPK:WLBMF) Fenelon project. Wallbridge keeps on drilling high-grade gold intersections at Fenelon. There is a good chance that the Fenelon royalty alone will pay for the whole $30.6 million package.

What is less positive, Franco-Nevada used its ATM program to issue 144,900 new shares. The timing was relatively good, Franco-Nevada issued them at a price of around $148 and the net proceeds equaled $21.4 million. But given that Franco-Nevada holds cash of $466.8 million, it is hard to tell why the management felt the need to make equity financing, moreover a relatively tiny one.

A potential problem has emerged after the end of Q3 in October. Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) suspended operations at its Candelaria mine, due to a labor strike. Franco-Nevada owns a stream on 68% of gold and 100% of silver produced at the mine. In 2019, this stream generated revenues of $103.1 million which equaled more than 12% of Franco-Nevada's total 2019 revenues.

Franco-Nevada's share price peaked on August 5 at $166. Since then, it has declined by more than 15%. Right now, after testing the support in the $132-134 area, it stands at $139.95. It is right below the 50-day moving average. If the share price breaks out to the upside, some resistance may be found around $150, and after this, the way to the August highs should be clear. On the other hand, if the share price breaks the support in the $132-134 area, a decline to the support at $125 may follow. The gold price and also the broader stock market development will be important in the coming days, after the post-election dust settles down, as they should decide the direction of Franco-Nevada's near-term share price movement.

What I like about Franco-Nevada's Q3:

The gold equivalent sales recovered to the pre-pandemic levels.

The revenues, operating cash flow, and net income reached new record highs.

The net debt keeps on declining.

Franco-Nevada is active and keeps on adding new assets to its portfolio (although the recent transactions were relatively small).

What I don't like about Franco-Nevada's Q3:

The Candelaria mine suspension may be costly for Franco-Nevada (although this event occurred after the end of Q3).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.