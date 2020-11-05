American Finance Trust, Inc.'s (AFIN) CEO Michael Weil On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Louisa Quarto - Executive Vice President

Michael Weil - Chief Executive Officer

Katie Kurtz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Frank Lee - BMO Capital Markets

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Louisa Quarto

Thank you, Louisa. Good morning and thank you all for joining us today. Last night, we released third quarter results that highlight the resilience of our best in class portfolio, which is focused on necessity based retail assets that are Netley to predominantly investment grade and implied investment grade tenants. We significantly improved rent collection across our portfolio through October 31, Twenty twenty, collecting 92 percent of the third quarter cash rent, due up from 86 percent collected for the second quarter. As the United States continues to emerge from the uncertainty brought on by the health crisis and economic challenges the country experienced during the first half of the year, our portfolio has demonstrated improving metrics and strength. Contributing to improved rent collection was a significant increase in rent collected in the multitenant segment of our portfolio, which represents approximately 30 percent of our total line rent as of October 31, Twenty twenty multitenant collection was 82 percent of the third quarter cash rent, due up from 67 percent collected for the second quarter. The improvement in multitenant rent and collection complements the 97 percent of rent we collected in the single tenant portfolio and the 97 percent of the rent we collected from our top 20 tenants in the third quarter. This trend is continuing into the fourth quarter as we collected over 94 percent of October cash rent portfolio wide, to be clear, all rent collection percentages are calculated based on the original rent we would have expected to receive before covid started. It's not adjusted for a negotiated deferrals or other amendment. It also reflects the expiration of rent deferral agreements where tenants have resumed paying full rent. Throughout the pandemic, our occupancy has remained stable and we haven't been affected by any material bankruptcies, unlike many of our peers who have seen numerous bankruptcies of important tenants in their portfolios.

Michael Weil

[00:02:22] Thank you, Louisa. Good morning and thank you all for joining us today. Last night, we released third quarter results that highlight the resilience of our best in class portfolio, which is focused on necessity based retail assets that are Netley to predominantly investment grade and implied investment grade tenants. We significantly improved rent collection across our portfolio through October 31, Twenty twenty, collecting 92 percent of the third quarter cash rent, due up from 86 percent collected for the second quarter. As the United States continues to emerge from the uncertainty brought on by the health crisis and economic challenges the country experienced during the first half of the year, our portfolio has demonstrated improving metrics and strength. Contributing to improved rent collection was a significant increase in rent collected in the multitenant segment of our portfolio, which represents approximately 30 percent of our total line rent as of October 31, Twenty twenty multitenant collection was 82 percent of the third quarter cash rent, due up from 67 percent collected for the second quarter. The improvement in multitenant rent and collection complements the 97 percent of rent we collected in the single tenant portfolio and the 97 percent of the rent we collected from our top 20 tenants in the third quarter. This trend is continuing into the fourth quarter as we collected over 94 percent of October cash rent portfolio wide, to be clear, all rent collection percentages are calculated based on the original rent we would have expected to receive before covid started. It's not adjusted for a negotiated deferrals or other amendment. It also reflects the expiration of rent deferral agreements where tenants have resumed paying full rent. Throughout the pandemic, our occupancy has remained stable and we haven't been affected by any material bankruptcies, unlike many of our peers who have seen numerous bankruptcies of important tenants in their portfolios.

[00:04:37] Turning to our strong quarter of earnings, AFFO per share increased to 23 cents in the third quarter, roughly 15 percent more than last quarter, and an increase over the AFFO from the same period in 2019. Dividends paid in the quarter were equal to 21 cents per share through quarter end. We've negotiated lease extensions with twenty three tenants that averaged thirty six months in exchange for rent deferrals or credits that have a weighted average duration of five months, resulting in a net increase in cash rent of forty four point one dollars million over the new lease terms. These extensions, however, have a short term impact on AFFO, representing two point seven dollars million or two cents per share during the third quarter. That would have been due during the period if those leases had not been renegotiated. Regardless, we're excited about adding over 40 million dollars of additional rent and the long term benefits it provides to our stockholders and remind you that the majority of the deferrals had ended by the third quarter of this year. Year over year, we've grown our portfolio by over 100 properties and 800000 square feet, increasing annually straight line rent by ten million dollars to two hundred and seventy four point five dollars million. Occupancy is currently ninety four point two percent and our real estate investments at cost total three point nine dollars billion. Due to our disciplined underwriting, our high quality portfolio is significantly leased to investment grade rated or implied investment grade rated tenants. Among our single tenant assets, 62 percent of straight-line rent comes from investment grade, an implied investment grade tenants, including 80 percent of our top 10 tenants portfolio wide.

[00:06:33] We continue to grow the single tenant segment of our portfolio as a percentage of rent, annualized straight line rent from single tenant has expanded 300 basis points year over year to 69 percent of our portfolio total and has increased eight percent since we listed in twenty eighteen. Athene's acquisition efforts are focused on single tenant service and necessity retail assets that have long remaining lease terms and contractual rent increases. We closed on 38 such assets in the third quarter, which, combined with our pipeline, totaled one hundred and eight property acquisitions for two hundred and twenty point one dollars million at a weighted average cash cap rate of seven point nine percent, a weighted average cap rate of eight point six percent and fourteen point two years of weighted average remaining lease term. We remain opportunistic with respect to our acquisition pipeline and are selectively approaching potential new acquisitions.

[00:07:32] Retail makes up 71 percent of the eleven point eight million square foot single tenant portfolio based on straight-line rent, with the balance comprised of 15 percent distribution and 14 percent office properties. Of the retail portion, 82 percent are service retail properties that we believe to be necessity based in nature and more resistant to e-commerce. Occupancy across the single tenant portfolio is over ninety nine percent, with a weighted average remaining lease term of ten point six years and one point three percent average annual rent escalators. There are very minimal near-term lease expirations in this portfolio, with only 10 percent of leases expiring within the next four years. Consistent with our own observations in the single tenant space, Macías Real Estate Services recently published a report titled The Value of a Drive Thru. We've been pleasantly reminded during the pandemic how much value resides in the existing easy to use drive through feature for many types of retail businesses like pharmacies, banking and especially quick service restaurants or QSR. Since March, users have been an indispensable point of food distribution as people have turned to drive through for prepared meals that can be procured in the safest manner possible. On average, 50 million Americans eat at QSR every day, with 70 percent of QSR sales utilizing a drive through concept. In our portfolio, we own one hundred and sixty nine QSR properties, 80 percent of which have a drive through based on straight line rent. Within our Kyuzo QSR portfolio, we've collected 97 percent of October rents from tenants such as Starbucks, Burger King, Chick fil A and Sonic. We believe this was an attractive asset class before the pandemic and are encouraged that others are now seeing this value as well. We'll continue to evaluate additional QSR opportunities where national brands are well operated by corporate or large credit worthy franchise tenants.

[00:09:48] Our 33 property, seven point two million square foot multitenant portfolio has occupancy of eighty five point nine percent as of September 30th, Twenty twenty during the third quarter, we were able to focus on leasing in the multitenant portfolio, executing a new 10 year deal with discount retailer five below for nearly 10000 square feet. That will add over one hundred and fifty nine thousand dollars in annual base rent. We also have a pipeline of 14 new long term leases with executed letters of intent for nearly one hundred and twenty one thousand square feet, or one point seven percent of the total multitenant portfolio. The pipeline is expected to add one point nine million dollars of new annualized rent, with a weighted average lease term of 10 years, although leasing had slowed temporarily. We're excited about the pick up in the third quarter and we expect to have positive absorption through the end of the year. In addition to our focus on leasing up available space, as we mentioned earlier, we recorded a significant increase in rent collected in this portfolio during the third quarter as deferral agreements ended and retail businesses ramped up operations that incorporate covid compliant procedures.

[00:11:04] Moving to our balance sheet, we now have no significant near-term debt maturities remaining in our capital structure, with 76 percent of our debt maturing in 2025 or later. In the third quarter, we completed a transformational 715 million dollar CMBS financing that locked in rates at a time when rates are historically low. In this transaction, we completed the refinancing of our existing four hundred and ninety seven million dollar CMBS loan and certain property on the company's credit facility borrowing base with a new five year CMBS loan. The interest rate on the new loan is fixed at three point seventy nine percent, fifty seven basis points lower than the rate on the prior CMBS loan. We also entered into another financing transaction with Bank of Texas to borrow one hundred and twenty five million dollars in a syndicated balance sheet loan on three buildings in Bridgewater, New Jersey, that serve as the U.S. headquarters for Sanofi, the multinational investment grade pharmaceutical company. This loan capitalized on historically low interest rates and Santa fees, investment grade credit to replace the prior financing. We now have five year financing fixed by swaps at an interest rate of three point to seven percent, one hundred and eighty nine basis points lower than the previous rate of five point one six percent.

[00:12:31] These two transactions extend our weighted average debt maturity to five years as of September 30 Twenty twenty from three point three years as of June 30th Twenty twenty. The third quarter was successful for Avon as we improved our balance sheet while we addressed our near term debt maturities and capitalized on historically low interest rates at the same time, we improved rent collection and increased AFFO over last quarter, an objective that remains important to us. Without question, our portfolio of necessity based retail is outperforming under the worst economic conditions imaginable. Our team has done a great job managing the variables we control throughout this crisis and have benefited greatly from the work we've been doing for many years. Building a company with a best in class portfolio that's diversified, composed of high quality tenants and long term leases that include contractual rent increases. I'll now turn the call over to Katie to take us through the third quarter financial results and the strength of our balance sheet.

Katie Kurtz

[00:13:38] Thanks, Mike. Third quarter Twenty twenty revenue was seventy eight point five dollars million, up from seventy four point nine dollars million in the second quarter of twenty twenty and a seven point seven percent increase from the seventy two point nine dollars million in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The company's third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders with seven point one million dollars, compared to a net loss of twenty one point eight dollars million in the second quarter of twenty twenty, and a net loss of two point nine dollars million in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. I know I was sixty four point three dollars million, a slight increase from the sixty two point four dollars million we recorded for the second quarter and at six point three percent increase over the sixty point five million of analy, we reported in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. For the third quarter of Twenty twenty, our FFO attributable to common stockholders, was twenty five point six dollars million for twenty four cents per share, unchanged from the twenty four cents per share for the same period in twenty nineteen and up from twenty one cents per share in the second quarter of this year. Third quarter FFO was twenty five point five dollars million for twenty three cents per share, compared to a second quarter FFO of twenty cents per share and twenty two cents per share in the third quarter of twenty nineteen.

[00:15:11] As always, a reconciliation of gap net income to non gap measures can be found in our earnings release supplement and form. Tengku. As Mike mentioned, we had an important quarter for our balance sheet. We completed the refinancing of our formal former four hundred and ninety seven dollars million standing room and certain properties on the company's credit facility. Barnabei with a new five year, seven hundred fifteen dollars million CMBS loan. We also completed a five year, one hundred twenty five million dollar syndicated balance sheet loan refinance of our fantasy property. We ended the third quarter with net debt of one point eight dollars billion at a weighted average interest rate of three point eight percent and net debt to grow back the value of forty two percent. The components of our net that include three hundred and five point nine dollars million strong on our credit facility, one point five billion in outstanding secured debt and cash and cash equivalents of eighty six point three dollars million, the drawing amount on our credit facility is our only floating rate debt. Liquidity, which is measured at undrawn availability under our credit facility, plus cash and cash equivalents should add one hundred and fifty point seven million dollars based on our September 30th cash balance and borrowing availability. With that, I'll turn the call back to my for some closing remarks.

Michael Weil

[00:16:39] Thanks, Katie. Through the continued hard work and dedication of our team, we were able to complete two very large financing transactions that direct our portfolio while collecting over 92 percent of the cash rent payable in the entire portfolio, a six percent improvement over the second quarter. We collected 97 percent of rent in the single tenant portfolio and eighty two percent of cash rent in the multitenant portfolio by working directly with our tenants will reap the benefit of these efforts in many future quarters. Along with the continued outperformance of our investment grade portfolio. We believe we're well positioned to capitalize on opportunistic acquisitions and accretive leasing as we build a pipeline of future deals. We see tremendous opportunity in our stock at the current price, and we believe there's enormous value relative to our portfolio of high quality tenants with long term leases where we've continued to collect almost all of the cash rent due throughout a pandemic and increase AFFO by 15 percent per share quarter over quarter. I continue to be proud of our accomplishments this quarter and since inception. I look forward to closing out twenty twenty as strong as we started it and discussing the value we see in offin with many of you at any rate, in a few weeks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Bryan Maher

[00:18:42] Good morning, Michael and Katie, and thanks for all that information. A couple of questions for me when we think about the assets that you're acquiring. Can you drill down a little bit more granular early on on what specifically types of service, retail assets or brands or QSR, as you think, gravitating to? And who are the sellers? And are there expectations changing here as we kind of get towards the end of Twenty twenty?

Michael Weil

[00:19:14] Hey, Bryan, good morning and thanks as always for your question. I'm going to be a little bit vague just because I think we are in an area that not a lot of our peers are in. So we continue to focus on single tenant net lease. We continue to focus on what we think of as necessity retail or the type of businesses that require the customer to go to the brick and mortar location. As you've seen in some previous quarters. You know, we've we've branched out a little bit into automotive supply and repair, which I think in tough economic markets continue to be a very safe place to invest money as people need to maintain their cars and maybe not be so quick to trade them in and buy again. So that continues to be a an interesting opportunity for us. You know, one of the things that we've continued to avoid that I do think is worth bringing up. You know, as we look at the portfolio in our top 20 tenants, we we don't have any fitness, we don't have any furniture and we don't have any theaters.

[00:20:39] And that'll continue to be a theme that we follow. That's not been a change. That's something that we've always felt was a little bit of a risky area to to acquire in QSR. Continue to be very interesting to us. And the the way I would describe the sellers to surpass the sellers tend to be operators, obviously, and they're structuring the deals that we do as sale leasebacks. They're using the proceeds because the strong operators see this opportunity or this time as an opportunity to grow their businesses by acquiring smaller, maybe not as well capitalized operators of similar QSR. So I think we're going to see the number of franchise operators probably decline as there will be a. An accumulation of larger operators, and that's where we see great opportunity.

Bryan Maher

[00:21:56] And if memory serves me, I think this time last year around this time, you had an uptick, I think, at some of your multitenant properties, occupancies by doing seasonal rentals, maybe holiday type of, you know, Takins for something that might have been vacant. Are you seeing that opportunity again this year for the fourth quarter?

Michael Weil

[00:22:18] Not like we did last year, Brian Beke, and it would have been primarily a Q3 event, we do have some short term opportunities with holiday and Halloween, but again, due to covid, there was much less of it. So these third quarter results, which I have to say I'm really.

[00:22:43] Proud of these are not based on short term.

[00:22:50] Rentals like we experienced in years prior, I would have thought of that, is icing on the cake. But this cake is fully baked with long term leases.

Bryan Maher

[00:23:01] I had to go ahead putting it out of class for me. You know, you guys have held up really well with covid, and I like your comment about, you know, bankruptcy if in the portfolios. But is there anything in the portfolio that is keeping you up at night or at least in the office a little bit later that you do have a concern about? And that's all for me.

Michael Weil

[00:23:25] Ok, thank you, Brian. So we have got an. On a more regular credit review basis, we were already on what I would consider to be an appropriate credit review.

[00:23:42] We do not anticipate any material bankruptcies based on the information that is in the market to date on our tenants in the portfolio. I feel cautiously very good about the overall strength of the portfolio. You know, we always talk about and and sometimes it feels like we say it too often, but now I don't believe we can say it enough. You know, we have such high exposure to investment grade or implied investment grade tenants, 80 percent of the top 10 tenants are investment grade and they're performing. And you know, I the longer this pandemic continues, the cautiously more optimistic I get that with the development of a vaccine, you know, the economy is going to. Stay in this in this range for a little while, and then I think as we enter into Twenty twenty one, I think there's reason to believe that we're going to start hearing positive economic news that will continue to benefit this portfolio. So, again, I hate to be one to pat ourselves on the back, but I'm really proud of the team, the hard work and dedication to get the rent collection where it was overall Q3, as we said, 92 percent of the cash rent collected October trended above that at 94 percent. And then we're seeing the single tenant net lease at 70 percent of the straight line rent. So, again, just incredible stability in the portfolio. And the performance is speaking for itself now.

Bryan Maher

[00:25:44] All right, thank you.

Michael Weil

[00:25:44] Thanks, Brian.

Frank Lee

[00:25:57] All right, good morning, everyone. Four hundred twenty one thousand square feet, at least, it's under a lie. How did the rent and these terms compare to similar leases that were signed prior to the pandemic?

Michael Weil

[00:26:09] Hi, Frank. Good morning. So these are market leases and we did not see significant economics or changes to the economics over historical leasing for these types of tenants, both the national and the local tenants. So 10 year term on on average is is what we're seeing good retailers. And we will, of course, be disclosing more information as we execute on these leases. But as as I said in my comments, you know, not only am I excited about this, but I believe that the fourth quarter, we will have even more positive news on absorption that will just continue to stabilize the multitenant portfolio, get it to where we all think it should be. And, you know, let it be a growth point in the overall ASON portfolio on an earnings basis. OK, great.

Frank Lee

[00:27:17] And then just on touching on the disposition side, the fact there were no sales in the quarter. What are your current thoughts on asset recycling plans and further potentially reducing some more tourists exposure?

Michael Weil

[00:27:31] You know, I think that we have always been an opportunistic seller. We don't have any guidance out on. Future dispositions, I think, of ourselves as a net acquirer of real estate. But, you know, there's always opportunity. I don't think these have been the quarters, Q2, Q3, maybe even into 2021, where sellers are going to have to maybe maximize prices, where they would have pre pandemic. So I'm in no rush again. This portfolio is very stable, performing very well. And as I said opportunistically, we will look at a disposition here or there, but nothing that will change us from a net acquirer or.

Frank Lee

[00:28:34] Ok, great, thank you. That's all I have.

Michael Weil

[00:28:35] All right, thanks, Frank.

Michael Weil

[00:28:47] Well, again, I just wanted to thank everybody for taking some time to to listen to our third quarter results, Katie and I and the team look forward to hopefully catching up with you at NAREIT. And as we enter into the end of the year and the holiday season, I hope everybody stays healthy and enjoy some time with your family. So thanks. Thanks again, everyone.

