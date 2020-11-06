AT&T (T) is often berated on how the sales performance of its Mobility division is lackluster and how it lags better performers such as Verizon (VZ). But its performance wasn’t so bad, at least not this time around.

AT&T’s Mobility division posted an improved set of Q3 results, and even outperformed Verizon in certain aspects. This should dispel speculation and should reassure anxious investors that the company’s wireless division is being steered in the right direction. Let's take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

The Data

We’ll be largely discussing AT&T’s Mobility division in this article. The telecom giant has several other business verticals as well, but its Mobility division is by far its largest in terms of revenue generation – it accounted for about 41% of the company’s overall revenue during the quarter. In this article, I’ll attempt to have a quality discussion on this one division alone, and apprise readers about developments and future roadmaps around the same.

(Source: Business Quant)

As far as its performance is concerned, AT&T registered healthy wireless subscriber adds compared to Verizon during Q3. For the uninitiated, these prepaid and postpaid connections include feature phones, smartphones, connected devices and even reseller devices. So, it’s a comprehensive comparison. But having said that, the impressive feat here is that AT&T’s outperformance was on both sequential as well as year over year time-frames.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Another data point worth looking at is AT&T’s churn rate. This metric is essentially the rate at which existing users disconnect their connections, so, ideally, it's in the best interest of companies and their shareholders to have this figure as low as possible. As far as Q3 is concerned, we can see a marked improvement in AT&T's churn rate over prior quarters. The figure used to be close to the 1.3%-mark merely a few quarters ago but it’s now down to just 0.85%. This rapid improvement, in my opinion, is a commendable feat.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

One might argue that AT&T’s churn rate is still high compared to Verizon’s so it’s not really a big deal. Well, I think the silver lining here is that the spread between AT&T and Verizon’s postpaid churn rate has narrowed down considerably recently. The figure used to be at 20 basis points merely three quarters ago but it has shrunken to just 5 basis points in Q3. This indicates that A&T has made faster progress than Verizon in enhancing user-stickiness.

So, we’ve been able to established that AT&T’s operating results were better than Verizon's. But this leads us to an important question – What does this mean for investors?

The Implications

For starters, AT&T’s rapid subscriber additions have several direct and indirect implications for the company. First, an increased number of subscribers is bound to rake in increased revenues, unless of course there’s a drastic drop in average revenue per user (or ARPU). Its mobility revenue grew about 4% sequentially and 1% year over year, and a strong subscriber base expansion will only ensure that the division’s financial growth continues in near future as well.

Secondly, AT&T’s rapid subscriber adds are also indicative of enhanced competitiveness and could results in some kind of market share shake-up in the company’s favor. That’s just conjecture at this point though, and we’ll have to revisit this line of thought once all US wireless telecom firms announce their Q3 results in the coming weeks.

Moreover, these subscriber gains could have been driven by a mix of reasons – such as network quality, coverage, speed, nationwide 5G deployment, pricing or the effectiveness of marketing campaigns amongst other factors. While we may never be able to reliably isolate the key drivers behind its subscriber growth, investors should now at least feel reassured that the division is being steered in the right direction and that its wireless strategy is bearing fruit.

AT&T is already one of the very few names that have rolled out nationwide 5G but its management isn’t stopping there. They’re amongst the very few wireless carriers that are now planning to scale standalone 5G next year. It’s technically more sophisticated than the current non-standalone 5G deployments that rely on 4G architecture, and promises relatively lower network latency along with advanced network slicing.

The standalone 5G is also going to be a capital-intensive upgrade but it should, at least in theory, improve AT&T’s wireless network quality. This, in my opinion, is likely to further reduce its wireless churn, draw more customers to its wireless services and, consequently, boost its Mobility revenues over the next 4-8 quarters at the very least. So, in essence, I expect AT&T's Mobility division to continue performing well going forward.

Caveats

There are a few caveats to this comparison-driven thesis though. First, I want to emphasize that subscriber growth figures fluctuate almost every quarter and aren’t indicative of buy or sell calls. Just because AT&T outperformed Verizon in one quarter, shouldn’t encourage investors to buy the former and sell the latter. I wrote this article to mainly highlight that AT&T isn’t performing as bad as the bears would lead us to believe and that the strong performance of its Mobility division should reassure anxious investors that it's on the path to growth.

Also, this isn’t a hands-down victory for AT&T. Its churn rate may have improved sequentially and year over year, but Verizon continues to have a lower churn rate. So, on an absolute basis, AT&T still has room for improvement.

Moreover, we don’t know about the lifecycle of these new subscriber additions. AT&T rolled out nation-wide 5G only recently but several speed comparisons (such as this one) have indicated that it’s not the fastest network in all the parameters. So, if users aren’t too satisfied with its network quality and feel they’ve been misled by the company’s marketing claims, they might just cancel their connections to move to a different network in the coming weeks and months. If such a mass exodus does take place, it'll elevate AT&T's churn along the way. So, we’ll have to wait and watch whether AT&T experienced one-time gains in Q3 or if it’s truly a competitive 5G wireless service.

Final Takeaway

AT&T 5G rollouts have been mired in speculation and controversies in the past few quarters, with some calling its 5G a paper launch and others terming it as fake 5G. But in spite of the market-wide criticism, its latest Q3 results reveal that things aren’t so bad. It actually performed better than competing Verizon in certain aspects. In light of this discrepancy between expectations and reality, I would recommend investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt surrounding the name and stay invested in AT&T. It’s likely going to continue benefiting from its nation-wide 5G distribution. Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.