Portfolio companies credit ratings improved - there were two upgrades, with no new non-accruals. Non-accrual ratings are only 1.7% of total portfolio.

Investment gains rose 4X, to $8.4M vs. $2.1M in fiscal Q1 (period ending 6/30/20), and NAV/Share rose ~3% to $15.36.

Looking for attractive yields from the private sector? Business development companies offer retail investors exposure to the private sector. They invest in non-publicly traded companies in a variety of ways, either through debt or equity, or both.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is an internally-managed business development company, BDC, specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in lower and middle market companies. It doesn't invest in startups, publicly-traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

CSWC concentrates on lower middle market firms (companies with EBITDA of $3M to $15M), and upper middle market firms (companies with EBITDA of over $50M). It holds 84.2% in 1st lien investments in the Lower Middle Market segment and ~84.4% in the Upper Middle Market segment.

(CSWC site)

In addition, it also has a joint venture with Main Street Capital, the I-45 SLF LLC, a senior loan fund that invests primarily in syndicated senior secured loans in the upper middle market. The I-45 JV comprises 10% of CSWC's total portfolio.

This portfolio had an average duration of three years, as of 9/30/20. Telecoms, consumer products, healthcare services, and high tech are the largest concentrations in this portfolio:

(CSWC site)

Overall, its portfolio is comprised of 74% 1st Lien, 10% I-45, 8% Equity, 6% 2nd Lien, and 2% Subordinated Debt.

The portfolio appears to be industry diverse, with the three largest concentrations, business services, 13%, media marketing/entertainment, 11%, and healthcare Services, 11%, forming 35% of the whole:

(CSWC site)

Portfolio Holdings Credit Ratings:

CSWC's management uses a four-tier system to grade its holdings - this is reviewed and updated on a quarterly basis - 1 is the lowest rating, 4 is the highest. While they downgraded nine investments in the quarter ending 3/31/20, for a total of $74.4M, there were no new downgrades in fiscal Q1, (period ending 6/30/20) i.e., no new loans were placed on non-accrual.

Things improved again in fiscal Q3 2020 (period ending 9/30/20), with two companies upgraded from tier 3 to tier 2, and no new non-accruals:

(CSWC site)

Earnings:

CSWC's fiscal year ends on 3/31. Fiscal Q1-2 2021, (period ending 9/30/20) had 2.68% growth in Investment Income, 6.77% NII growth, and 2.5% NII/Share growth.

Realized gains are lumpy, as they depend upon the timing of the company exiting an investment - they showed a loss of -$6.83M in Q1-2, while the trailing 12 months had a $33.9M gain, due to a big $40.82M gain in the period ending 12/31/19. That -$6.83M loss was comprised of -$1.2M in fiscal Q2 (period ending 9/30/20) and -$5.5M in fiscal Q1 (the period ending 6/30/20), which is shaping up to be the worst quarter of 2020 for many companies.

Countering the negative realized gain in fiscal Q1-2 was $17.24M in unrealized appreciation of investments, bringing the net realized and unrealized gains to a total of $10.415M.

NAV/share improved to $15.36 as of 9/30/20, vs. $14.95 as of 6/30/20, but declined -16% compared to $18.30 as of 9/30/19. However, there's more to that story in the next paragraph.

In 2015, CSWC had an NAV/share of $17.68, but it was only $15.36 as of 9/30/20. However, add back the $7.86 in cumulative dividends paid, and the 9/30/20 value increases to $23.22, 31% above the 2015 value:

(CSWC site)

New Business in Fiscal Q2:

CSWC invested $56.3M of capital during this quarter, which included $42.2M in 1st lien senior secured debt committed to four new portfolio companies and $20.9M in additional 1st lien senior secured debt committed to 6 existing portfolio companies:

(CSWC site)

SBA Green Light - A Big Deal For CSWC:

CSWC received a "green light" letter from the U.S. Small Business Administration in fiscal Q1, with a 10-year commitment to provide $175 million of capital, irrespective of the economy.

This has many positives for the company - this is an area that CSWC already is operating in, and this opens up a new source of cost-effective debt capital to deploy in its lower middle market segment.

Additionally, each time the capital draws, it's a new 10-year bond, which also is long-dated and attractive.

Management hopes to have CSWC's formal license application reviewed and approved by the end of 2020, which will allow CSWC to access $175M in early 2021.

Distributions:

Management already declared its regular quarterly $.41 payout and its $.10 supplemental payout for this quarter. They go ex-dividend on 12/14/20 and pay at the end of the month, on 12/31/20. At $15.26, CSWC has a very attractive 13.37% yield.

The supplemental quarterly payouts allow investors to participate in the gains from asset sales, and are funded by Undistributed Taxable Income ("UTI"), of which CSWC had $1.19/share as of Sept. 30, 2020. The distribution coverage factor of 1.03X is based upon pre-tax net investment income/share.

CSWC has had NII/Dividend coverage of 1.06X since its 2015 spinoff:

(CSWC site)

Financials:

CSWC's ROA, ROE and EBITDA margin all look better than BDC averages, while its debt/NAV is a bit higher.

Debt and Liquidity:

Its assets/debt ratio has been relatively steady in 2020, although it did decline a bit from 1.93X as of 3/31/20, to 1.82X, as of 9/30/20. Interest coverage, however, improved by ~10% to 3.87X as of 9/30/20, vs. 3.50X, as of 6/30/20:

CSWC's earliest debt maturity isn't until the end of 2022, when its December 2022 Notes come due. It had ~$151M in liquidity, with $16M in unrestricted cash, and $134.6M of availability under its Credit Facility.

(CSWC site)

Performance:

Like many BDCs and financials, CSWC has had a rough go of it in 2020. It has outperformed the UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN, BDCS, but still trails the S&P 500 over the past year and year to date.

Valuations:

At $15.26, CSWC sells just under its NAV/Share, with a .65% discount. Its price/NII is a bit lower than BDC averages, while its yield is much higher.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSWC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks for over 11 years.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.