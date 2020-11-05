For a description of KNOT and its business operations, please see previous articles. This article will concentrate on background of capital need for new ships (dropdowns) coming most likely in Q4 20.

KNOT has mentioned in the previous earnings call, that it is investigating all options for drawing in capital to purchase new ships. There are various options at hand such as:

Common Units

Other classes of units (such as SERIES A preferred units, currently existing)

Warrants

Debt securities.

Since there are covenants on the term loans limiting any levering up from current equity ratio of 35%, issuing debt securities is rather unlikely. Historically KNOT has financed dropdowns at an average equity stake of 18%, which would in turn require around around USD 45m, estimating new Tanker Hull 3114 and Tanker Hull 3115 total cost at around USD 256m. Post the drop down, equity ratio should reach around 32.6%, which is above covenants, but below multi-quarter average.

Under normal conditions, I would imagine that there is enough cushion to undertake a debt financed acquisition of the tanker. However, as currently the oil sector is under heavy pressure, I believe management will not take this risk of destabilising the balance sheet. Additionally, Shell cancelled the Windsor Knutsen contract option which is KNOT’s largest, and also oldest ship. It would be fortunate to release it to another oil major, however, it can take time and may not ever happen given capex reduction within the oil industry. I estimate that the contribution of Windsor reaches around USD 5m per quarter. This leads to a revenue decline starting in Q4 20. Also, refinancings in FY 2021 for the Tordis will come due in the amount of USD 70.8m in Q2 21 as well as the Anna loan facility of USD 57.1m in Q4 21- this adds to the assumption that the balance sheet stability should be priority.

Therefore I would sell KNOT Offshore here and wait what management will do in regard to the drop downs. A highly dilutive event is adverse for the type of investor that would like to receive a payout from non-productive assets. Currently the pay-out yield is at 15.2%, which compared to a gross yield on tankers of between 13 - 16% is most likely not accretive. It makes sense to take a hit on trading cost and potentially miss one pay-out but initiate a position after the sky has cleared.

In my view it would be best to stop paying out the income for two quarters, using the cash as equity financing for the ships and start with a potential higher payout yield after the dropdowns are integrated. However, this is at question as economies of scale with a low base of fixed costs are low and lower financing is not likely with the same, or little higher quality of collateral. I assume LIBOR + 2.12% and financing cost will increase by USD 4.5m.

Also at this point I would like to point out the need for caution of the quality of corporate governance inherent to a MLP structure. Unitholders have very little rights and a low possibility to enforce their rights.

→ My suggestion is to sell, then wait and see and decide whether to buy-in to KNOT at a later point.

Happy to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Currently still long the stock.