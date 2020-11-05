The company is restarting growth as the dental industry manages to rebound, but uncertainties about Covid-19 case growth keep me Neutral on the stock.

NVST has suffered from the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down dental offices.

The firm is separating from parent company Danaher and provides dental equipment and products worldwide.

Quick Take

Envista Holdings (NVST) went public in September 2019, selling 26.8 million shares of common stock at $22.00 per share.

The firm sells dental implants and related dental products and consumables and is in the process of separating from parent firm Danaher (DHR).

Given the uncertainty of potentially sharply rising Covid-19 pandemic case counts over the winter and the stock’s comparatively pricey valuation, I’m Neutral on NVST for the near term.

Company

Brea, California-based Envista was formed in 2019 by Danaher (DHR) and comprises three of the corporation’s dental segment companies, namely Nobel Biocare Systems, Ormco, and KaVo Kerr.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Amir Aghdaei, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously President at Tektronix.

Management says that the three companies’ offerings, marketed under 23 different brands, cover an estimated 90% of dentists’ clinical needs for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving smile aesthetics while serving over 1 million dentists across 150 countries.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Envista

The brands of Nobel Biocare Systems, a developer and provider of implant-based dental restorations solutions with a portfolio of over 3,000 products, include ‘Nobel Biocare’, ‘Alpha Bio Tec’, ‘Implant Direct’, ‘Logon’, ‘Nobel Procera’ and ‘Orascoptic’.

Ormco, a manufacturer and provider of advanced orthodontic technologies and services with a history of over 50 years of operations, owns the brands ‘Ormco’, ‘Insignia’, ‘AOA’ and ‘Spark’.

Both companies develop, manufacture and commercialize dental implant systems, dental prosthetics and related treatment software and technology as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners and lab products.

With over 100 years of operating history, KaVo Kerr develops, manufactures and sells dental equipment and supplies used by dentists, including digital imaging solutions, handpieces and associated consumables, treatment units and related dental equipment, endodontic systems and consumables, restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, as well as products for infection prevention.

Below is an overview table outlining key characteristics and management’s estimates of the company’s product segment market sizes:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm additionally organizes over 4,000 training and education events to provide clinical training to enhance patient access to dental care with a reach of over 100,000 dental professionals on an annual basis.

Recent Performance

Envista’s topline revenue by quarter since the IPO has varied significantly, due to the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on dental procedures:

Gross profit by quarter has shown a similar uneven trajectory:

Operating income by quarter has bounced back strongly in the most recent quarter, as the chart shows below:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also rebounded in the most recent reporting period:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, NVST’s stock price has dropped 7.5 percent vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment index’ rise of 22.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 15.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,970,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,230,000,000 Price / Sales 1.85 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.3 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 34.51 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $261,260,000 Revenue Growth Rate -18.63% Earnings Per Share $1.60

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $28.34 versus the current price of $27.55, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

As a further reference, a relevant public comparable to Envista would be Henry Schein (HSIC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Henry Schein (HSIC) Envista (NVST) Variance Price / Sales 0.94 1.85 96.5% Enterprise Value / Sales 1.10 2.30 109.9% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 13.39 34.51 157.8% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $497,280,000 $261,260,000 -47.5% Revenue Growth Rate -31.2% -18.6% -40.3%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted improvements in three areas, including increased focus, lower cost structure and shedding non-core segments.

Operationally, NVST doubled its aligner manufacturing capacity and reduced ‘customer lead time by more than 40%.’

Its recent product addition, the Spark Aligner - Clear Aligner system, has grown by over 50% and management expects it to contribute more than 100 basis points (1%) of revenue growth in Q4 2020.

As to its financial results, during the most recent quarter, the firm reduced its operating expenses by more than $15 million as part of its goal of a $100 million permanent cost reduction program.

Revenues during the quarter were affected by discontinued products (down 2.6%) while they were up in developed markets due to dental office reopenings after closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, adjusted EPS of $0.48 was 40% higher than in the same period in 2019, which free cash flow reached $135 million, growing by over 70% from the previous year.

The revolving credit facility is now fully paid off and NVST has over $700 million of cash on the balance sheet, a strong cash position.

Overall, management is encouraged by the continued recovery in the dental markets coming out of the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns, and the firm began Q4 2020 with a ‘healthy order backlog across our business and particularly within our equipment business.’

And despite the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, dentist offices have largely remained open, meaning the firm’s business may not be so negatively impacted as in the previous lockdown environment.

Given the difficulty dental businesses have faced as a result of the pandemic, Envista has performed well operationally, lowering its cost structure, paying off debt and continuing to execute against its initiatives.

However, providing a generous forward EPS estimate of $1.92, the DCF indicates the stock is fully valued.

Also, compared to competitor Henry Schein, NVST is still valued (EV/Revenue) at more than twice HSIC’s valuation.

Given the uncertainty of Covid-19 pandemic case counts over the winter and the stock’s comparatively pricey valuation, I’m Neutral on NVST for the near term.



