The thriving pandemic is driving sales for Hormel among the stay-at-home, eat-in nation. Hormel has an opportunity to expand its organic foods offerings and capitalize on the thriving sector.

There are downsides including a high valuation and meager dividend but the company is asset and cash flush, is open to price split and buybacks, built on brands and innovation.

Hormel Foods is a company of brands and innovation. Its stock split several times, bounces back with fortitude and resilience, and they are in the essential food industry.

The Family Is Old Fashioned: They Make Money

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is a company of brands and innovation. Its stock, which split several times, bounces back with fortitude and resilience holding its own in these tumultuous times. Throughout most of 2020, the stock garnered mostly neutral and bearish ratings. Nevertheless, the share price is up ~20% now touching a 52-week high; over the past five years, shares are up +46%.

Why? They do it the old fashion way-Hormel builds revenues, makes money, and management watches its debt to equity ratio. It's a speculative buy at the current price but I recommend Holding HRL or a BUY of HRL shares if a retail value investor has money to set-aside in these times of crisis management investing. HRL will climb higher and might be a target in this period of consolidation in the food industry.

In previous articles, I urge retail value investors to be cautious in the period of crisis management investing: keep the value of six months living expenses in cash in easy reach. If you are investing, prioritize within the food, defense, cybersecurity, and cannabis industries. Invest only in stable, growing, profitable companies in essential industries thus minimizing risk. Set aside some money with which to gamble on long-shots for fun. HRL might be more akin to the latter than low-risk. The low dividend yield doesn't add to the stock's attractiveness but the dividend safety (B-), growth (A-), and consistency (A+) plus the Quant Rating are marginally reassuring.

And They Are Tightwads With The Dividend

On the downside, HRL appears unattractive. The industry average dividend is 2.4% and at its current high stock price, HRL pays 1.9%. Analysts anticipate incremental growth in revenues (est. 3% Y/Y). The share-price to book value of 4.2 is higher than the meat, fish, and dairy industry average of 1.7 according to Stocklight. As one might expect, U.S. foodservice and international net sales were down in the last reported quarter, 19% and 2%, respectively. Compounding these caveats is the paroxysm plaguing the food business that once COVID-19 is no longer the pandemic threat, can Hormel maintain its momentum?

I'm betting Hormel will be able to continue its nearly six decades of growth. The short interest is holding below ten percent because of the company's slow but steady growth. There is little volatility here. Earnings are going to grow at more than five percent per year. Throughout the recent sell-off in stocks, HRL shares maintained their upward momentum giving stakeholders ~19% return compared to the 11% for the U.S. market.

Hormel's "price/earnings ratio of 28.6 exceeds the industry average for food: meat/fish/dairy stocks listed on the NYSE" of 11.2. Investors need to know the company has split the share price in the past (2016) when the price climbed higher. Buybacks and an increased dividend are always a possibility.

Cash Is The Protein of Survivors

Hormel's ultimate strength is the financial picture: assets of nearly $10B far exceed liabilities of about $3.4B. The same is true for equity reaching almost $5.5B compared to debt of $625M. There has been an uptick in the debt-to-equity ratio from 15% to about 20% but debt is well-covered by operating cash flow. Insider trading by individuals and a few institutions is not more than might be expected with the current high share price. The Hormel family and their foundation are the insiders controlling many of the shares. Meanwhile, Hormel continues acquiring businesses like Sadler's Smokehouse meats.

Unlike many other companies, Hormel is not currently repurchasing shares with the $1.7B cash on hand (up from $.7B as of Jan 1 '20). The next quarterly report will likely mirror the last one. Do not be surprised if some numbers are weaker in the near future due to the spreading of C-19. It affects the supply chain, distribution, plant production, and labor supply. However, investors can expect increased demand for Hormel's products as people cook and eat more at home. Foodservice will suffer, as lockdowns expand. Through it all, Hormel's volume of organics jumped 7%, sales 2% but profits fell 11%, which is not uncommon in the organic food business.

The Takeaway

There are cheaper plays with better dividend yields but HRL has demonstrated resilience and will probably hold its ground. Look for management to expand sales in the $50B organic food sales sector (up 4.6% in the overall market in 2019). The company has been wisely moving in this direction with the purchase of Applegate Farms and other brands:

The pandemic is driving sales for Hormel. The pandemic is spreading and is now turning into a crisis in all the states. A vaccine is a far ways-off far from the October 15th introduction date once touted and perhaps another year or more from mass distribution, stay focused on the benefits of your goals and limitations in advance of investment choices. Hormel's strength is in brands and innovation and that's going to continue. They might even be the strengths other companies are looking for that are marginally performing or roiled in turmoil during this stay-at-home crisis, which is why if you own it hold it. If you are up for some speculation with Vegas closed down buy HRL.

