Investment Thesis

Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS) is one of the few retail companies that has delivered positive EPS and managed to maintain healthy margins in this era. They have a fair valuation prospect with room to grow into some profits. At the current stock price of ~$6.38 and the 52-week high of $12.75. There is plenty of room to move upwards however there's been a sharp run-up from 52-week low of $3.46. There is an opportunity to take profits from the stock right now, but in the long-term Tilly’s could face more competition and less of a proprietary element making it more shaky and vulnerable.

Clothing

Tilly’s represents a melting pot of the various trends at the culmination stage. The California-based retailer quickly accesses the top trends and caters towards mass acceptance. In this sense, they are very similar to Urban Outfitters (NYSE: URBN) who also curates a certain lifestyle product, but Tilly’s tends to be a bit more niche. However, they have delivered similar revenue growth to bigger players such as Urban Outfitters and have managed to deliver slightly better returns on equity. However, Tilly’s does not necessarily have the brand name of other retailers.

Data by YCharts

The talk about how fast fashion is over and sustainable is in, is both right and wrong. It is very difficult to replicate the price point of fast fashion - reasons being poor labor practices and cheap materials - but also in times such as these where consumers are stretched thin, it is not a choice of whether to support more sustainable practices but the need for cheaper clothing, it has driven companies like Tilly’s that sell both high-end and low-end products to do relatively well.

(Source: tillys.com)

Sustainability

For the sustainability argument, it is amazing to see sustainability and ethical practices be a priority to the consumer, and as such companies with strong ethical practices such as Patagonia and LACAUSA have thrived, but it is still relatively expensive compared to mass-market goods. In the meantime, fast fashion still has an outlet. However, the price of sustainable goods is coming down thereby in the future companies like Tilly’s may face more competition.

Furthermore, many sustainable companies simply don’t cater to that extensively trendy crowd, with sustainable fashion remaining more in the basics but high-quality field. They don’t make the graphic tees that compete side-by-side with Tilly’s and until they do, sustainable fashion will never be able to tap into Tilly’s audience. Sustainable fashion has its own lane but it comes down to a fundamental style issue, as much as consumers love sustainable fashion, they need to want the clothes offered. This doesn’t mean that sustainable retailers need to leap out of their skin and copy fast-fashion styles, but more ingenuity in terms of styles should be seen across the field. Companies like LACAUSA hit that trendy mark very well, but they also face the problem of being more expensive. In the meantime, their standard assortment of hot items such as graphic tees, hoodies, colorful joggers, have all contributed to Tilly’s being able to fend off the advances of sustainable fashion.

(Source: patagonia.com)

(Source: lacausa.com)

Long-Term Value

E-commerce net sales grew by 128% compared to last year’s second quarter. Additionally, compared to competitors Tilly’s has the lowest price-to-book ratio at 1.359 making it more of a value stock than the others, however, Tilly’s average consumer is fairly easy to lose. This target audience is a disadvantage across the industry as even Urban Outfitters and other companies struggle to keep millennials and Gen-Z interested. Additionally, EPS was still positive at $0.18 even though it was below the $0.31 per diluted share last year. Total cash and marketable securities totaled $111.3 million excluding revolving credit and withheld lease payments. Free cash flow yield was one of the highest among competitors at 15.34%.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Tilly’s excels at high profitability and what it lacks in size it makes up for in high-stakes margin advantage. Though margins were down from 32% to 30.7%, strong selling of regular-priced items contributed much to the existing strength of the brand. The fact that they were able to continue to sell products without much promotion is a tremendous accomplishment. Their products are already priced at the lower end of the spectrum nevertheless it’s still an achievement to be able to avoid that increased margin pressure. The stock is up from a 52-week low of $3.46 to around $6.38. The 52-week high being $12.75. Although Tilly’s main demographic can be considered unreliable, Tilly’s prioritizes itself as a one-stop-shop for all things trendy in both men’s and women’s and at an affordable price point.

Uniqueness

In the long-term there isn’t much of a proprietary element to the stock as the clothing they bring to the market is very easy to replicate anywhere, and much of their stock is not a brand name Tilly’s merchandise which is a huge problem. The business model overall doesn’t necessarily have anything that another retailer can’t just recreate on a smaller or larger scale. The difference between Urban Outfitters and Tilly’s is Urban Outfitters sells a considerable more amount of merchandise under the UO or BDG label. Without having more goods completely unique to Tilly’s that you cannot get anywhere else it makes you more incredibly more vulnerable to competition down the line. Companies like Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA) have done just fine without having many brand name products but Tilly’s has nowhere near the size or lack of competition that Ulta has. Tilly’s does have some exclusive brands that are only sold at their stores/online, but Tilly’s still could make more of an effort to push customers towards a Tilly’s name brand. Companies like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) have been able to do fairly well without going for brand name products, nonetheless, Nordstrom also has the Ulta advantage being the sheer size of the company and lack of competition.

(Source: tilly’s.com)

(Source: urbanoutfitters.com)

Conclusion

At this point in time, I think it is possible to ride the stock to $10 take a profit and move on, but in the long-term, there is not much value in the stock. It is a fairly generic retailer and while they have an excellent marketing strategy it is nothing different from anything we have seen before. It is easy for another company to come in and take its niche but for now, it is fairly stable. They do face a lot of competition from online retailers and increased pressures from lower-priced sustainability products. Much of Tilly’s aesthetic is crafted from what’s hot on social media right now, allowing them to quickly pivot to consumer needs. This ability to move quickly is Tilly’s greatest advantage however on social media itself their presence is relatively small creating long-term disadvantages (article more in-depth on fast-fashion stores versus online retailers coming soon). In this way, while I do think Tilly’s has some more left in it, it is not the strongest retailer out there and it could face more headwinds in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.