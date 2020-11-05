With the fear in abatement and Virgin itself gearing up for its next test flight, we're at a confident Buy - Long-Term Hold on the stock.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

We Love It When A Plan Comes Together

There are, in essence, three risks facing Virgin Galactic (SPCE).

Firstly, that the company simply cannot overcome the many technical hurdles required to produce a suitable number of spaceplanes capable of achieving a viable flight cadence.

Secondly, that the company can maintain sufficient cash balances to fund its growth as that flight cadence ramps.

Thirdly, that sufficient demand exists to fill those small spaceplanes.

Without wishing to downplay the substantial engineering challenges required to produce those spaceplanes - remember, SPCE is a vertically-integrated business - at present it does everything from build the plane, to operate the spaceport, to sell you your ticket, to make your packed lunch for the flight - we have great confidence in the company's ability to deliver on this front. If you read our interview with Chief Space Officer George Whitesides, we think your confidence will likely grow too. The vehicles are designed to be simple and safe.

Cash balances are in good shape at the company following their equity raise immediately after Q2 earnings. The company has at least 18-24 months' cash in the bank as far as we can see, maybe more. If the company keeps delivering on its plans, we see no reason that a further equity raise would not be possible.

Finally, we see thus far no shortage of demand, and since it appears that private wealth will continue to be a thing in the post-election landscape, we believe that high-net-worth individuals will continue to want to book tickets and, ultimately, travel to space (or almost-space, depending on where you draw the line).

The company is due to report its Q3 of 2020 on 5 November after the close. Strangely for earnings, usually high-octane moments in a company's calendar, we see the medium to long-term stock price as almost completely independent of those earnings. Absent something very, very bad or very very good in the release, we anticipate a muted up or down reaction from the stock. We would expect a continuing modest degree of revenue, and earnings at a level which do not cause cash balances to deplete at too rapid a rate.

For what it's worth, and we aren't sure it's worth much, here's the numbers to end Q2 2020.

Come Q3 earnings, you can expect to see that cash balance up by some $400m+ depending on spend in the quarter, a result of the post-Q2 equity raise.

The stock price isn't really related to anything you'll find in a financial statement. It's been largely a momentum play to date. But as a result of the recent sell-off, the stock is languishing in the high teens. We think that on chart logic alone, there could be say $4 of upside from here in the next few weeks - that would be a c.20% gain in a short timeframe.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

What we really think though is - time to buy the stock and hold it. Risks are in our view reducing as we comment above, and if the company achieves a successful next test flight - which they continue to promise will take place "later in the Fall" - then the stock can start to move up in a meaningful fashion.

Given risk levels this isn't a bet-the-farm kind of stock - be that a private or a collective farm - but it is a name we have in our long-term staff personal account(s) and it's one we plan to hold for some time.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 4 November 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in SPCE.