The second is that I think they're underproviding for loan losses. Not something we'd expect these days but still, a worry.

However, my view is changing as a result of two things. One is that the earlier view was absent a second lockdown, something now happening.

I've been pretty upbeat about Lloyds Bank recently - and there was 10% in taking that advice.

Lloyds Bank (NYSE:LYG)

Back 6 weeks I was mildly upbeat on the prospects for Lloyds Bank. There was 10% in taking that point which is nice but hardly anything to write home about. Especially as that idea was conditional - and the condition that needed not to happen just has.

The underlying analysis still stands. The way the British banking system works is different from that in the US or Europe. A UK bank tends not to finance industry much, unlike a continental universal bank it's much more retail and household focused. And it doesn't just broker mortgages instead it holds them as a portfolio. A good half of Lloyds' assets are mortgages for example.

It thus becomes a leveraged bet on how well UK households do. This is just fine if that's what we want, such a leveraged bet. That's what I was suggesting would work well too. However, I did say that this rather depended on the strength of the UK housing market and that, in turn, upon there being no second general lockdown.

Well, we've just had that second general lockdown announced. I'm thus very much more cautious about Lloyds than I was.

(Lloyds Bank share price from London Stock Exchange)

Taking a 6% (by the Seeking Alpha calculation) or 10% (my own, using the London price) is nice but not really what we're on about here as investors.

As I say that base analysis of being a leveraged speculation on the domestic economy (Lloyds is almost entirely UK focused) still stands. It's just that, as this first change, wanting to have a leveraged speculation on the British domestic economy might not be something we want to do.

Their recent results

Lloyds recently announced their results and they're good. Well, they're good for where we all are economically that is.

A surge in mortgage lending and lower-than-expected provisions on bad loans have helped Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s largest retail bank, return to profit. Lloyds has posted profit before tax of £1 billion for the third quarter, which compares to City forecasts of £588 million and a loss of £602 million in the first half of the year.

Well, that's great and so on. But that booming housing market might not survive a second lockdown. So we could start to think that this improvement is transient rather than firm.

But it's something else that has me worried here. It's this:

The bank was also buoyed after it booked a provision for expected bad loans of only £301 million, less than the £721 million that had been forecast.

That change in the loss provisions is pretty much the entire change between expected profits and announced. And here's the thing. Loan losses are a trailing indicator - people do tend to struggle on for a bit in hard times before 'fessing up and declaring that they can't repay.

Further, loan losses are now something for management to decide. We no longer have to wait for a loan to actually sour before a provision is made, we're back to the pre-Gordon Brown system of prudential reserving. But I'm deeply unconvinced that that's a large enough prudential reserve given the current economy.

That is, I think these results are flattered by not making large enough loan provisions. That's just on the basis of what the economy was like and before we add in the further stress to come from this second lockdown.

Yes, obviously, the second time around isn't going to be as bad as the first. We know more about how to work through than we did before. Retail and social businesses are taking the same hit as before but the vast majority of the economy will carry on. In that manner that we've now learnt how to do of course.

And yet, and yet, no, sorry, just don't believe - or perhaps, more realistically, just not comfortable with - the story we're getting here. That loan provisions on a rapidly expanding mortgage loan book should decline during continued gross economic stress?

I agree, it's not a perfect detailed analysis of the bank but then much of that was done only those 6 weeks ago. It's circumstances and the bank's own actions - those loan reserves - which have changed since then and they both make me uncomfortable.

My view

I don't like those lighter loan reserves. "Don't like" sounds a bit weak, I know, but at least a part of this investing business is feelings in the water for people like me who've been around a few decades. Further, I think the second lockdown is going to make that housing market - and peoples' incomes - more fragile.

At best I thus withdraw the idea that this is an interesting speculation on the upside. At worst, well, this is something for you to think about. How bad do we think things are going to get? For Lloyds is still that leveraged bet on the British housing market more than it is anything else.

The investor view

As I say, the weakest form of my view for investors here is that Lloyds isn't, really, any longer an interesting speculation on the upside. I think the second lockdown and series of infections has limited that. Further, the low level of prudential loan loss provisions worries me and I most certainly think it flatters the profit announcement.

At best Lloyds is, I think now, a hold rather than an interesting buy.

