The 5G rollout will continue to draw in increased revenues for these companies with products such as iPhone 12 and other companies.

Companies in the 5G arena have been posting better-than-expected results in the past quarter as a result of increased demand for 5G.

In Teradyne’s (TER) most recent earnings release, the company wowed the market with $0.06 above expectations earnings news. Likewise, the company has guided for higher revenue in the future which could also result in higher earnings. This is consistent with 5G companies that have been releasing above-expectation revenues and earnings. Currently, the overall broader market is selling off due to a multitude of concerns with COVID, the election and failed stimulus talks. Given the future potential of higher revenue and earnings, while the stock is selling along with the broader market, an opportunity to get into the quickly expanding 5G arena with a growing company is present.

Here is a look at the most recent stock moves in the company on a short-term basis:

(Data Source: Trading View) 2-Hour chart

The most recent move higher is on the company’s news release that saw their earnings come in above expectations. Since, however, the stock is selling in response to the broader market sell-off.

Current revenue

As mentioned, earnings for Teradyne were well above expectations. However, and this is where I get cautionary, largely the only thing that was higher than the previous quarter was the earnings per share; all other major aspects of the earnings release were below the previous quarter’s numbers.

Revenue was up 41% YoY to $819.5M but was down from $838.7M the previous quarter as this chart demonstrates:

(Data Source: Author’s Chart via Company figures posted on Seeking Alpha)

The breakdown of the company’s revenues is Total Test revenue increased by 46% with $592M in Semiconductor Test sales, $118M in System Test sales and $41M in Wireless Test sales.

But, it is the Q4 guidance that is catching the attention of market players. The company is expecting revenue for the quarter to $680M-$720M (expectations of $522M) and EPS expectations of $0.90 - $1.06 (expectations of $0.45). This will give the company a forward EPS of $4.52, this versus $2.74 FY2019 and $2.78E FY 2020. This is a significant increase.

As the company states in their teleconference from their last earnings release, they are expecting some 33% growth in revenue and earnings to grow at 57%:

“ Entering Q4, market conditions in our test businesses are stronger than expected and we’ ve positioned our production capacity to respond to potential short lead time demands as we move through the quarter. For the full year 2020, at the mid-point of our guidance, we expect our year-over-year sales to grow more than 33% to over $3.0 billion and GAAP earning per share to grow 58% to $4.12 and non-GAAP earnings per share to grow 57% to $4.50.”

Currently, the P/E ratio for TER stock is trading at 20.1x forward earnings with a stock price of $89.12 per share. What I am looking at is the broader picture for the overall market and 5G companies.

For instance, the broader market is trading at a multiple of 30.91 according to Professor Shiller’s data:

(Data Source: Shiller P/E ratio)

The broader stock market has a very high multiple, a factor driven by high tech firms that are pushing very high multiples as well as the fact that we are in a low interest rate environment. As interest rates continue to move lower and stay there, the “yield” on equity investments moves lower, you are going to pay a higher price for earnings from a company.

However, despite the growth in Teradyne, with more growth coming in greater than expected, the company is only trading at 20.5x earnings. I see this as the opportunity. Very few mature companies are seeing revenue increases of 33% YoY. That kind of revenue increase will draw in investors trying to achieve growth. Couple that with prices that are moving lower because of broad-based concerns with COVID, the election results and the lack of a new stimulus package, this could be a potential opportunity as market participants may be willing to step in and buy on the dips.

But, even this could be cautionary. I am heavily bullish on the 5G arena as the rollout continues. A lot of companies have been coming in with higher-than-expected revenues and earnings. This trend may very well continue. However, other companies that are considered Teradyne peers (By Seeking Alpha) are trading at roughly an in-kind multiple: Entegris (ENTG), KLA Corporation (KLAC), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), MKS Instruments (MKSI), Applied Materials (AMAT).

These companies are all trading within a small band of approximately 15x-17x earnings whereas Teradyne is trading at a higher level at 20x earnings. Yet the broader market is trading at a much higher average (mostly from the tech stocks that are trading at significantly higher multiples). Perhaps this is par for the course, or perhaps all of these 5G companies are behind the curve.

Earnings Per Share

On the earnings front, EPS was up:

This is where the market was most surprised and what pushed the stock upwards was the $0.06 per share above expectation earnings to $1.21 per share; 5% above expectations. And, future expectations will have the quarterly earnings coming in with an estimated $4.52 Run Rate which should be ~$1.13 per share assuming a linear projection.

Conclusion

Teradyne is considered a 5G rollout company because it supplies a component for the iPhone as well as other components that will be using 5G such as self-driving automobiles. As the 5G rollout continues, companies involved in this arena have announced higher-than-expected revenue and earnings. The 5G rollout is still in the infancy with a small percentage of the total available number of potential customers having a 5G product or service levels. As this continues, my expectation is that companies within the arena are going to see further growth and potentially even increased earnings. This will translate into a higher stock price over the longer term.

I will look for more revenue increases as well as earnings increases. However, despite liking the 5G companies, I think there is room for TER stock to fall somewhat and a better price to enter into a position exists.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.