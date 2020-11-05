While not the fastest growing company, given its niche business it has a large runway for long-term growth. Any (post-pandemic) uptick in growth rates might result in multiple revaluation.

While earnings and guidance wasn’t spared from macro issues, the potential of converting thousands of new customers to Answers seems promising.

In order to accelerate adoption, Yext started a free trial program. Yext, which had just 2200 customers, noted that it got “thousands” of requests for these free trials.

Last year, Yext launched its new, significantly TAM expanding product: Yext Official Answers (Engine). It already contributed 30% of new NA ACV in Q2.

Overview

In my coverage of Yext (YEXT) early this year, I flagged it as potential multi-bagger. The search/knowledge company is quite small at just about a $2 billion valuation, yet has revenue approaching that of much bigger market cap SaaS companies, likely due to its sub-30% growth. Whereas other SaaS names often trade around 20x or more, Yext is valued at closer to 5x P/S.

In particular, Yext is knowledge engine. At the root of its products is its knowledge graph, which contains official information about a business.

So based on its natural language processing capabilities, it has more recently built its Yext Answers product, which is a site search engine that can answer customer questions. In that way, customers do not have to leave the site and go to Google, for example, enhancing their experience. Yext notes that tangible (measurable) benefit Answers delivers is pretty much immediate, such as higher site search usage and lower support cost (since the answer to the customer's question could be obtained without support).

When you give someone a great experience, they come back, and we can show that quantitatively.

Those following the field of AI somewhat may be aware that natural language processing is a relevant field of research, and indeed Yext Answers is based on some of the latest models in that space, for example discussed in this Seeking Alpha article.

We launched our own site search engine with Answers or as we like to call it the world's first official answers engine. In the second quarter we expanded Answers to be available in French and Italian and German and Spanish. So we're helping now more and more websites around the world decisional - deliver official answers to every customer question, using NLP.

The size of the Knowledge Graph (which customers create with information about their business) grew 71% YoY to 385M entries. Yext answered 11 million searches.

Investment Thesis

So in short, Yext seeks to deliver a Google-like search experience for every site. According to Yext, this presents a large opportunity:

The most exciting part is, we are only in the very top of the first half of the first inning in realizing this huge vision.

Progress

About three quarters following prior coverage, and its market cap it still roughly the same. While growth has further (incrementally) slowed, this is likely at least in part due to COVID-19.

Nevertheless, the company continues executing to its deal thesis. In particular, I noted that Yext might enjoy potentially increased (long-term) growth from its Answers product, as this doubled its TAM (addressable market).

This product is now starting to deliver. Yext noted that 30% of its North American new ACV was already driven by Answers.

Yext also announced that it had started a free trial program (not unlike plenty other SaaS companies). Yext, which reported just 2200 mid-market and enterprise customers, said it had received "thousands" of requests for this program. Yext is also working on the next step, to make this completely self-serve.

For investors, this raises following question: what will happen in the following quarters when those customers' 90 day trial expires and they potentially en masse convert to paying customers?

If growth could meaningfully bounce back to its prior 30% growth rate, Yext (still) has the potential to undergo a P/S multiple revaluation.

Q2 earnings

Revenue of $88M was up 22% YoY, but growth was down from 31% growth in Q2'19. As mentioned, Answers was responsible for 30% of NA ACV. Enterprise customers growing to 2200 represented 27% growth.

Annual recurring revenue also grew 22%. Net dollar retention was 105%.

Guidance calls for flat sequential growth in Q3.

We're still in early days with Answers free trials. We have a growing group of customers moving through their 90-day trials. We expect these trials to begin to convert towards the end of the year. However, we're going to be appropriately conservative in reviewing these opportunities.

Takeaway

While revenue acceleration is not assured, Yext is executing to deliver on its still quite recent flagship Answers product, which Yext estimates double its TAM. Hundreds if not thousands of companies are enrolling in the 90 day free trial program started in Q2. Once those start converting, there are further opportunities for cross-sell and up-sell.

There have obviously been some macro issues that have dragged the growth rate, which may continue to prevent near-term upside, but the longer-term potential remains vast.

