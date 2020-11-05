The stock has the potential to reach $160 based on normalized earnings and 10% annualized growth with an 18x PE multiple.

The wireless chip giant still sees huge potential in Automotive and IoT sectors to drive the business beyond handsets.

For several years now, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has offered the potential for a substantial earnings boost, but the company never achieved its target due to various legal and customer issues. With 5G and IoT shining through in quarterly results, the wireless giant is now seeing the benefits of big stock buybacks at far lower prices. My investment thesis is more tepid on the stock following the big rally, but Qualcomm remains a leader in wireless to own during the 5G ramp.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

Blowout Quarters

Qualcomm was already trading at multi-year highs due to the signing of major licensing deals with Apple (AAPL) and Huawei. The deals were also the linchpins in the wireless giant reaching its $7+ EPS targets due to up to $2.50 in earnings assigned to these wireless OEMs.

For FQ4, Qualcomm had blowout numbers with revenues beating estimates by $560 million and EPS by $0.27. The record EPS of $1.45 will be further smashed by the December quarter estimates of $2.05 per share.

Source: Qualcomm FQ1'21 guidance

The company even forecasts a still weak handset shipment market being down 5% YoY, but Qualcomm is benefitting from the content shift to 5G smartphones and higher license revenues from the inclusion of Apple and Huawei. The end result is FQ1 revenue forecasts jumping to $8.2 billion, over $1.0 billion above previous analyst estimates.

QTL revenues are forecast to jump to $1.7 billion, up dramatically from the $1.16 billion reported last FQ1. Investors should realize this gain is mostly from the addition of the two large handset OEMs that weren't paying royalties last year.

When factoring in the big EPS guide up for FQ1, Qualcomm is now on pace for an $8 EPS target in FY21. Analysts were already up above $7 before the big FQ4 beat and FQ1 guide up.

Moving Beyond Handsets

Now that Qualcomm has reached the promise of generating a $7+ EPS target, the next question is where the wireless giant can head next. The original target was in FY19 before the benefit of 5G so the question is whether more 5G content or IoT can generate higher revenue streams for Qualcomm.

For FQ4, the market finally saw the promises of the company moving beyond wireless handsets. Automotive and IoT revenues combined to top $1.1 billion in quarterly revenues while RF front-end boosted the non-handset revenues to nearly $2.0 billion in quarterly sales.

Source: Qualcomm QCT revenue streams

All of these revenues are additive from prior cycles when the company was mostly focused on revenues from wireless handsets. The Automotive market now has a design win pipeline of ~$8 billion.

Qualcomm is definitely in the sweet spot of the 5G and IoT markets set to thrive in the next few years. The 5G handsets alone are set to jump from 200 million in FY20 to 500 million in FY21. Any growth in total handset sales along with the content shift to Automotive and IoT growth sets the wireless giant up for a strong revenue gain.

The biggest question now is where the valuation goes with the stock soaring above $145. My previous research had built a target of $140 based on 18x an $8 EPS target for FY21.

The company is only forecasting the market to grow ~10% on an annual basis. A lot of the FQ4 and FQ1 guide up were due to finally including full revenue totals from the top OEMs. At 18x a $9 EPS target for FY22, the stock can reach $160. Investors need to be cautioned to not get too aggressive on the stock here after this quick jump from an $80 stock to a $145 price tag.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm at $145 isn't a huge bargain anymore. The wireless chip giant is heading back to normal EPS trends providing an opportunity for the stock to rally up to the $160 range based on momentum. Ultimately, Qualcomm doesn't always travel in safe waters due to its licensing model, so investors should always brace for the next lawsuit threatening to eliminate parts of the very profitable QTL business.

The stock remains a great, long-term tech play, but investors should logically look to cash in on some big gains.

