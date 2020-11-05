D.R. Horton has increased its dividend for six years and presently has a low 1.0% yield, which is below average but allows the buying of bolt-on companies.

D.R. Horton (DHI) is a buy for the total return investor. D.R. Horton is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States and has a wide price range of homes from a starter home to a large family home.

The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to develop new properties and homes for the average home buyer. The lower interest rates give a tailwind to the company's business. The Fed has indicated that they intend to keep interest rates low for at least a year or maybe two.

As I have said before in previous articles.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article" The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, D.R. Horton has a fair chart going up and to the right for 2017 and 2019 in a strong solid pattern. It is a cyclic company and was flat in 2016 and 2018 and has recovered well in 2020 from the pandemic. The P/E is low at 13, and the earnings growth looks good at 12%, making DHI a strong buy.

Fundamentals and company business review

The method I use to compare companies is to look at the total return, as shown from my previous articles in the section below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the Good Business Portfolio's objective. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. I chose the 59-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019 and other years with fair and bad performance.

The great D.R. Horton's total return of 118.15% compared to the Dow base of 47.68% makes D.R. Horton a great investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $27,300 today. This gain makes D.R. Horton a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States home sector continues to grow with the low-interest rates.

Dow's 59 Month total return baseline is 47.68%

Company name 59 Month total return The difference from the Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage D.R. Horton 118.15% 70.47% 1.0%

D.R. Horton does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. D.R. Horton has a below-average dividend yield of 1.0% and has increased for six of the past ten years, making D.R. Horton a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 12%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for increasing the home development business of the company. The dividend growth rate for the past five years is a good 26%.

I look for the earnings of my positions to beat their quarterly estimates consistently. For the last quarter on July 28, 2020, D.R. Horton reported earnings that beat expected by $0.43 at $1.72, compared to last year at $1.26. Total revenue was higher at $5.39 billion, more than a year ago by 9.8% year over year and beat expected revenue by $400 million. This earnings report was a fantastic report with bottom-line beating expected and top-line beating compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2020 and is expected to be $1.75 compared to last year at $1.35, a strong increase. Looking ahead at the January earnings report, it looks like another strong increase of $1.88 compared to the previous year of $1.35. This strong growth cycle is an opportunity to buy a company while it can grow for at least the next two years, with the Fed having low-interest rates.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 billion. D.R. Horton passes my guideline. D.R. Horton is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $25.7 billion. D.R. Horton's 2020 projected operating cash flow at $900 million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth. Large-cap companies like D.R. Horton have the advantage of having the financial strength to weather hard times when they come.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three or greater. D.R. Horton's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a recently raised target price of $90.0. D.R. Horton's price is below the target by 34% and has a low forward P/E of 12, making D.R. Horton a strong buy investment at this entry point. DHI is on my buy list.

I also require the CAGR in the future to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 12% beats my guideline requirement. This future growth for D.R. Horton can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy and the strong housing market.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The below-average dividend makes D.R. Horton a poor business to own for income, but the future estimated growth is high at 12%, making DHI a total return pick. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and generates a good income stream. What makes D.R. Horton interesting is the increase in orders and the increased margin that will give good growth in the future.

D.R. Horton is one of the largest homebuilding and financial services companies in the United States.

As per data from Reuters: D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums.

The graphic below shows the geographic distribution of home development, giving stability to the revenues and earnings.

Source: Third Quarter earnings call slides

Overall, D.R. Horton is a great business with a good CAGR of 12% projected growth as the United States economy grows going forward with the low-interest rates. The great earnings, revenue growth, and increasing orders give DHI the capability to continue its growth and have enough cash to increase the dividend and expand the business. The Fed lowering interest rates and the increase in orders for new homes make this company a strong buy.

The 3rd quarter's earns call indicates steady growth for the company's house-building business. During the late part of March, the impacts of COVID-19 and related widespread reductions in economic activity across the United States began to affect their business negatively. During April, when restrictive stay-at-home orders were in place for most of our markets, the sales orders decreased, and cancellations increased, with their April net sales orders 1% lower than a year ago. As restrictive orders began to be lifted across many markets and economic activity resumed, sales increased significantly, and cancellations rate returned to normal levels. In both May and June, net sales orders increased by more than 50% compared to the prior-year periods, resulting in a net sales order increase of 38% for the quarter. They sold 5,931 more homes this quarter than the same quarter last year, positioning D.R. Horton to achieve further gains in market share and scale. The company continued to see strong increases in net sales orders in July compared to the same month last year. A significant driver of the increase is the company's wide price from $200,000 to $600,000. The gross homebuilding margin in the quarter increased to 20%, reflecting this pricing discipline.

The graphic below shows the distribution of homes by price, a wide range.

Source: Third Quarter earnings call slides

This shows top management's feelings for the continued growth of the D.R. Horton business with an increase in future growth. D.R. Horton has constant good growth and will continue as the United States housing needs grow. Management of D.R. Horton has a wide range of home styles and prices to satisfy almost any homebuyers' requirements.

Conclusion

D.R. Horton is a great investment choice for the total return investor with an above-average CAGR of 12%. D.R. Horton will definitely be added to my buy list when cash is available for The Good Business Portfolio because of the growing housing market and the company's present undervaluation. The entry price right now is below the target, and my present gain potential of 34% or better makes DHI a good investment for the total return investor that is in a sweet spot right now.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to October 30 by 2.49%, which is a gain above the market loss of 7.13% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season is over, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

