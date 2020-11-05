It is no secret that cigarette giant Altria (MO) is one of the income investing communities' most favorite names. The company's strong profitability and cash flow over the years has resulted in an ever increasing dividend. In this low interest rate environment, the name's very high annual yield looks extremely attractive, but at this point, I'd like to make the case that things moving forward should follow a different path.

A couple of months ago, Altria announced that it was raising its quarterly dividend to $0.86 per share. This was pretty much the smallest raise we've seen since the financial crisis, and it was half the 4-cent raise we saw in 2019 (even less than that in percentage increase terms). In the chart below, you can see how the dividend has risen tremendously since the start of 2015.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Altria dividend history, seen here)

Those invested in Altria know that for many years, the dividend has been tied to adjusted earnings per share. Altria has a long-term objective of a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. At the company's third quarter report, management revised its yearly guidance, now expecting to deliver adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.30 to $4.38. This would represent a growth rate of roughly 2% to 4% from an adjusted diluted EPS base of $4.21 in 2019.

If you think about the dividend in a different way, however, the more important item is cash flow. No matter what your earnings turn out to be, even on an adjusted basis, you need to have the cash to pay out the dividend. In the table below, I've provided some key cash flow data for the past three years, along with showing how the first three quarters of this year compares to the first nine months of 2019.

(Source: Altria annual/quarterly filings, seen here)

From 2017 to 2019, the company averaged free cash flow of more than $6.8 billion. If we project out this year based on what we've seen so far, the four year average would rise to about $7.2 billion. However, total cash dividend payments could reach about $6.3 billion this year, which is starting to get a bit close to the longer term cash flow trend. All you need is a slightly down year in terms of free cash flow, and the payout ratio could exceed 100%.

If you have followed Altria shares in the past couple of years, you know things have not gone very well. The company made some big investments in Cronos (CRON) and Juul that have not paid off, and over time smoking habits have decreased or turned to other related products. As a result, Altria's dividend yield has risen quite a bit just due to the stock's fall, not even counting any payout increases. The following chart shows what the annual yield was on each dividend raise declaration day since 2015, along with where it is as of Tuesday's close. The daily close is the actual one from that day, not an adjusted one that takes into account any dividends since (some financial sites will show adjusted closes).

An annual yield of 9.20% gives the stock the 5th highest annual yield in the S&P 500 currently. It's also much better than you will do in any US treasuries, as even the 30-Year isn't getting you 1.70% right now. At this point, however, you are getting so much already that it doesn't make too much sense to get that much more, especially if the payout ratio is approaching 100%.

As a result of all this data shown above, my suggestion would be that Altria does not raise the dividend any more on a nominal basis. What I mean by that is that any excess free cash flow goes to repurchasing shares, especially near these multi-year lows. At Tuesday's close, every $1 billion of shares bought back saves $92 million in cash dividends per year. Going forward, I would only increase the dividend based on the reduction in the share count, unless we start to see a longer term cash flow scenario that gets much better.

You could in fact make the argument that Altria should consider taking out debt to repurchase shares. As seen in the most recent 10-Q filing, the company took out half a billion dollars in 30-year notes at 4.45% back in May. With a much more clearer financial picture now, could a billion be raised at 5% or perhaps even lower? While that costs you $50 million a year in interest (before any tax savings), the shares bought back save you $92 million in cash dividends paid out. Over 30 years, the debt would more than pay for itself. The downside to this is that Altria is already in a net debt position of more than $25 billion, so some investors and perhaps management may not be willing to borrow any more funds.

That 10-Q filing linked above detailed that Altria had over 1.858 billion shares outstanding as of October 21st. By getting the share count down, you could pay out more in annual dividends at the same fixed total payment level. In the table below, I've shown what this could look like, while also allowing for cash payments to rise just a little more to $6.60 billion in total for example. There is still plenty of room for dividend growth here even without increasing total cash payments, as buying back a decent amount of shares would get the annual payout over $4 a share even if you stay at $6.30 billion in total annual cash payments.

With an annual yield approaching 10% at this point, perhaps Altria should consider a slightly different strategy regarding its capital allocation. The dividend is an investor favorite, but total payments are starting to get rather close to long term cash flow levels. At this point, as a prospective investor, I'd rather see excess cash be used to repurchase shares, and then have future dividends more dependent on the share count. Thus, there would be no more nominal raises until longer term cash flows improve, and then perhaps we could see total payments bumped up to the $6.5 billion level or higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.