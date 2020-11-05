Analysts' economic forecasts are also neutral in the short term, and this is why I believe that EWZ has been fluctuating around the $29.00 range.

BRZU is trading at $63 and I believe it should be trading at $70 given the current economic conditions.

I wrote an article a couple of weeks ago on the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index and the Brazilian Real. In this article, I discussed the macroeconomic factors pressuring the country's currency and its major index. In the article, I explained that I am neutral on both the currency and the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index in the short term and bullish in the long term. Occasionally, these assets fall below a value that I believe is too bearish, and when this occurs, I buy Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2x Shares ETF (BRZU) to pick up a little alpha. In Brazil's case, I believe the market is too bearish on the FX rate and the index.

BRZU is a 2x leveraged ETF that gives investors exposure to the Brazilian Real and the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. An investment in BRZU could cause you to have a negative return of more than twice the return of EWZ. In the earlier part of the pandemic, BRZU was a 3x leveraged ETF, and due to high volatility, became a 2x leveraged ETF. This caused investors to lose more than 3 times what EWZ lost due to the loss in leverage.

Overview Of EWZ Article

The unemployment rate and foreign direct investment ("FDI") are a couple of my favorite lagging indicators. I will quickly cover these economic indicators and two leading indicators to show what is currently occurring in the economy.

Table 1 - Brazilian Unemployment Rate

Calendar Reference Actual Consensus TEForecast 2020-06-30 May 12.9% 13% 13.1% 2020-08-06 Jun 13.3% 13.2% 13.1% 2020-09-30 Jul 13.8% 13.7% 13.6% 2020-10-30 Aug 14.4% 14.2% 14.1% 2020-11-27 Sep 13.9%

Source: Trading Economics - Brazil Unemployment Rate

The August unemployment rate came in 20 bps higher than the consensus and 30 bps higher than Trading Economics's forecast. Analysts at Itau believe that the rebound in economic activity is already occurring and will cause a reversal in employment indicators. This sentiment is also felt by TE Analysts, which is why they expect a 60 basis point drop in September's unemployment rate.

Figure 1 - Brazil Foreign Direct Investment

Source: Trading Economics - Foreign Direct Investment

FDI in Brazil increased from $1,430 million in August to $1,600 million in September. This over 11% increase is definitely a good sign for the Brazilian economy.

Figure 2 - Brazil Retail Sales

Source: Trading Economics - Brazil Retail Sales YoY

September's retail sales have yet to be reported, but TE analysts believe it will come in at 4%, 2.1% less than what occurred in August. Their estimated decline in year-over-year retail sales growth is due to seasonality as September is normally a slow retail month.

Table 2 - Brazil Business Confidence

Calendar Reference Actual TEForecast 2020-07 10 Jul 47.6% 42% 2020-08-12 Aug 57% 47.1% 2020-09-15 Sep 61.6% 58% 2020-10-13 Oct 61.8% 62% 2020-11-13 Nov 62%

Source: Trading Economics - Business Confidence

In October, business confidence slightly improved, demonstrating that companies' views towards the economy are starting to turn from bullish to neutral.

Table 3 - Overview Of Indicators

Indicator Type of Indicator Short-term Long-term Unemployment Lagging Neutral Bullish Foreign Direct Income Lagging Neutral Bullish Retail Sales Leading Neutral Bullish Business Confidence Leading Neutral Neutral

In the short term, I am neutral about the Brazilian economy. Analysts' economic forecasts are also neutral in the short term, and this is why I believe that EWZ has been fluctuating around the $29.00 range. Recently EWZ has been trading at $27.00, which is significantly lower than my target price of $31.00.

BRZU And Using It To Generate Alpha

This section will demonstrate why I believe that both the equity and currency parts of BRZU are trading below their short-term fair-value.

Figure 3 - P/E Ratio For MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index

Source: iShares EWZ and historical information collected by analyst

The historical average P/E Ratio for the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index is 13x, as marked in red in Figure 3. When the economy is doing well, it tends to trade at 13.5x or slightly more. When the Brazilian economy is underperforming, the P/E ratio is around 12.5x. Currently, the P/E Ratio is 12x or 4% below its normal trading range.

Figure 4 - USDBRL Technical Analysis

Source: Yahoo Finance

The RSI for USDBRL is at 69, and the MACD gap is 0.0109. Both technical indicators are demonstrating trend reversal patterns. Using the Fibonacci Retracement, USDBRL is trading between my resistance one and two lines. Since June, USDBRL has been trading in the R$ 5.21 and R$ 5.68 channel. This channel is where I believe the currency should be trading, and currently, it isn't. I believe this is occurring because the dollar is strengthening due to the presidential elections.

BRZU is trading at $63, and I believe it should be trading at $70, given the current economic conditions. This trade is a very short-term trade, meaning I will probably liquidate this position in late November or earlier December.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRZU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.