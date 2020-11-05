Although TD is not as profitable or exposed to growth as the similarly oligopolistic Singaporean banks, it seems worth a closer look for an addition into North American dividend portfolios.

I have long understood Canada's banking system to be an oligopoly that competitors have long failed to penetrate. During my short stint on Bay Street (Toronto's Wall Street) back in 2009-2011, it was explained to me:

Bank fees are often 2x or higher what they are south of the border and face little pressure to be reduced.

The "Big Five" banks' ability to charge relatively fat fees for simple services are a main reason Canadian banks didn't need to get entangled in the riskier mortgages that just got many US banks in trouble.

Foreign firms, especially Merrill Lynch, seemed to try several times to compete in the Canadian market but never seemed able to compete with the Big Five.

These "Big Five" Banks, in order of current size, are:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, aka TD Bank (TD)

Royal Bank of Canada, aka RBC (RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Montreal (BMO), and

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, aka CIBC (CM)

Usually, entrenched oligopoly trading at high yields to solid dividends with room for growth make attractive investments. In this article, I wanted to take a step-by-step look at the long run numbers on what's currently the current largest bank by assets, TD, compared with the rest of the Big Five. TD also caught my interest for its position in the acquisition of TD Ameritrade by The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), which I have also been long. After the acquisition, TD now owns 13.5% of SCHW, accounting for about US$10 billion of TD's US$82 billion market cap.

Since Steve Eisman announced his bearish call on Canadian Banks over a year and a half ago, I have kept a corner of my eye on these banks to see if they might fall and present a buying opportunity comparable to Citibank (NYSE:C) in 2009. Since the March crash, TD shares have remained over 20% below its average price between 2017-2019, and I have been trying to evaluate how much more downside there may be vs. upside. The charts in this article take a big picture look at the fundamental trends of the Big Five over the past 20 years as background for my forward-looking estimate.

The Rise Of Canada's Big Five

I have long known RY, not TD, as Canada's biggest bank, and it seems like TD's total assets have only matched and surpassed RY's in the past seven years. Despite that, TD's market cap seems to have always been below RY's and is now about 20% less than RY's. The other three banks are moderately smaller, but what I find remarkable about this chart is how steadily all five have grown in lockstep, which seems consistent with my understanding of the stable oligopoly.

Data by YCharts

When we look further down the balance sheet at net equity / book value and allowance for loan losses, we see similarly steady patterns, but here TD stands out significantly more for its faster rise in book value and much faster recent spike in loan loss allowance. Without reading TD's more detailed reports, I would guess both of these have to do with TD's extensive US retail banking business more than its stake in TD Ameritrade, though the allowance spike could also indicate conservative accounting for coronavirus bankruptcies.

Data by YCharts

Banks' Critical Role in Canada's Equity Index

For an equity market classified as "developed," Canada's has often looked more like those of many emerging markets than the rest of the G7 given its heavy weighting in natural resources companies and the banks that finance them. The Big Five banks together add up to almost 23% of the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), and this share has grown as the banks' returns have been double to triple those of EWC over the past 20 years. TD's total return has lagged the other banks over this period, and it's worth checking whether this was due to more to fundamentals vs. market valuation.

Data by YCharts

By comparison, US banks make up a little under 10% of the S&P 500, and have returned a little more than half of the broader index over the same two decades, with US bank stock total returns nearing zero over the past 13 years:

Data by YCharts

Why Investors Love Canadian Bank Stocks: Dividends

When I build long-term portfolios of global dividend stocks, I often divide my universe between financials and non-financials, since the way of evaluating dividend quality of the two types of dividend payers is so different. Before I show the chart of TD's dividend, I want to first chart the dividend history of one large US bank that recently cut its dividend, Wells Fargo (WFC), to show the more typical pattern I've seen around the world of banks being the first to cut dividends in financial crises. In an article earlier this year, I highlighted HSBC's dividend cut as an early COVID casualty.

Data by YCharts

By comparison, the Canadian banks seem to have been a dividend growth investors' dream, with CIBC commenting on its website that it has never missed a regular dividend since 1868, and all five showing steady dividend growth over the past 20 years. The dividend yields are all relatively attractive, but range from RY's 4.4% to BMO's 6.4%, with TD's 5.2% in the middle, still with all five charting in remarkable lockstep. Focusing on the two biggest banks, the question is whether RY is that much better than TD to be worth accepting the lower yield, or if TD is the better bargain likely to deliver higher future returns. For comparison, TD's bonds maturing in December 2022 (a little over two years) currently trade at a yield of only 0.32%, indicating the funding markets' strong confidence in this Aa3 rated bank.

Data by YCharts

If we measure valuation by price/book ratio, RY is significantly more expensive than the other four banks, while TD trades at a much smaller premium to the remaining three. I long ago heard a rule of thumb that "high quality banks" were good values at 1.2x Book, which leads to the question of whether TD is a high quality-enough bank, which it probably is if it can continue raising its dividend as it has. It's also worth noting that the stake in SCHW, which currently trades at around 2x Book, pushes the multiple on the rest of the bank below 1.2x.

Data by YCharts

Relative Profitability

Along with the rule of thumb on Price/Book, I also have long used the rule of thumb that a Return on Assets (ROA) rate of over 1%/year was good for banks and other financial institutions. By this measure, TD has recently run with CM and BNS in the middle, on average about 10 basis points less profitable than RY over the past five years, while being over 10 basis points more profitable than BMO. The small differences can be very significant to investor returns over time, as they are multiplied by the bank's leverage ratio, and also show how profitable the bank can be even without as much leverage. This chart also shows TD's big earnings dip around 2004, followed by CM's similar dip a few years later, which the other three banks don't seem to have experienced yet this century.

Data by YCharts

Comparison: Canadian Banks Less Profitable, More Expensive Than Singapore's

So far this year, the only market where I have been actively adding exposure to financials has been in Singapore, which also has a banking oligopoly with three relatively dominant banks:

DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY)

United Overseas Bank, aka UOB (OTCPK:UOVEY), and

Overseas Chinese Banking Corporation, aka OCBC (OTCPK:OVCHY)

Just looking at the last two metrics of profitability and valuation, it seems that TD has been consistently less profitable than the Singaporean banks (all three of which have averaged ROA rates higher than RY's) while also being significantly more expensive (with two of Singapore's banks trading at discounts to book value).

Data by YCharts

Other than Canada and Singapore both being AAA-rated former British Colonies with banking oligopolies and currencies called "dollars," it might be a stretch to find many more similarities between these two markets on opposite sides of the world. While one might think TD's and other Canadian banks's valuation premium over the Singaporean banks might be signs of a market paying for some form of relative quality, a few other factors stand out in this comparison:

Canada is next to the US, with relatively low growth and high valuations, while Singapore is in Asia, where growth is relatively high and valuations low, and

Canada has significantly more exposure to natural resource industries, which could pose a more concentrated risk to banks that lend domestically, but

Canada itself has a much larger domestic market than Singapore, so might have more opportunities to remain profitable without needing to expand internationally.

Conclusion

Of Canada's Big Five banks, TD still stands out to me as relatively attractive because:

Despite Eisman's warnings, the oligopoly still seems relatively strong, and less likely to fall another 20% following what we've seen since the March crash. TD is cheaper and higher yielding than RY, despite surpassing RY in book value and asset growth. The 13.5% stake in SCHW is allocation to a good business I happily own on its own, but also makes the rest of TD's business look even cheaper / higher yielding by comparison. None of Canada's banks beat Singapore's in terms of recent profitability or valuation ratios, so if I'm buying a Canadian bank for diversification, it might not hurt to start with the largest one at a reasonable price with the above advantages.

Are you looking to improve the income generating ability of your portfolio, not just this year, but for decades to come? Members of Long Run Income get my regular short form analysis, "dividend check" reviews on dozens of quality stocks, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your investment income over time, as well as access to our members-only chat room for discussing your questions. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW, DBSDY, UOVEY, OVCHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.