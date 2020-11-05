Bank earnings for the third quarter have been pouring in over the last few weeks, and in general terms, were well received. Even with pressure on interest margins, mortgage lending in many areas has been strong, and for banks with trading arms, the market volatility has helped buoy fees from trading. The results were decent in both North America and Europe, raising some hopes for European banks that dividends paused by the European Central Bank's guidance will soon be restored.

Banco Santander: A Unique Global Bank

One of my bank holdings is Banco Santander (SAN), a consumer bank based in Spain but with significant operations in North and South America as well as the United Kingdom. In this regard it is somewhat unique - large European banks have some history of trying to make a go of providing financial services in less developed markets, with limited success. For example, British bank Barclay's (BCS) exited Africa in 2018 after a century of presence on the continent, while HSBC (HSBC) is doubling down on China and instead is exiting France. Given the long-standing colonial and cultural ties, however, it is no surprise that Standard Chartered (SBCFF) and Societe General (OTCPK:SCGLF) are still working hard in Africa, while Spanish banks are more embedded in Latin America. According to Investopedia, three of the top ten banks in Latin America (including Brazil) by size are subsidiaries of Spanish banks - the Mexican subsidiary of BBVA (BBVA) and the Brazilian and Mexican units of Santander. The primary American bank with a footprint in developing economies is Citi (C), with strengths as both a consumer bank and investment banking.

For a starting point in considering Santander's business, I keep on eye on the big-picture health of its major markets. Third quarter gross domestic product [GDP] figures for economies around the world have been released or will be soon, and some are broadly showing big rebounds from the impacts of the lock-downs imposed in prior quarters. While they only provide a snap shot of activity and are not forward looking, I think they have established fairly clearly that the worst of the Covid-19 economic effects are in the past, although the current European measures are bound to impact the Euro zone and British economies in the 4th quarter. Parts of the world will be in for recession and economic pain, but some economies were showing clear signs of picking back up.

(image source: author's spreadsheet; data from https://www.bea.gov/news/glance and https://tradingeconomics.com)

These improving economic conditions across boundaries are reflecting in Santander's revenues and performance, even if markets remain unmoved in its valuation relative to the quality of its book assets.

With a large swath of European banks trading at a discount to American peers on a price to book or price to tangible book metric, it is worth considering if the European banks offer a value opportunity.

(image source: author's spreadsheet; data from Google Finance for share price at close 10/30/20 used for calculating dividend yield and price to TBV, Seeking Alpha was used for confirming current dividends, and GuruFocus.com for tangible book value figures)

I like Santander, for three reasons. First, it has been preparing to reinstate a dividend as soon as the ECB will allow for it. The shareholders have already approved a scrip dividend equivalent to €0.10. In addition, it is making the case to the European banking authorities that the bank should be allowed to pay out an equivalent cash dividend next year, and the bank has accrued the capital for it.

In comparison, peer bank BBVA also just released third quarter results, and analysts on the earnings call really pressed for a lot of clarification on the BBVA dividend heading into next year. BBVA was not accruing against 2020 results, but offered soft guidance on hoping be able to pay out a dividend in 2021. The end result was some confusion, and I admit to still not being clear on what BBVA is hoping for in terms of dividends.

Secondly, I like the geographic spread of Santander as it relates to generating net interest income. The European interest rate environment is challenging for banks, to be sure, but so far its other areas have not moved to negative rates. The Bank of England has started to inquire if banks would be ready for negative rates, but has not yet taken that step. Interest rates are similarly low but not negative in the United States, where Santander operates both a retail bank in the north east and also is heavily into auto lending through Santander Consumer USA (SC), which trades separately but is majority owned by the parent bank. In Latin America, specifically Brazil and Mexico, their respective central banks have cut rates through 2020, with Brazil's benchmark rate cut to 2.00% in August, and the same month Mexico's benchmark was cut to 4.50%. While rate are coming down everywhere, putting some squeeze on interest income margins, with Santander's wide presence, that pressure is not evenly distributed.

The third quarter saw a 4% increase over the prior quarter in net interest income, coming in at €8.17 billion (measured as constant euro). More than just improving against what should be an easy comp, the total is actually the group's highest quarterly total going back to first quarter 2019. This was driven by nice improvement in volume.

(image source: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4381660-banco-santander-s-2020-q3-results-earnings-call-presentation)

Third, the fundamental valuation is attractive. On a price to tangible book value ratio, Santander is around 0.40, more or less in line with European peers, but more discounted than American big banks. As tangible book value is certainly impacted by write downs of bad debt, how well Santander's loan book holds up in the ongoing Covid-19 economic conditions will be critical for establishing value. During the third quarter, Santander took a loan loss provision of €2.7 billion, down from €3.7 billion in the 1st quarter and €3.2 billion in the second quarter. At €9.6 billion cumulative year to date, that is almost 60% more than the same time in 2019, and obviously correlates with the drop in the company's share price and discount to TBV.

However, with new lending in the quarter up across all regions, including €1.45 billion in government-backed loans since the beginning of the year [see slide 14 from 3rd quarter presentation], I think it is fair to say Santander has a good handle on the proper value for these assets. Unless Santander acquires the weaker Spanish bank Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY), which could become a potentially messy process of cleaning up the combined loan book, I otherwise expect to see Santander's discount to tangible book return to its more recent historical average around 0.80. Even returning to 0.60 would imply 50% upside for the shares on present asset value, and I am not convinced the quality of the tangible assets relative to Santander's market value has a great deal more it would fall.

The biggest question mark is what happens with Covid-19 and how individual countries respond to it. Efforts in Spain and England to curb the spread of the virus will hurt the local economies in the short-term and therefore could trickle into more pain for some of Santander's loans, but other key markets like Brazil and Mexico have not yet imposed new nation-wide restrictions. While subject to change before the pandemic is over, I would not expect to see Santander's TBV erode a great deal further.

Conclusion

I originally took up positions in two banks primarily as income investments. The US regional bank Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Banco Santander were those positions, and to date, Huntington has been the better of the two. It has paid a steady 5% yield, and seems to have survived the pandemic worst. Santander, on the other hand, was forced to at least temporarily pause its dividend, and the next one to be paid out at all is likely to paid as scrip.

However, looking forward, I think Santander will be approved for cash dividends again in 2021, and its dividend yield to be over 5%, based on the current share price and exchange rate (€0.10 per share annually). With a large presence in a nice mix of both developed and developing markets, Santander has the benefit of built-in diversification, and I like the opportunity to benefit from Latin American growth tempered by the stability of Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. I have been adding to my long position in Santander in the $1.80 - $2.00 range, and may continue to add, even up to $2.50. I like Santander for both income potential and modest capital appreciation as the tangible book value becomes clearer and the pandemic clears.

