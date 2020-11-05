Meantime, investors have noticed that "the year of COVID-19" has become "the year of Bitcoin".

Recently PayPal, Square, and famed investor Paul Tudor Jones have all further embraced Bitcoin while Goldman Sachs did a total 180 on cryptocurrencies this year.

Several recent developments show how Bitcoin has made significant inroads into "mainstream" companies and the economy. As a result of new and widespread acceptance of the cryptocurrency, the "year of COVID-19" has turned into the "year of Bitcoin" as it has significantly outperformed gold and the S&P 500. As a result, it's time for ordinary investors who aim to have a well-diversified portfolio to take the plunge and gain exposure to Bitcoin.

Recent Bullish Developments

Last month Square (NYSE:SQ), which enables users to buy Bitcoin using its Cash App, announced it had bought 4,709 bitcoins for an aggregate price of $50 million. The company said it "believes that cryptocurrency is an instrument of economic empowerment and provides a way for the world to participate in a global monetary system, which aligns with the company's purpose."

Not to be outdone, weeks later payment processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced it would allow users to buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin directly in their PayPal accounts. Note that PayPal was granted the first conditional BitLicense ever issued by the New York State Department of Financial Services. That day, PayPal's stock vaulted 3.7% in pre-market trade and Bitcoin jumped 4.6%.

Meantime, in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, famed investors John Tudor Jones said Bitcoin was the best inflation hedge, and:

I like bitcoin even more now than I did then. I think we are in the first inning of bitcoin and it's got a long way to go .... The reason I recommended bitcoin is because it was one of the menu of inflation trades, like gold, like TIPS breakevens, like copper, like being long yield curve and I came to the conclusion that bitcoin was going to be the best inflation trade.

Even Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) had a rather embarrassing high profile about-face on cryptocurrencies earlier this year. After a presentation in May in which Goldman presented a slide entitled "Cryptocurrencies Including Bitcoin Are Not an Asset Class", Goldman Sachs' new Digital Assets Chief Mathew McDermott recently told CNBC, "We are exploring the commercial viability of creating our own fiat digital token, but it's early days as we continue to work through the potential use cases." Seems to me Goldman might be better off simply putting its clients into Bitcoin.

Year-to-Date Performance

As a result of these developments, Bitcoin - which had already done very well during 2020 - took steep leg higher during October. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Bitcoin is near three-year highs, is up ~90% YTD, and has left the S&P 500 and gold in its dust (pun intended):

The WSJ cited Bitcoin's role as a hedge against inflation because the Bitcoin network has a fixed number of units that can be created: 21 million. Juxtaposed against a backdrop of massive paper-currency printing (i.e. trillions of dollars of debt) to cope with the global pandemic, Bitcoin's star is rising and is likely to continue to rise higher and brighter for quite some time to come as mass availability of a COVID-19 vaccine won't likely be available until April of next year at the earliest.

Source: Statista

How To Invest In Bitcoin

While there certainly are a number of ways to invest in Bitcoin, one convenient way is with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). I had noticed Ark Invest had been the first public fund manager to invest in the Trust back in 2015. (As an aside, I highly recommend investors considering an investment in Bitcoin read Ark Invest's papers Debunking Common Bitcoin Myths and Bitcoin: A Significantly Investable Asset). The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) is up 92% YTD and GBTC is currently the #11 holding in the ETF with a market value of ~$76 million:

Source: ARK Invest

Note that Square is the #3 holding, and with its $50 million investment in Bitcoin, that equates to the ARKW exposure to Bitcoin (at a minimum) of an estimated $125 million.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was the first publicly quoted Bitcoin investment vehicle to attain the status of a SEC reporting company. The Trust is eligible to be held in regular brokerage accounts as well as most qualified retirement accounts including IRAs and Roth IRAs. The annual fee is a stiff 2%, but it sure beats mining and storing bitcoins yourself. The Trust currently has 502,488,200 shares which equate to 0.00095336 bitcoins/share. The current price per share is $15.40.

Year-to-date GBTC has tracked the performance of Bitcoin very well, roughly in line with the 2% fee:

Data by YCharts

Risks

The risks are very real as one look at the chart above shows how GBTC went from up 50% early in 2020 to down over 30% during the worst of the pandemic panic in March.

Meantime, there are a plethora of existing competing cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ETH-USD), LiteCoin (LTC-USD), Tether, and the recently announced offering from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) - the "JPM Coin" digital coin. According to coinmarketcap.com, with a market cap of ~$250 billion, Bitcoin is ~9x larger than the #2 Ethereum.

Bitcoin is only as good as the Bitcoin network and the security of the network and theft is - and likely will continue to be - an issue with cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, it is risky holding on to paper currencies that pay near zero interest in savings and will continually be devalued by central bank printing of new "dollars".

Summary & Conclusion

Bitcoin has rapidly gone "mainstream" in the "year of COVID-19" with large companies and famed investors like Square, PayPal, John Tudor Jones, and Goldman Sachs jumping onboard the cryptocurrency bandwagon. Given Bitcoin's tremendous price appreciation and prospects for further gains given a pandemic afflicted world full of paper currencies and debt, it's time ordinary investors take the plunge and allocate a portion of their portfolio to Bitcoin. How much of an allocation depends on the individual investor goals and risk/reward appetite. Regardless, in a near-zero interest rate environment with massive central bank debt piling up, Bitcoin certainly deserves a slice of any well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.