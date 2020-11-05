Strangely they also said discussions with the FDA were going well.

The company said the vector facility had not been inspected yet and that's highly surprising.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) just held its earnings call and this was widely anticipated by BMY-RT holders. This is a very interesting security I've written about here. It is a contingent value right that pays out either $0 or $9 per CVR.

What happened today is that BMY included uncomfortable language in its 8-K today in the boilerplate at the end of the filing:

The real bad news came during questions in the Q&A. One executive started off by saying "not much news" or something to that extent and then proceeded to drop the bomb that the Lonza facility had not yet been inspected.

Two facilities needed to be inspected. The first one had gotten inspected and I expected the vector CMO facility in Texas to have gotten done as well. But I didn't know whether it got done.

It was reiterated on the call that the FDA said two facilities needed to be inspected.

This is especially uncomfortable because when BioMarin (BMRN) received a CRL or complete response letter earlier in the year, its plant had not been inspected. In most cases, this inspection takes place whether a drug is approved or receives a CRL.

But in the middle of the pandemic, the FDA isn't risking its key personnel on drugs that it is going to CRL anyway. Or that the prior inspection went so terrible it doesn't think BMY can fix that before the PDUFA.

Now, to make everything stranger. BMY management said the discussions with the FDA around approval were going well. And they sounded positive it would get done.

Potentially, this means they are upbeat about the drugs but not about the timing of when these get approved.

It seems unlikely to me the FDA would waive the approval given BMY management reiterated that demand.

There can be a delay in the approval of Liso-cel. The PDUFA date is November 16 but approval can come until 31st of December for the CVR to still be valuable.

Now, even if Liso-cel gets approved before 31st of December, we could face another nailbiter in March. Because the PDUFA date is set just days before the deadline of the CVR on the 31st of March.

Surprisingly Bristol-Myers Squibb isn't stronger today (down 2.6%) given it is possibly getting several therapies for free.

If this is merely about delays, that could be fine with Liso-cel, but with Ide-cel, a delay is pretty much the end of the CVR.

I'm writing this as fast as I can and I have to make some estimates in a hurry but chances of approval for Liso-cel have dropped massively. Chances of approval of Ide-cel have dropped too. If I assume 20% chance for Liso-cel and 70% chance for Ide-cel, I get to an expected CVR value of $1.27.

I could be conservative on the approval for Liso-cel and may be aggressive with Ide-cel. I'd love to hear your estimates. It is currently trading at $0.93. That's substantially below $1.27. There's theoretically 39% upside here. If it ultimately all ends well, it is almost a 10x from here, but the risks have increased dramatically. I'm updating my views as I learn more. Feel free to message me here or on Twitter.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. Follow me Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMY, BMY.RT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.