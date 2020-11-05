It all started with an extremist who decided to behead a French history teacher. The reason behind the attack was the teacher's choice to display caricatures of the prophet Mohamed in class as a means to facilitate a discussion on free speech. In response to the public outcry in France over the brutal murder, President Macron decided to take a hardline position on affirming France's secular identity, while his government rounded up suspected Islamists for the purpose of deportation. The resulting outcome is a setup for a major culture clash between France on one hand and much of the Muslim World on the other, and French consumer goods and brands will become perhaps the main casualties of the confrontation. The growing calls for a boycott of products made in France as well as French brand products, regardless of where they are made, should be a reason for investors to avoid exposure to France for the foreseeable future. The iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) in particular will most likely suffer a severe blow.

Fund is already facing headwinds due to the COVID crisis this year as well as gloomy prospects for an EU-UK trade deal.

As the European continent is faced with a second wave of infections, there is more and more talk of a return to economically damaging shutdowns across the EU. I should note that it really matters only to some extent what France will do in this regard because its economy is tied to the rest of the EU so heavily that what really matters is the sum of what the whole of the EU will do. Even so, local measures matter a great deal as well, and it is now just emerging that France is officially reporting as many as 50,000 new cases per day, which we can assume that it will lead to a sizable death tally down the road. Pressure will mount on France to once more introduce shutdowns as it did in the spring along with the rest of the EU.

Source: Worldometer.

While deaths are nowhere near the levels seen in the spring just yet, given the number of cases being reported it stands to reason that we will most likely see a spike starting in early November, which means that there is a very good chance that there will be harsh lock-downs in the last six weeks of the year or so, spilling into early next year. What this means is that the economic contraction for France this year will be far worse than predicted thus far, and the economic contraction will continue into early next year as well. This is headed into economic depression territory.

To make matters worse, the EU is failing to come to an agreement with the UK on terms for future trade relations. The EU, therefore France could see a further deterioration of economic prospects as a result. There are also internal tensions that the EU is facing. For instance, the ideological civil war that Western Europe is waging against Eastern members of the EU family threatens to derail the EU economic rescue fund, given that both Hungary and Poland are threatening to veto it. The veto can trigger a financial crisis in countries such as Italy, which can spread up the chain through the Eurozone. These are all severe problems that France and the EU face. The current news that a seemingly massive drive to boycott French brands in the Muslim World is taking shape is just the cherry on the top.

The scale of the boycott seems massive and widespread, while France may not gain the full backing of the EU in countering the hostile moves.

The news about the backlash that France is facing due to the Mohamed caricature controversy mostly focuses on Turkey's president and the hardline position he has taken, calling for a boycott of all French goods. This is certainly highly relevant given that Turkey is the second-largest Muslim majority economy as measured in nominal terms. Furthermore, Turkey's president is arguably an influential voice within the entire Muslim world, so his call for a boycott by the Muslim public on French goods has a real impact. The call to boycott French goods goes far beyond that, with store chains in places like Qatar and Kuwait pulling French brand goods from the shelves. Companies like L'oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), which is the third-largest component within the ETF stands to lose a lot, given that the Persian Gulf region is a very important market for its beauty products. France sells a range of other important goods in the region, including food products, cars, clothing, and more. This is all far from irrelevant and it is seemingly catching on throughout the Muslim world. There is a high probability that it will catch on even within the Muslim community in Europe.

Of course, France is part of the EU and one might expect that the EU will stand up and push back, together with other non-EU allies. There are unfortunately a number of geopolitical factors that developed in the last decade, which reduced the EU to at most issuing some firm statements, with no actionable follow-up of any major consequence when it comes to many situations. For instance, the EU loathes the idea of going up against Turkey, because a series of policy blunders led to Turkey becoming the gatekeepers of the EU migrant crisis. The situation could have been ameliorated if only the EU would have signed on to Russia's call to rebuild the shattered infrastructure and economy of Syria, which could have allowed for millions of Syrians to be resettled in their own homes. Instead, they opted for more sanctions on Syria, which recently also led to the economic collapse of Lebanon, which is adding to the migratory pressures on the EU. If Turkey were to open the gates, millions of genuine asylum seekers from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere would once more be joined by millions of people who will pretend to be Syrians, or simply looking to find their way into the EU and live there as illegals. The EU cannot afford to risk such a crisis, especially now when it is already dealing with COVID, Brexit, and a number of other issues.

In an effort to hit Russia economically, the EU obstructed the South Stream pipeline project in 2014, which would have entered the EU directly via Bulgaria. Since then it was replaced by Turkstream, which will also enter Bulgaria and also Hungary, via Turkey. These are EU members which are now susceptible to Turkish pressures due to the project, therefore they may not be all that eager to sign on to an EU policy of pushing back against Turkey and others in defense of France. There is also the ideological animosity towards states like Hungary and Poland which is making it less likely for the EU to be able to put together a robust unified response to the economic pressure that the Muslim World is putting on France.

As far as getting help from outside the EU, Russia is out of the question, simply because the EU spent most of the last decade treating it as an enemy. It is in my view the biggest geopolitical blunder the EU made this century so far, which will haunt it for many decades to come. The United States is not currently interested. By my rough estimate, the EU's absolute economic weight has shrunk by about 35% in the past fifteen years when measured in USD terms. It is partly due to the loss of the UK and partly due to its weak economic performance. Given its shrinking power, its loss of clout with other important players, its internal divisions, it should not come as a big surprise that the Muslim World feels confident in picking this fight meant to bring France to its knees.

France ETF is not properly valued even in the absence of the Muslim World's boycott. The boycott on top of it all can lead to an abysmal period for many companies that make up the ETF

France's economy is set to shrink by about 3% in the 2020-2021 period compared with its Q4, 2019 level according to the EC Summer forecast, which now looks overly optimistic. In other words, by the end of 2021 France's economy will be 3% smaller than it was at the end of last year, in the best-case scenario. Most of the EU is looking bad in this regard, especially the four Mediterranean Latin nations.

Source: EC.

This forecast assumes that the agreed EU recovery package will be passed, which is far from certain given growing East-West animosities. It does not take into account the surge in COVID cases this fall, which may lead to widespread lockdowns again. It assumes a deal between the EU and the UK on trade relations. It most definitely does not account for the developing situation where much of the Muslim World is seemingly mobilizing to boycott French products and brand names.

While it is true that many of the French companies that are included in this ETF have much greater exposure to the markets outside of France than they do to the domestic economy, most of the companies still do a great deal of business in France. For instance carmaker Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY), which is one of the components of the fund, relies on the French market for about 40% of its European sales, which is the car brand's biggest market by far. The best regional performance in terms of growth for the brand came in the Middle East, Africa region, where it saw a 61% increase in sales in 2019. This is an example where a particular component within the French ETF fund can see a double hit due to the boycott drive. Its car sales volumes in the Muslim World, which was its brightest spot until recently can take a serious hit, while its sales in France and to a lesser extent the rest of the EU can take a significant hit as the overall economic effects of the growing boycott of French goods takes a major bite out of the economy.

If we go through the list of companies that are found in this fund, we find that to some extent most of them can be expected to take a similar one-two punch from the Muslim boycott of everything French. It is estimated that France has about $100 billion in trade with Muslim majority countries. A large chunk of it may not have much to do with the companies listed in the ETF, but many of the same companies that do not depend to a great extent on exports of their goods and services from France to Muslim countries, do depend on the general well-being of the French economy. Many of the companies listed have production facilities in Muslim countries or elsewhere and they sell their products produced in those facilities in the Muslim World. Peugeot for instance has a production facility in Morroco, where there have been calls to boycott France.

While the history of such boycotts suggests that there is usually a lack of lasting power and in many cases, there is a counter-movement meant to support the products being boycotted, in this particular case neither of the happy scenarios is likely to play out. The fact that many Muslim political leaders, as well as business elites such as retail chain owners, are jumping on board, along with the fact that the public at large seems to be very much in tune with the issue, in other words, they are paying attention, means that it will last and it will bite. The extent of the damage will only become clear in hindsight once sales numbers will come out for key companies that make up the ETF, by which time investors who do not pay attention to the evolving situation may find themselves caught out by the impending bad news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.