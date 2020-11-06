We look at the opportunities in the preferred shares.

It's common for these REITs to have more cash than their outstanding preferred equity – providing very large cash and asset coverage.

Several mREITs focus on this sector and will benefit from low interest rates.

Agency mortgage-backed securities (or MBS) are some of the most attractive asset classes in a low interest rate environment. The reason being that the price of these MBS is closely correlated to the 10-year Treasury rate.

Agency MBS are distinct from non-agency MBS in that the principal of the mortgage is guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Since Fannie and Freddie are taking on all of the credit risk – the risk that a borrower does not pay their mortgage – agency MBS is considered a safe-haven alternative to US Treasuries.

Some mortgage REITs seek to take advantage of the low credit risk in agency MBS and use a large amount of leverage in order to turn MBS that yields 2%-3% into a double-digit yield on equity, a strategy that has minimal credit risk, but carries interest rate risk. The mREIT profits from being able to borrow cheaper than the effective yield received from the MBS.

The use of leverage makes the common shares of agency mREITs very sensitive to changes in the interest curve. While we are very bullish on the common shares in this environment, it also creates a great opportunity for the preferred shares.

Although the common shares are going to experience more volatile returns as the interest rate curve changes for the better or worse, the preferred shares get first dibs on the cash flow. The common shares cannot receive a penny until the preferred dividend is paid in full. Additionally, since most of the funds borrowed are non-recourse, the preferred shares frequently enjoy substantial asset coverage.

At the end of the day, it adds up to a fixed and very stable level of dividends to fuel your income stream.

Today, we take a look at two preferred opportunities in mREITs that primarily hold agency MBS.

Pick #1: ARMOUR Residential Preferred Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is an mREIT that's now 100% invested in agency MBS. It has one preferred series outstanding that's trading at a 7.5% yield:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ARR.PC)

ARR has rather low leverage compared to their peers at 7.1x debt to equity. Their core net income of $25.4 million in Q3 covered their $2.3 million preferred dividends over 11x.

This is why preferred dividends from agency mREITs are so safe – they make up a very tiny portion of the overall cash flow. Even very disruptive events – like the collapse in March – do not even get close to putting the preferred dividends at real risk. Q2 was the worst quarter for MBS in history, and ARR's core earnings of $14.8 million provided coverage of their preferred dividend over 6.4x.

In addition to incredibly high cash flow coverage, agency mREITs also frequently maintain a substantial amount of cash and unencumbered agency MBS. With 100% of their borrowings "non-recourse," lenders can only recover by seizing the assets explicitly posted as collateral. In the event of a liquidation, the preferred shares are first in line to recover from the unencumbered assets.

Source: ARR 10-Q Q3 2020

Keep in mind that ARR's outstanding preferred shares have a liquidation preference of $132.5 million. That's how much it would cost to redeem the preferred at $25 par value. ARR has $250.9 million in unrestricted cash on hand.

Additionally, ARR has pledged $4.7 billion in securities as collateral against their debt. In a "worst case scenario," that $4.7 billion would fully satisfy the $4.5 billion they have in repurchase agreement debt.

All together, ARR has $570 million in liquidity including cash and unencumbered MBS after settling their outstanding purchases. Providing very strong unencumbered asset coverage of their preferred shares at 4.3x. Again, this is only considering ARR's unencumbered assets and assuming that all of their encumbered assets are worth $0.

This kind of cash flow and asset coverage is typical of agency mREITs, and it's why no agency mREIT has every filed bankruptcy. It's a business that involves very large volumes of cash with relatively little equity.

Pick #2: Dynex Capital Preferred Shares

Dynex Capital (DX) is an mREIT that specializes in agency MBS. They have two preferred shares outstanding, we prefer Dynex Capital, 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DX.PB) which has a fixed dividend over DX-C which is fixed-to-floating.

Unlike many of their peers, DX had considerable exposure to commercial agency MBS (or CMBS) coming into 2020. The commercial agency sector is much smaller, but enjoys many of the benefits of residential MBS.

In early March, DX realized profits on a large portion of their CMBS and moved more heavily into residential.

Source: DX Presentation – July 29th

DX's competitive advantage is that their small size relative to mREIT behemoths like Annaly (NLY) is that they can very quickly sell their portfolio and move between RMBS and CMBS as the market changes.

As a result of DX's flexibility, by the end of Q2 their book value was down only 8% for the year, a remarkable preservation of book value when most other mREITs were down more than 20%.

In Q2, DX's core net income covered the preferred dividend by over 3.5x. In terms of their balance sheet, DX also has excellent asset coverage for the preferred shares.

Source: DX Q3 10-Q – Oct. 28th

In its most recent earnings report, DX had more than $158 million in cash on hand, providing ample liquidity. DX's preferred shares have a liquidation preference of $181 million at $25 par. DX's total asset coverage of the preferred shares is over 3.3x. Just like ARR, all of DX's debt is non-recourse repurchase agreements.

While DX's coverage ratios are not as high as ARR's, DX's management team has demonstrated great skill in managing DX's flexible portfolio for the benefit of shareholders. The value of great management cannot be underestimated. DX-B is a rock solid preferred that pays a 7.7% yield.

Conclusion

ARR-C enjoys higher cash flow and better asset coverage than DX-B, though on the more subjective side, we view DX's management as higher quality. However, another major difference is that ARR-C is not callable until 2025, while DX-B could be called anytime.

We are fans of both. ARR-C and DX-B are both a great fit for conservative investors who want to invest in agency mREITs without the volatility and risk of the common equities. The dividend yields are very rewarding given the low risk. The opportunity will not last long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR.PC, DX.PB, AND NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.