The company is well prepared for high growth, possessing rich experience in serving Alibaba, Tencent and the likes.

On November 2, China's biggest third-party data center brand GDS began to trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Its newly listed stock went up by 2.62% on the IPO day. Meanwhile, its shares in New York inched up by 2.34% percent.

In this article, we dissect the company's business, its financial and operational performance and the current market challenges.

In the commoditized area of data center services, it is essential to analyze a company's partnerships and equity relationships with other parties.

In October 2017, GDS formed a strategic partnership with CyrusOne (CONE: NASDAQ), which promised to buy around 8 million GDS's ADSs at USD 12.45 per ADS for a total consideration of USD 100 million. CONE ceased its big investment in April 2019, liquidating their ADSs at USD 34.90 apiece. Ping An Insurance bought 100 million convertible bonds issued by GDS in November 2015, then converted into ADS in November 2017. In April 2019, Ping An bought convertible preferred shares from GDS. After the transaction, Ping An held an 8.7% stake of GDS. The insurance corporation cut most of its position seven months later. Softbank China Venture Capital has also made investments of a similar type in the company, cashing out after a while.

Throughout its lifespan, the company has received investments from major industry players, including CyrusOne (CONE: NASDAQ), STT (ST Telemedia Global Data Centers), Softbank, Ping An Insurance ((000001:SH)) and Hillhouse Capital. Most of them have sold their shares as their common investee started outperforming its peer in recent years. Their profit-seeking demeanor did not disrupt the company's stock performance. Instead, the decent fundamentals kept it afloat.

China is on the eve of data booming, whereas cloud players are the 'data engines'

The demand for digital hardware facilities is booming. The size of China's data center sector is projected to grow at a 26% CAGR over the next four years, reaching CNY 204 billion in 2020. As the market leader, GDS will benefit from the increasing demand driven by 5G adoption, digitalization (including shifting to cloud and outsourcing IT infrastructure) and Artificial Intelligence.

The primary public cloud service providers in China include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud and Baidu Cloud. According to Canalys, around 80% of market is controlled by these four players. On the other hand, major IaaS and PaaS buyers are SOEs and government, finance, internet, insurance companies and entities. In 2019, GDS generated 73%, 14% and 7% of total revenue from cloud service providers, large internet firms and financial institutions respectively.

Besides, we believe that 5G will incur more applications requiring massive data usage. From a historical perspective, the total personal data usage upgraded after every round of enhancement on the telecommunication technology. But unlike 3G and 4G, 5G provides features like ultra-low latency, high reliability and density so that brings the whole society into unknown territory. Many anticipated applications – such as cloud gaming, ultra-high videos and auto driving – which could test future communication, have been brought into the testing stages.

Since the start of 2020, the Chinese government has been pushing 5G base installation. In September, China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile installed over 600,000 5G towers. There are over 110 million 5G users in China, over 70% of the global pool, per Huawei. Tier-one cities like Shenzhen and Beijing's core areas have been fully covered with 5G networks.

GDS's data centers have been improving their margins

A standard facility usually generates three major types of costs. In GDS's case, utility cost accounted for 22% of its revenue in the second quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, rent and labor made up 24% and selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were at 8%. As GDS's business has been expanding, we've seen consecutive cost improvement quarterly:

In the next few years, we expect GDS to continue to lower its operating costs mainly from utility, rent and labor, SG&A, interest payment. The utility cost will decrease as lower PUE data centers in service, some labor such as management fee accounts for less percentage of revenue. Besides, sales and advertisement are likely to increase its efficiency.

Chinese REIT reform is on the way, partially targeting IDC projects

Ongoing China's real estate investment trust (REIT) regulations provide a valuation premium to GDS. We consider should the company operate under a REIT, the share prices will go up at once, which will be similar to some US stocks' stories: Equinix (EQIX:NASDAQ) shares jumped 7.5% on a REIT conversion plan, American Tower Corporation (AMT:NYSE) also grew in connection with the proposed REIT conversion. As a key potential funding channel to bolster the pandemic ravaged economy, China has begun public REITs trials in 2020.

In the long run, REITs bring business valuation premium as its four features, which standardized public offering REITs have: first, high proportion of real estate assets with stable cash flow; second, the stable cash flow generated each year is distributed in a high proportion; third, it trades in the open market with strong liquidity; fourth, most markets give REITs tax support policies. These four features perfectly fit data centers' operating model, making them good underlying assets of REITs.Even the whole detailed scheme of Infrastructure REITs is not published yet, based on the disclosed requirements, GDS is a potential beneficiary from tax and financing, which supports the valuation of GDS.

Future business performance and stock price forecast

We assume that the data center sector will experience a period of oversupply in 2022, as many data centers are planned to be built by 2022. In the meantime, the demand doesn't grow fast enough to reach balance. Therefore, GDS will have to cut the monthly service revenue per square meter. The book-to-bill ratio, which reflects the speed of ramping-up data centers to reach normal utilization rates, is lower. GDS will also benefit from higher rates of depreciation and amortization costs, lower rates of SG&A expenses.

The stock is currently trading at 41x of EV/EBITDA (at USD 86.01 apiece, 2 Nov 2020). We expect the company's revenue growth rates to are 38%, 43% and 19% in 2020, 2021 and 2022, which are much faster than the US sector's around 8% to 10%. The US peer companies are trading at 25 to 28x. Thus, we slightly upgrade the valuation multiples to 42x, 29x and 24x for these 3 years respectively. The twelve-month target price is USD 92 per share. Thus, we give a hold rating to GDS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.