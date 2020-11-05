With the addition of boatsforsale.com and investment capital from offering, OneWater Marine is well positioned for the off-season.

Boat ownership has increased as traditional vacationing takes a back seat during the recent pandemic months. With many people opting for boating as a means for recreation, OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) is poised to capitalize.

Like many companies that were faced with the uncertainty of the initial days of the pandemic, OneWater Marine put in place defensive measures to combat a potential industry wide downfall. So in early April, OneWater announced a preemptive strike to reduce expenses and preserve liquidity.

Defense to offense

The April 2, 2020 press release, OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Actions to Strengthen Financial Flexibility in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic laid out a plan which included both CEO and COO to forego base salaries with other executives and board members either foregoing or taking reductions in compensation.

As early spring made way for warmer weather, many families were searching for activities that fit the social distance bill. People began looking to the great outdoors for options such as hiking trails, walking paths and rail trails. Additionally, people recognized the water as another avenue for outdoor recreation that offers the space for inherent social distancing.

An article published on prnewswire.com Rollick Reports an Acceleration of First Time Boat Buyers During the Heart of the Pandemic on September 8, 2020 reported,

Based on Rollick data, the percentage of first-time boat buyers increased from 15% in Q2 2019 to 20% in Q2 2020. This represents a 33% Year-Over-Year (YoY) growth during the busiest quarter of the selling season. The data was collected from actual boat owners who purchased a boat from OEMs and dealers who participate in the National Marine Manufacturer Association's (NMMA) Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Program administered by Rollick.

Low Inventory with high demand

In fact the boating industry in general may have undershot supply by a wide margin as inventory was not at levels needed to accommodate the demand uptick. The pandemic created a surprise and unexpected rise in opportunity for the industry. Just search 'low boat inventory' and a multitude of headlines from all over the country tout high sales and low inventory. I'm sure hindsight would have had many marine companies looking towards ramping up instead of hunkering down in a defensive position. However, by the time the realization set in, it was much too late for manufacturers to react.

This water recreation industry won't make that mistake this off season as the winter months are the industry's inventory building season. Boat builders and dealers alike will be in a much better position to capitalize for spring 2021. Marketing efforts and the sales push for next year's boating season begin strong over the winter months as the boat show season takes hold. With COVID-19 still with us and no end in sight, it is expected to be a busy boat selling spring.

Notices of increased production like the October 30, 2020 article from CNBC, Brunswick ramps up boat production to meet rare off-season demand, will be commonplace over the coming months. Brunswick's CEO stated the following in the Mad Money piece,

Since the first half of 2020, both veteran boaters and newcomers have depleted inventory at Brunswick, whose brands include Mercury, Mariner, Boston Whaler and Bayliner, as they found ways to spend time outdoors... ...Even if we produce at max capacity though, Jim, probably our pipelines will be down at maybe two-thirds of where they should be by the end of the year, possibly even less

Clearly the name of the game for boat industry manufacturers this off season is produce and produce more so the sellers like OneWater Marine can stock their dealerships and let the consumer do the rest.

Revenue growth and a new online presence

As of June 30, 2020 quarter's end, OneWater has grown into an industry powerhouse with more than 63 dealerships since it began in 1987 as Singleton Marine, a family run boat dealer.

Recognizing changes in the dynamics of the buying experience with more and more companies relying on internet sales for growth, OneWater diversified into the web's foray by purchasing boatsforsale.com. In OneWater's press release on August 24, 2020 announcing the purchase, CEO, Austin Singleton stated,

With the industry evolving to a more virtual operating environment, Boatsforsale.com will be an extension of our current store footprint

Growth in dealerships is only great if it is accompanied by revenue and income growth as well. In looking at the income statement, it is clear that OneWater understands this as well. In fact, year over year sales growth between 2017 and 2018 came in at 54.6% improvement. Then between 2018 and 2019, OneWater enjoyed a gain of 26.5%. Over those same two periods, physical dealership growth was 17.8% and 15.8% respectively. Clearly, it is always nice to see sales growth come in higher when acquisitions occur. It is especially good to see the revenue rate exceed the physical expansion rate as this is usually a signal that the extra growth is coming from synergies well beyond dealership additions.

Operating income generation is the name of the game as it shows management's capabilities to generate cash before deducting for interest and other special and unusual items. Operating income for year ends' 2017, 2018 and 2019 came in at a percent of sales of 5%, 7.4% and 6.9% respectively. Since the company doesn't have a long public history, this will be the baseline moving forward.

When looking at quarter end June 30, 2020, OneWater's revenue came in at $408M over the previous year's $275M for an eye popping 48% improvement. Amazing considering the lack of inventory and COVID-19 disruptions. Turning to the June 2020 quarter end report, in operating income, we see a year over year increase from $26.9M to $50.7M.

Obviously, this is a big quarter in the scheme of seasonal sales. Operating income as a percentage of sales over the same quarterly period was 9.8% in Q3 2019 and an incredible 12.4% in Q3 2020. Clearly showing OneWater has the capability to scale upward without the need to proportionally add to COGS and SG&A. In fact, OneWater has been scaling up while controlling SG&A extremely well over the last four years as shown below.

Share price reaction to events

So let's take a look at how all of this dealership growth, relative reduction of costs and increased demand has treated share price since going public in February 2020 at $12 per share. The initial market reaction was very positive as shares closed day one at $15.14. However, as the chart shows below, OneWater's entry into public waters under the ticker ONEW was extremely choppy as their timing couldn't have been any worse. The pandemic along with the company's subsequent defensive moves and of course the collapse of the general market quickly put their share price into a nosedive going into March. By March 18, 2020, shares of ONEW hit a low of $4.01.

It wasn't too long after that the boating industry began seeing the uptick in demand as the pandemic was bringing opportunities in the form of new customers. Share Price began rebounding at a rapid pace getting into the $30 range in August.

There has since been a pullback, which is most likely fueled by the additional offering in September 2020. Although in most cases, dilution of stock is seen as desperation moves by companies in tough times, this dilution should be looked at as more favorable. The offering will provide OneWater an infusion in working capital to help with expansion. The company goes on to say in the press release,

its financial results for the quarter-to-date ended August 31, 2020, suggest that spending in all regions and across product lines has proven resilient as families have increasingly focused on outdoor socially distanced recreation, driving a material increase in sales.

Although the ink is still drying from the initial offering, striking now makes sense for OneWater to be in position to capitalize. We shall see the results of the capital generated from these additional shares over the next few quarters.

Risks

Uncertainty usually raises its ugly head whenever a company decides to hit shareholders with dilution. The uncertainty becomes especially pronounced when it happens during overall market volatility and uncertainty. Of course, investors would take pause with OneWater's offering during this uniquely trying year of 2020. Investors are looking at a pandemic and an election not to mention a company that has just gone public. That's enough to scare even the most seasoned of investors.

It remains to be seen how OneWater will handle the new responsibility of caring for investors going forward. Using shares for expansion must be taken seriously and only used in the most strategic fashion if at all. The preferred method of growth is most obviously through beefing up the balance sheet through the income generated through strong operations.

Conclusion

Spring of 2021 will offer OneWater another opportunity to shine as another influx of boaters will be looking to enjoy the outdoors in a safe crowd free manner. It's almost certain that the pandemic will most likely still be on the minds of all. Unlike spring of 2020, when many dealers were left with low inventory, 2021 should not pose that same issue as manufacturers will be much more prepared. It's hard to imagine but the boating industry may have a year like no other. So with a forward P/E ratio hovering around the single digits, the addition of boatsforsale.com, a capital raise for expansion, manufacturers addressing low inventory and of course increases in consumer demand, ONEW investors should be rewarded handsomely over the next few quarters. With the current share price below $20, a double by next summer is certainly an opportunity with minimal downside risk at this point.

