Dividend Safety: Watch The ROA Before The Payout Ratio

I compare it with the return on assets as a predictor of risks and returns in a dividend universe.

The payout ratio is one of the most used factors in dividend stock analysis.

All that glitters is not gold

Dividend investing is very popular for a reason: stocks paying dividends have outperformed the market on an aggregate basis for decades. The next table shows performance and risk statistics of an equal-weighted subset of large-cap stocks paying dividends, rebalanced every quarter between January 2000 and November 2020. The first line is the benchmark (RSP).

Jan 2000-Nov 2020, reset quarterly Tot.Return Ann.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Sortino StdDev S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) 440.34% 8.43% -59.90% 0.47 0.62 17.46% S&P 500, div.yield>0 559.16% 9.47% -59.18% 0.54 0.71 16.55%

The dividend-paying subset improves the total return and lowers the risk measured in volatility (StdDev = standard deviation of monthly returns).

However, not all dividend investing styles are good. Chasing high yields is a risky one. Most high-dividend equity ETFs have lagged the S&P 500 index (SPY) in total return since inception (VYM, SDY, SCHD, DVY, SPYD). This year has been especially disastrous for high dividend industries: the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM), the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) are between 32% and 53% below their 52-week high.

The next table shows a significant increase in risk (drawdown and volatility) for the top 5% dividend payers.

Jan 2000-Nov 2020, reset quarterly Tot.Return Ann.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Sortino StdDev S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) 440.34% 8.43% -59.90% 0.47 0.62 17.46% S&P 500 top 5% div.yield 437.98% 8.41% -72.72% 0.4 0.53 22.75%

Whatever the yield, filtering dividend stocks using simple fundamental ratios can drastically improve your dividend investing process. The next paragraph compares the payout ratio and the return on assets, which are available in many screeners.

Filtering dividend stocks with PR and ROA

The payout ratio is the amount of dividends paid to shareholders divided by the net income, expressed as a percentage. Hereafter I use the trailing twelve months' ratio and I name it PR. Lower is not always better, but high values are bad (especially above 100%).

The return on assets is the income excluding extraordinary items divided by the average total assets, expressed as a percentage. The average total assets is calculated from values at the beginning and the end of the period. Hereafter I use the trailing twelve months' ratio and I name it ROA. Higher is better.

The next table shows return and risk metrics for the top and bottom quartiles (25%) in a reference set for each factor. The reference set consists in all S&P 500 stocks paying more than 2% in Indicated Annual Dividend (IAD).

Jan 2000-Nov 2020, quarterly reset Tot.Return Ann.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Sortino StdDev S&P 500 Yield>2% 611.45% 9.88% -59.66% 0.58 0.76 16.25% Bottom ROA quartile 318.36% 7.11% -81.17% 0.36 0.48 22.58% Top ROA quartile 868.82% 11.52% -39.03% 0.76 1 14.19% Bottom PR quartile 477.01% 8.78% -63.66% 0.48 0.62 18.85% Top PR quartile 529.74% 9.23% -58.40% 0.56 0.72 15.67%

ROA is a clear winner as a return predictor: the top quartile is 1.64 percentage points above the reference set’s annualized return, and 4.41 pp above the bottom quartile. The spread is even more impressive in risk metrics (drawdown and volatility) and risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe and Sortino ratios). ROA works to select good dividend stocks, and it is even better at filtering out risky ones. It offers a statistical bias in a dividend stock universe, not a guarantee on every stock.

PR does not show a clear pattern. Results are even counterintuitive: the return and drawdown are a bit better for the quartile of higher payout ratio. It doesn’t mean PR is useless. In fact, PR may help with a cutoff value of 80% or 90%. The next table splits the reference set at an 80% cutoff, then applies the same cutoff to the best quartile in ROA:

Jan 2000-Nov 2020, quarterly reset Tot.Return Ann.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Sortino StdDev S&P 500 Yield>2% 611.45% 9.88% -59.66% 0.58 0.76 16.25% PR <80% 639.57% 10.08% -54.55% 0.62 0.8 15.27% PR >=80% 492.14% 8.91% -62.30% 0.52 0.67 16.58% Top ROA quartile 868.82% 11.52% -39.03% 0.76 1 14.19% Top ROA quartile and PR <80% 872.22% 11.53% -38.92% 0.75 1 14.31%

Eliminating stocks with a PR above 80% in the reference set seems to bring a small improvement. Applying the same cutoff on the best ROA quartile doesn’t make a significant difference.

Bottom line

The return on assets (ROA) provides a better filter than the payout ratio to pick dividend stocks.

Filtering stocks with the payout ratio doesn’t make a difference when they have already been filtered with the ROA (however, a payout ratio above 100% is definitely a red flag).

ROA is one of the key factors of my QRV Stability portfolio, which is a part of my real holdings. It is available to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers.

