After reaching a quarter-of-a-century low of $1.432 per MMBtu in late June 2020, natural gas moved steadily higher until late October. In hindsight, natural gas fell to a price that was unsustainable on the downside in June. In early July, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced a $10 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy’s (D) natural gas transmission and pipeline assets. Berkshire increased its control of US interstate natural gas transmission from 8% to 18%. Moreover, the value investor purchased the assets when natural gas was at a twenty-five-year low. The price of the energy commodity more than doubled by late October, reaching a high of $3.396 on the continuous contract.

Mr. Buffett’s purchase may have ignited a rally in natural gas, but a series of storms that hit the US states along the Gulf of Mexico continued to push the price of the energy commodity higher. The delivery point for NYMEX natural gas futures is at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana. Most recently, a cold snap across the US sparked an increase in the demand for heating.

Meanwhile, natural gas was indirectly on the ballot in the November 3 US election. A blue wave where Democrats took control of both houses of Congress and captured the White House would have impacted natural gas production. Democrats favored limits or bans on fracking, which would have caused output to decline. Meanwhile, natural gas inventories had been climbing steadily and eclipsed the 2019 and 2018 highs at the end of the injection season. Bullish and bearish factors were pulling natural gas in opposite directions, but the price took off on the upside. After trading at $1.432 in late June, the continuous contract moved $1.964 per MMBtu higher by late October.

Natural gas falls to the $3 level over the past week

After reaching a high of $3.396 per MMBtu on October 30, the price of natural gas turned lower and made lower lows on each session from November 2 through November 5.

As the weekly chart shows, the price reached a high at the end of October and turned lower during the first week of November. The total number of open long and short positions on the NYMEX natural gas futures market has been moving lower and was at 1.178 million contracts on November 4, down from 1.286 million on October 5. The decline in open interest came as the price of natural gas rose. The metric hit a low of 1.166 million on October 29 as natural gas’s price reached the recent high and has been edging high over the past session. Falling open interest and rising prices is not typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Weekly price momentum was in overbought territory but was threatening to turn lower. Relative strength was over falling towards a neutral reading as of November 5. Weekly historical volatility at 77.44% was near the high of the year. After trading to almost $3.40 per MMBtu on October 30, natural gas was probing below the $3 level on November 5.

The first withdrawal from inventories as of October 30

Ironically, as the price of natural gas was falling on November 5, the Energy Information Administration reported its first decline in stockpiles of the season for the week ending October 30.

As the chart shows, inventories declined by 39 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 30. Stockpiles stood at 3.919 trillion cubic feet, which was 5.4% above both last year’s level and the five-year average at the end of October. The previous week, the amount of natural gas in storage reached a high of 3.955 tcf, which could now stand as the high for the 2020 injection season.

The stockpile decline comes early this year

It appears that natural gas inventories will fall short of the four trillion cubic feet level at the beginning of the 2020/2021 withdrawal season. The record high at the start of the peak demand season was at 4.047 tcf, and stockpiles only surpassed four tcf twice since the EIA began reporting data.

Meanwhile, the first withdrawal of the season came early in 2020. In 2019, the first withdrawal from inventories came during the week of November 15. In 2018, during the week of November 16, and in 2017 it was November 10. The early withdrawal is not a bearish factor for the energy commodity. Simultaneously, the percentage of natural gas in storage above last year’s level declined for thirty-one consecutive weeks, which is a sign of either increased demand or lower output.

On the bearish side, the peak of 3.955 tcf as of the week ending on October 23 was 223 bcf above the high for last year at 3.732 and 721 bcf below the stockpile high from 2018. Even though natural gas moved into the withdrawal season early, the level of stocks was significantly higher than in the past two highs and above the five-year average.

The election results could be weighing in natural gas

2020 is a unique year. The global pandemic has caused usual and increased volatility in markets across all asset classes. Meanwhile, natural gas was on the ballot in the November 3 US election.

Democrats favor limits or bans on fracking, while Republicans advocate for energy independence and increasing US production via fewer regulations. While Joe Biden is close to winning the Presidential election, Republicans appear to have held their Senate majority. Republicans have increased their presence in the House of Representatives, but the Democrats retain the majority. A blue wave necessary to make significant US energy policy changes did not happen. Therefore, fracking is likely to continue, which will allow natural gas production to continue at the current levels. The selloff in natural gas over the recent days could be the result of the election that will not result in significant changes in the level of fracking and oil and gas production in the United States.

UNG is the natural gas ETF, but it has problems, BOIL and KOLD for short-term trading

Last year, at the start of the withdrawal season, natural gas peaked at $2.905 per MMBtu in November. The previous year, the price reached a high of $4.929 in November. Over the past years, the energy commodity has reached a peak price from November through January. As we move into the peak season for demand in 2020/2021, stockpiles are significantly higher than in 2018 and 2019.

Time will tell if we have already seen the high for this season at $3.396 or if natural gas will move to higher highs. Inventories are not bullish. The election results point to no significant changes in US energy policy in the near future, given Republican control of the Senate. The most significant factor over the coming weeks will be the weather conditions and the demand for heating as the winter season begins.

Natural gas is a highly volatile commodity. The price has a long history of explosive rallies and implosive corrections. I will be following the short-term trends in the natural gas market, which was bearish as of November 5, after the price failure that took natural gas below $3 per MMBtu on the December futures contract for the first time since early October.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s NYMEX division. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is an unleveraged product that tracks the price of the energy commodity. UNG’s fund summary states:

UNG has net assets of $345.49 million, trades an average of over 4.7 million shares each day, and charges a 1.33% expense ratio.

The holding and fund summary for the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) is below:

BOIL has net assets of $84.61 million, trades an average of over one million shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The KOLD product operates inversely and has net assets of $50.28 million, trades almost 990,000 shares each day, and charges a 1.34% expense ratio.

This week the EIA reported its first withdrawal of natural gas from storage for the 2020/2021 peak season. Meanwhile, the December natural gas futures contract dropped below $3 for the first time in a month as the election results likely trumped the start of the peak season, and stockpiles are higher than last year and the five-year average.

