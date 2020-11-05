While there has been a broad-based recovery in stocks since March lows, some blue chip British large caps remain doggedly low. One such company is Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), which at 1225p is less than two percent above its twelve month lows, which in itself was a sixteen year low.

Imperial Brands has been beaten down to a price where it offers a bargain for yield hunters. On top of that, if tobacco stocks come back into fashion in the coming years, there may well be capital appreciation also.

The Big Question with Imperial: Dividend Sustainability

The key question around Imperial is whether its dividend is sustainable. For a number of years, the management had maintained a policy of annual dividend increases of 10%, which led to a high dividend. New management not only scrapped that target, they also cut the dividend by a third.

But even accounting for that cut, the projected full year dividend of 137.7p still equates to an 11.2% yield at the current share price. That suggests that the market is pricing in the possibility of further dividend cuts in the future. While tobacco stocks in general are pretty high yielding right now, Imperial remains markedly higher than its peer British American Tobacco (BTI) with an 8.6% yield, for example, or an American-listed peer such as Philip Morris (PM), which offers 6.8% in yield.

So, with the name trading close to its low point from earlier this year, which itself hadn't been touched in over a decade and a half, the question is whether the dividend is sustainable. That question has attracted considerable discussion on Seeking Alpha over a number of years.

The company has sought to bolster its balance sheet by selling assets, notably its premium cigars business in a deal which was due to close at the end of last month. I didn't think that was a great deal, selling an attractive portfolio for just 11.8x EBITDA, instead of keeping it. Well-run, the premium cigars unit should have been able to contribute solid profits for decades. Anyway, it's done, so while it does further raise my doubts about the company's ability to think strategically, the sale does allow the company to focus more on cigarettes.

Business Performance Remains Decent

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges to tobacco companies such as Imperial but it has not been a big drag on the company's prospects. Cash conversion was set to be ahead of original estimates, according to the company's pre-close results. While the impact of COVID-19 on sales was mixed - for example, duty free sales are down sharply - total tobacco revenue is expected to increase by 1% in the year recently ended, at constant currency rates.

The outlook for non-tobacco products is less good, with so-called next generation products showing a 30% decline in net revenues versus the prior year. I think these gimmicks are a waste of time for a cash cow company like Imperial, which would be better to focus on maximizing returns on tobacco. The lower revenues reflect a shift towards that view by the company, which while it remains committed to next generation products nonetheless has sharply cut spending on them.

The Balance Sheet Isn't Great But It's Manageable

The concern often levelled at the company when it comes to dividend payment is that it has a large debt pile. That is true, but the company is aware of it and aims to get leverage to the lower end of its range of 2-2.5x. Also, I don't think the debt pile is unreasonably large for a company with Imperial's profile: it has strong cash flows, strong forward visibility and a long history in the debt markets. In such a situation, it is normal for a tobacco company to maintain such a debt pile: its borrowings are around one third those seen at BAT, albeit BAT has a market cap five times that of Imperial.

Its debt increased slightly from the interim reporting point last Spring to the same point this year. This chart from its interim results then provides some useful context on what that debt movement looks like. This chart shows net debt, not total debt, but looking at it one gets a good sense that the debt while not being cut also doesn't pose an existential crisis for the company. After all, the total increase in net debt was less than exchange costs. If currencies swung the other way, as they do some years, that could equally well have been a positive contributor not detractor, meaning net debt would have fallen slightly. So, when I look at this, I see a company with a fair chunk of debt which it can manage from year to year, not a company with a horrible balance sheet which I think urgently needs to cut the dividend again to fund its debt.

Source: company half year results presentation

The cigar sale may help debt a little bit, but frankly not that much. However, the company's net debt looks acceptable. In fact, Imperial is often singled out for its high debt load, but BAT is aiming to get to leverage of 3x only by the end of 2021. Even then, it will have more work to do to achieve its long-term aim of leverage in the 1.5 - 2.5x range.

Likely Dividend Drivers in Coming Years

New management has been keen to show its financial discipline. Cutting the dividend by a third was a clear signal in that direction and cutting again would rub a lot of shareholders the wrong way. Instead, it had already emphasized a focus on cash conversion, for example by managing cash flow more carefully and reducing capex during this year. I expect that this will mean that the company will keep its net debt in its current status: not ideal, but manageable. The cigar sale will reduce revenue slightly but not materially.

If it can do that, there is no imperative to cut the dividend. At current share prices, it is arguable that there is no incentive to raise the dividend either. Even without a raise, the shares offer a juicy yield. So I see limited dividend upside in the coming years, and longstanding Imperial investors who got used to annual double digit raises have to accept that. Nonetheless, the shares continue to offer a good story for yield hunters.

Conclusion: Imperial is an Attractive Yield at Current Prices

Trading near long-term lows, Imperial, like tobacco peers, continues to be punished by the market. Yet its solid cash flow, manageable debt levels and mouth-watering yield even after the cut this year amount to a great story. At these prices, the shares offer a double digit yield for the foreseeable future. I continue to be positive on the name as a long-term dividend payer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBY, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.