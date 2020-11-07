STORE has everything you would want in a REIT and you can buy it today at a deep discount to fair value.

It has become our largest position and we expect to hold on to it for many years, potentially decades to come.

We bought a lot of STORE in the $15-20 range and continue to buy more today at $27 per share.

STORE Capital (STOR) is our largest investment and it represents nearly 10% of our Core Portfolio.

We made our first investment on March 18, which was right at the bottom when it traded at around $15 per share. Shortly after, we made another 10 additions to our positions mostly in the $15-$20 range.

Since then, the shares have strongly recovered and it has led increasingly many members at High Yield Landlord to ask us:

Is it now too late to invest in STORE?

The answer to this question is a clear no. We maintain our Strong Buy rating and it is not too late to invest in STORE. In fact, I just recently doubled down and bought a lot more shares under my company’s separate brokerage account.

STORE is now my largest position by far and I have not stopped buying even at these higher levels.

The goal of this article is not to rehash our investment thesis (available at High Yield Landlord), but to instead highlight three important points that explain why STORE, and not any other REIT, is my largest holding.

Point #1 – Real Estate You Could Not Buy... With Terms You Could Not Get...

Most REITs buy properties through the brokerage market and compete with a vast world of family offices, private equity funds, and high net worth individuals. As a result, most REITs will buy properties at lower cap rates and with more tenant-friendly terms. There's a lot of capital chasing a limited amount of deals, and therefore, the bargaining power of buyers is limited.

STORE, on the other hand, originates its own deals through direct calling efforts on thousands of companies and financial sponsors. It skips the brokerage market and focuses on off-market transactions to harness pricing inefficiencies and create alpha for shareholders.

At the heart of their approach is to buy real estate at prices and yields you couldn’t get and with lease documentation they wouldn’t obtain.

They describe themselves as value investors who seek to maximize risk-adjusted returns, and they have done a phenomenal job at it. Let’s look at a simple example:

Example 1: An apartment REIT buys a property at a 5.5% cap rate. Assuming that the REIT has a 4% average cost of capital, that’s a 150-basis point spread. Then, the cash flow may grow over time, but the growth will be inconsistent and unpredictable. Leases are short (generally up to one year), capex is relatively high, and the rents are somewhat cyclical. Given that we are going through a severe recession, rents are likely to experience some downward pressure in the near term.

Example 2: STORE buys a car wash net lease property at an 8% cap rate. Right off the bat, the cash yield is much greater, and once you deduct the cost of capital, the spread is even larger. If you assume that STORE has a 5% cost of capital, then the spread is 300 basis points – 2x more than the apartment REIT. The property also has a 15-year lease with pre-agreed rent increases of 2% per year and zero landlord responsibilities. This means that STOR’s cash flow will be steadily rising, and capex free for the 15 years to come, most likely even longer because leases include several five-year renewals, and a profitable tenant will not want to give up the property, which is essential to its business.

Ignoring the shell of the real estate for a second, which investment is more attractive?

In example 1, the cap rate is very low, cash flow is more inconsistent, capex is higher, and growth is likely to be negative or flat at best in the near term.

In example 2, the net lease property enjoys a very substantially higher cap rate, highly consistent cash flow, and steady growth.

A lot of investors will prefer to buy the apartment REIT because of the allure of owning apartment communities and their perceived safety.

But in reality, STORE is able to earn much greater risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by targeting the off-market, higher-yielding car washes, especially once they are included in a diversified portfolio. That’s what alpha is all about.

There's nothing wrong with the business model of the apartment REIT, but there's nothing exceptional about it either.

Every investor should aim to maximize the reward for the least amount of risk undertaken. And no one does this better than STORE Capital, not only in the net lease space but in the entire REIT sector.

Point #2 - Ideal Macro Environment for STORE to Operate

It may not seem like it right now, but we think that the current crisis will prove to be beneficial to STORE when it's all said and done.

First off, it allowed STORE to prove that it can not only survive but even thrive through the worst of the worst crises. So far, the main fear about STORE was that its middle-market focus would lead to great pain during downcycles. Yet, STORE has quickly recovered from lockdowns, addressed nearly 100% of its rents, and achieved the highest dividend hike in the net lease sector, outperforming even those REITs that focus on investment-grade tenants. This will go a long way in the recovery. STORE will now be able to pitch itself as a rock-solid dividend growth investment that even survived the COVID-19 crisis. Eventually, this will be rewarded with a much greater valuation.

Secondly, this crisis will cause STORE’s tenants to need quick cash and many of them will want to sell more of their real estate to STORE to unlock perpetual capital. It will boost STORE’s already large pipeline and also increase its acquisition cap rates. In the second and third quarters, STORE got 8%-9% cap rates on its new acquisitions – which is the highest spreads ever in the company’s existence.

Finally, most perhaps most importantly, we are now in a 0% interest rate world. This is especially bullish for net lease REITs because they are the closest thing to bonds in the equity market:

When interest rates drop, bonds appreciate. Similarly, net leases should appreciate, but because of temporary market fears, net lease REITs are down very significantly.

"Today across all major markets in the world, interest rates are 0% or negative. This will have a drastic effect in a positive way on asset values going forward. The fact that interest rates went to 0% everywhere has not yet been filtered into the market given the short term chaos." Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM).

All REITs are expected to benefit from this, but some are better positioned than others. Out of all REITs, we believe that STORE Capital (STOR) is especially well positioned because it has some of the longest leases (14 years), and the least maturities in the coming years:

Point #3 – Exceptionally Well Managed by People with Genuine Passion for What They Do

Back when I still studied in university, I did an extensive study on the main drivers of outperformance in the REIT sector. In the process, I interviewed a lot of professional REIT investors, and while opinions were mixed, nearly everyone agreed on thing: Management quality is the number No. 1 driver of long-term outperformance.

Even if a REIT owns the best assets, it would likely underperform in the long run if the management was poorly aligned or outright incompetent. The longer the time frame, the more important the management quality becomes.

This also is true in other aspects of our lives.

If you have a true passion for something and work on it repeatedly, you are almost assured to become very good at it. I don’t have data to back this up, but I would bet that “passion” is the main driving factor behind the success of small businesses. If the owner has a real passion for his business, then the chances of success skyrocket, and vice versa.

We think that this applies particularly well to STORE because we can feel that its leaders have a true passion for what they are doing.

I have held conversations with Chris Volk, the CEO of the company, in which you could hear the passion in the way he communicates. The average CEO would not care to make such an effort.

Recently, Chris Volk also launched his own Seeking Alpha account to communicate directly with investors. He also launched a YouTube channel, and a “REIT University” on the website of STORE Capital.

You get my point: Real estate investing is a real passion for him, and he's going above and beyond to make sure that STORE becomes a success.

This is the third net lease REITs that he has led and taken public. The previous vehicles were very successful and outperformed the market. In this third one, he puts all the lessons gained from the previous ventures in an attempt to build the “perfect net lease REIT” from day 1, and he has achieved just that.

Ultimately, this also is why Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought a large position in STORE back in 2017, and more recently doubled down in the midst of the crisis.

STORE’s leadership really stands out. They are very well aligned, competent, and transparent with shareholders. This, on its own, is an important factor that is likely to lead to STORE’s continued outperformance in the long run:

Bottom Line

In short, STORE really stands out, not only in the net lease sector but in the entire REIT market as an exceptional business with a very high likelihood of long-term outperformance.

I have bought as low as $15 and kept buying as high as $26 per share. Today, even at $27.50, we maintain our Strong Buy rating and believe that it's only a question of time before it surpasses its previous highs of $41, which it attained before the crisis. While you wait for the upside, you earn a 5.2% dividend yield that is sustainable and growing.

I put my money where my mouth is and STORE is by far my largest position.

