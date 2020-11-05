After years of heavy focus on shareholder distributions, dividends and buybacks are likely to take the backseat for some time, with Disney's expanding streaming segment enjoying an utmost priority.

While most of the company's core businesses are struggling amid the pandemic, streaming is exceeding all expectations and the new direct-to-consumer strategy could pay off handsomely over the long run.

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. After our prior article on the world's largest aerospace company, Boeing (BA), we continue our series with another iconic wide-moat business, Disney (DIS), as we were curious how the company fares in our shareholder value focused framework.

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that, however, let's jump into what makes Disney an interesting candidate today.

So what's the story with Disney?

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Parks, Experiences and Products (~37% of FY 2019 sales); Media Networks (~35%); Studio Entertainment (~15%); and Direct-to-Consumer & International (~13%).

While the company's Media Networks segment (with flagship names like Disney Channel, ESPN, and National Geographic branded domestic cable networks, along with ABC Studios) is holding up well, the majority of Disney's operations have experienced unprecedented disruption as a result of the pandemic. This led to a staggering 42% YoY revenue decline in the latest quarter, with Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products segment taking the largest hit, as the company was forced to close all its locations at the beginning of the year. Although most of its theme parks have been gradually reopened, attendance remains capped for an indefinite period, causing the company to lay off 28,000 employees across its affected division.

Although also severely impacted by the current environment (facing both production shutdown and halted theatrical releases), Disney's Studio Entertainment segment has been highly successful, delivering double-digit annual growth over recent years. Mainly as a result of hitting multiple home runs on the acquisition front (including Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm), Disney has managed to almost double its market share in the U.S. box office over the last six years, reaching ~33% by 2019.

As opposed to other divisions, Disney's Direct-to-Consumer segment has thrived in the current environment, with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ combined reaching more than 100 million paid subscriptions. Disney+ alone has exceeded 60 million subscribers, surpassing all expectations after recent successful launches in Western Europe and India. The vast library of content (which will be further aided by the strategic reorganization of Disney's media and entertainment businesses to boost original content creation) will enable Disney+ to pose a real threat to Netflix (NFLX) and become the single most important growth driver for the company in the years ahead.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern, therefore, is the stability of the company's cash generation.

Source: Morningstar

Disney has managed to almost double its revenue and nearly triple its net income in the past decade while successfully converting it into cash. It is worth noting that last year's pre-pandemic cash flow figures are skewed by the payment of ~$7.6 billion of tax obligations that arose from the spin-off of Fox Corporation (FOXA), containing a portfolio of selected assets separated after Disney's Twenty-First Century Fox acquisition.

Walt Disney famously said that "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world." This motto is clearly reflected in Disney's capital allocation strategy, as the vast majority of its CapEx (~85% in 2019) goes into improving its theme park infrastructure, showcasing a fairly capital-intensive business model with CapEx amounting to ~37% of OCF during the timeframe of 2010-2018. Setting aside the temporary impacts as of late, Disney is left with a healthy amount of free cash flow each year and as a result, easily passes our stability test.

In the next step, we move on to the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, examining if the company can consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

By looking at the chart below, we can see that during Bob Iger's leadership, Disney was able to significantly expand its EVA Margin, with the 10-year average coming in at 5.1% for the period of 2010-2019, enabling the company to pass our quantitative wide-moat criterion. That being said, the sheer size of its $71 billion Fox deal resulted in an elevated capital charge in 2019, which (coupled with the detrimental effects of the pandemic) led to a significant drop in Disney's EVA Margin as of late. While we consider the pandemic a "black swan" event that should not have significant long-term effects on the company's EVA fundamentals, the major integration challenge associated with a deal of such magnitude is a key risk to keep an eye on going forward.

Source: evaexpress.com

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

In the case of Disney, the average EVA Momentum of the past decade comes in at a mere -0.8%, which is heavily skewed by the recent drop in EVA, due to the aforementioned headwinds the company is facing today. It is worth noting that the pre-pandemic, "lean" Disney was a textbook example of profitable growth, as the top-line expansion translated to a significant increase in EVA. With the average EVA Momentum coming in at 1.5% for the period of 2010-2018 (which is at the upper range of the long-run average for the 75th percentile of the U.S. stock market, represented by the Russell 3000), every reinvested dollar has led to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders. That being said, it remains to be seen whether the post-Fox "swollen" Disney will be capable of returning to the previous EVA growth trajectory, factoring in the elevated capital base.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. While Disney just barely passed our quantitative threshold criteria, it clearly deserves a wide-moat rating from a qualitative perspective, resting heavily on the company's stellar portfolio of brands and strong pricing power across different platforms and geographies. Disney's strategy has been fairly simple: creating or acquiring beloved characters, turning them into world-renowned franchises, and monetizing them across multiple platforms like movies, TV shows, theme parks, and merchandising. Traditionally appealing for children, the Mouse House has broadened its appeal to more mature audiences as well (mainly due to the acquisitions of Marvel, Lucasfilm, and most recently, the addition of 21st Century Fox), leading to Disney becoming the 7th most valuable brand in the world.

Disney has been dominating the movie theaters for years and with the addition of Fox, its position has only gotten stronger. With six studios under its umbrella, a constant stream of blockbusters seems almost guaranteed, while the combination of Pixar and Fox Searchlight will likely deliver the company more recognition from the Academy Awards than ever before. Even if the acceleration of the "cord-cutting" trend continues or the number of moviegoers drops significantly because of the rising popularity of streaming services, Disney is well-positioned to benefit from this shift. Its already highly popular direct-to-consumer services, coupled with management's commitment to further accelerate Disney's DTC strategy, give us confidence that the company is well on its way to becoming a dominant player in streaming, even rivaling giants like Netflix and Amazon (AMZN) in the coming years. No matter how the distribution markets evolve in the future, Disney's creative teams have proven time and again that they are capable of delivering sought-after quality content. Relying on some of the strongest brands in entertainment, coupled with Disney's loyal customer base, we believe the company has a competitive position that enables it to outearn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile, Disney has an S&P Credit Rating of A- coupled with a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 37%. Despite substantially increased debt due to the Fox deal and efforts to increase liquidity amid the pandemic, the company's ability to generate consistent cash flow gives it ample room not only to weather the storm amid the pandemic, but also to make further strategic investments to accelerate growth on the DTC side of the business.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Performance (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In the case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of Disney, the company's Quality Score has been averaging 69 over the past decade, while managing to stay above the 80 percentile mark during most of the period. Although the plummeting EVA profitability metrics dragged Disney's Quality Score to unprecedented lows over the past two years, a sharp rebound is to be expected during the post-pandemic era, subject to the successful monetization of the Fox deal.

Source: evaexpress.com

As a final assessment, Disney's wide-moat rating seems warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint, underscored by its stellar brand portfolio, despite the company's economic profit generation likely staying at depressed levels for years to come.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, the incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Disney for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, Disney's operations require a fairly high level of reinvestment, with CapEx amounting to ~37% of OCF during the timeframe of 2010-2018. Although shareholder distributions have formed the cornerstone of Disney's capital allocation strategy, dividends and share repurchases will likely take a back seat for some time, in an effort to preserve liquidity and continue investing heavily in long-term growth opportunities. Note that this capital allocation decision is not good or bad on its own, as an enhanced focus on reinvestments can be more than justified if it leads to incremental EVA generation, thus this will be a key factor to watch going forward.

While some of our affected businesses have reopened, we remain laser focused on prudently managing our cash outflows and preserving liquidity [...] We ended the quarter with $23 billion in cash and continue to feel we are well positioned to navigate through this time of uncertainty and continue to invest in the long-term future growth of our businesses." Source: Christine McCarthy, CFO, Q3 2020 Earnings Call

On the graph below, it is clearly reflected that Disney has returned all the available free cash to its owners (and then some) over the past decade. Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $59.95 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $61.42 billion (or 102% of FCF).

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

Share Buybacks

Disney has spent $47.83 billion on repurchases between 2010 and 2018, reducing its number of shares outstanding by ~23%. While buybacks can provide much value to shareholders, it is important to examine when these purchases are taking place, since if these happen at a premium to the intrinsic value of a business, they are actually value-destructive, not value-enhancing.

Source: evaexpress.com

With Disney's Future Growth Reliance metric averaging ~22% over the past 15 years, it would be hard to characterize the buybacks as opportunistic. Although major repurchases in 2016-2017 were taking place at well-below 22% levels, the ones between 2014 and 2015 happened when the FGR was historically elevated. With that being said, it is always easy to look smart in hindsight, and management may also have had a different opinion about the valuation of the company at the time.

Fast-forward to 2019, buybacks were put on hold and 307 million shares were issued to partially finance the major $71 billion Fox deal, resulting in a ~20% increase in the number of shares outstanding (note that this transaction is not reflected in the above table since no cash inflow was associated with the equity issuance). As the acquisition, along with the need to mitigate the impacts of the currently depressed economic environment, has led to a significant increase in debt, Moody's analysts expect that share repurchases will not return until at least 2023.

Dividend

The company has grown its dividend each year since 2010 and has paid uninterrupted dividends for almost 30 straight years, until abruptly suspending payouts this July to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis:

"The Board decided to accept the recommendation not to pay a dividend for the first half of fiscal '20. [...] that decision provided the company with additional financial flexibility, given what we were seeing in the COVID environment we're in and all the uncertainty that we're dealing with and continue to deal with." Source: Christine McCarthy, CFO, Q3 2020 Earnings Call

While Disney's management is still undecided regarding the dividend declaration for the second part of the year, activist investor Dan Loeb has expressed his clear opinion on the matter. In his letter to the company's newly-appointed CEO, Bob Chapek, he urged Disney to reallocate the ~$3 billion spent on dividends to boost its streaming expansion (which can be more than justified as long as it leads to an increase in EVA, as outlined before). He argued that the additional invested capital could more than double the original content budget of Disney+, which could drive further subscriber growth, reduce churn, and increase pricing power in the long run.

Acquisitions

3 years after the $7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar in 2006, Disney took over Marvel Studios for $4 billion, and with it (as Bob Iger said at the time) a "treasure trove of over 5,000 characters". Although initially controversial (especially considering the ~30% premium paid), the deal has turned out to be one of the most successful acquisitions of all time. Since the release of the first Disney-produced Marvel movie, The Avengers in 2012, the diverse and compelling cast of superheroes has made more than $18.2 billion in global box office revenues alone, not including the billions made at theme parks and via merchandising. With the superhero movie craze being far from over, and a plethora of upcoming releases, Marvel movies will not only contribute to further dominating the box offices but will be essential for making Disney+ a must-have for millions of fans all over the world.

In 2012, Bob Iger continued his acquisition spree with Lucasfilm for $4 billion (the production company behind the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" film franchises), referring to it as "one of the great entertainment properties of all time". While Disney has already recouped its investment by the end of 2018 (resting heavily on multiple blockbusters from the Star Wars universe), the real success was brought by the release of the critically acclaimed hit series, The Mandalorian on Disney+ at the end of 2019. The first ever live-action Star Wars series has become a must-watch show for all walks of fans, heavily contributing to the growth of Disney's flagship streaming service. With plenty of upcoming Star Wars content planned for Disney+, the millions of fans worldwide will have no choice but to become and remain loyal subscribers for years to come.

Marking one of the largest media deals to date, Disney has recently closed its $71 billion Twenty-First Century Fox acquisition, creating an entertainment behemoth of unprecedented scale. This major deal has not only provided the company with a vast library of content, it also led to gaining a controlling stake in Hulu, which has become the ideal place for the company to utilize its not-so-family-friendly content. The new Star-branded international streaming service will also rely heavily on the newly acquired studios and content library, since (besides ABC and Freeform) it will feature FX, Searchlight and 20th Century Studios content as well. Although the deal is not a pure play on the future of steaming, Iger clearly stated that the acquisition would have never happened if it wasn't for the immense growth opportunities in the DTC business. The Mouse House is clearly betting big on streaming and while the early signs look promising, it's way too early to tell whether Disney has overpaid for its largest acquisition to date.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: evaexpress.com

Since recent FGR values are negatively skewed due to the collapse of Disney's EVA fundamentals, it is rather meaningless to draw any conclusion solely based on the historical average level of the FGR ratio. It is worth noting though, that the market is clearly expecting the temporary weakness in operations to reverse, while also reflecting a generally bullish view on the company's streaming growth prospects. When we put the numbers into our discounted EVA model (based on the conservative assumption that Disney's annual EVA generation capability will rebound to 2018 levels and grow 6-8% annually for the next 10 years), we arrive at a fair value range of $117-$128, implying that Disney trades roughly in line with its intrinsic value at today's levels.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, the analyst firm also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Disney a high uncertainty rating with a $127 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $120.86 as of November 2, a 3-star rating is warranted, implying that Disney's shares are hovering around fair value based on Morningstar's estimate. It is interesting to note that the analyst firm's $127 fair value estimate is roughly in line with the upper end of our discounted EVA model's fair value range. No matter from which angle we look at it, Disney's valuation can be labeled as fair at best, thus it seems to offer no margin of safety at current levels.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Source: evaexpress.com

As visible on the above heatmap, Disney's currently distressed operating performance is clearly reflected in its Quality Score, which is dragged down tremendously by the sluggish EVA performance. Even though we firmly believe that the subpar quality ranking will improve as the pandemic passes, Disney's valuation is not depressed enough to compensate for a fair trade-off in the purely quantitative PRVit model. The company's shares are currently trading within our fair value range of $117-$128, although the numerous unknown variables (e.g. the long-term effects of the pandemic, the successful monetization of the Fox deal or the fierce streaming competition) make Disney a less-than-ideal investment candidate as of today.

Nevertheless, we believe that the immense strength of the company's brand portfolio makes Disney a must-have cornerstone of every long-term-focused portfolio "to infinity and beyond". Aspiring investors, however, should stay on the sidelines until our target entry price of ~$100 is reached (derived from Disney's 2018 "peacetime" EVA generation capability coupled with a mere 2% EVA growth going forward), while our most conservative analyst would not start to increase his position north of the $80-$90 range. From such bargain-basement levels, a comfortable double-digit total return scenario seems more than likely to be in the cards.

