Unlike the 08'-09' recession, during which MarineMax (HZO) saw its sales decline from $1.2 billion in 2007 to $588 million by 2009, this economic recession brought has propelled HZO to record revenues and profits.

As people find new ways to spend their spare time, management believes this shift in consumer behavior could lead to sustainable sales levels. The company provided guidance for fiscal '21, calling for an increase in revenue in the mid-to-high single digits and EPS between a range of $3.70 to 3.90. At a recent price of $30, HZO trades at a forward P/E multiple of 7.8x at the mid-point.

HZO's main growth strategy revolves around M&A. The company saw an opportunity to increase market share by acquiring SkipperBud, adding 20 locations to its portfolio (in the Great Lakes region and the West Coast of the U.S) and 11 marinas and storage facilities, doubling the size of the marinas under control. The acquisition has been accretive to earnings, adding approximately $0.20 to $0.25 in EPS. Additionally, as the company starts integrating SkipperBud into its ecosystem, there is an opportunity for cost efficiencies due to the added scale, which would push margins higher and add to the EPS number:

Our digital platform continues to be a competitive advantage as we leverage our fully integrated CRM system and analytics platform, creating a seamless experience for our customers. - Q4 call

The boat retail industry is still very fragmented, with the largest 50 dealers generating approximately 30% of the industry's $12 billion in annual revenue. HZO still has room to grow via M&A, and with its clean balance sheet, the company would not have problems accessing growth capital.

Besides acquiring dealerships, the company has been busy acquiring other firms to enhance its service offerings and cross-selling opportunities, which are higher-margin compared to the core business. For example, the company acquired Boatyard, an on-demand digital platform which allows boat owners to order different services through their smartphones (ex. fuel delivery, maintenance)

Although sector multiples look depressed, with competitors trading at low double digits on an earnings basis, sustained industry strength could cause the market to re-rate HZO at an earnings multiple more in-line with its 5-year average of 14x. At just 10x earnings, HZO could trade at approximately $38 per share, a 26% increase from recent levels.

Growth for at least one more year

The company ended its fiscal year on a strong note. HZO reported fourth-quarter sales of $399 million, up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis, and ahead of the consensus by $51 million. The company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, beating the consensus by $0.79. Overall, the company had a solid fiscal year, with sales in Q1 and Q3 up 26% and 30%, respectively, compared to prior-year periods; while sales in Q2 which were slightly disrupted by COVID, reported growth of 2%. Full fiscal year sales grew 22% to $1.5 billion compared to $1.2 billion for the same period last year.

Momentum is expected to continue, giving management the confidence to give guidance for fiscal 21', a rare feature these days considering the uncertain economic and political backdrop. Still, management guided for top-line growth in the mid-to-high single digits, translating to EBITDA of $120 million to $140 million, and EPS in a range between $3.70 to $3.90. If the company hits its midpoint target, investors should expect EPS growth of 11.7%.

What we like about HZO

The company has grown revenues at a 10-year CAGR of 12%, which has accelerated to 16% for the past 5-years. HZO has also compounded book value at a CAGR of 7% for the last 10 years and EPS has gone from $0.11 to $3.42 between 2010 and 2020.

A quick way to judge management's capital allocation skills is to estimate the return on retained earnings. HZO doesn't pay a dividend, which means the company retains 100% of its earnings. From 2010 to 2020, HZO has generated a total of $9.17 in earnings per share of which they kept 100%. During the same period, EPS increased from $0.11 to $3.42. We can then argue that the $9.17 retained by the company and reinvested by management, produced approximately $3.31 in additional income. Thus the $9.17 in retained earnings generated a return of 36% for shareholders. Although the calculation might have a lot of faults, it gives us a ballpark estimate of the capital allocation skills by management. Since the company's main growth strategy depends on acquisitions, then overall, we argue that the company has generated shareholder value. A look at a 10-year chart also supports this idea, with the stock price appreciating by 300% in the 10-year period.

That said, investors need to be cautious. While the capital allocation skills of HZO's management can be above average, the cyclical nature of the company makes predicting the same types of results on a long-term basis almost impossible. For example, the company saw a decline in book value of almost 50% during the great recession. Management is diversifying to some degree its revenue mix by offering adjacent services that could be recurring in nature, such as maintenance, but the bulk of sales would always depend on the selling of boats, which is the company's DNA.

The Bottom Line

As explained above, we believe HZO is managed by above-average capital allocators. In that sense, it makes sense for the company to keep retaining earnings for the reinvestment of capital at high returns.

The fragmented industry gives HZO plenty of runways to reinvest capital on acquisitions. The strong balance sheet of the company also helps in pursuing future M&A deals. HZO ended its fiscal year with $155 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company also owns real estate assets that are not pledged as collateral in its credit facility, giving management another option to raise growth capital:

Of course, we have much more liquidity in our attractive real estate portfolio, most of which is on the water, including several marinas. Given the attractive interest rate environment, we have explored securing mortgages on some of our real estate to further position us to capitalize on opportunities as well as for any uncertainties. - Q4 call

With strength in the market coming from new first-time buyers and people deciding to get back into boating, management believes future growth can be sustainable as the expanded customer base migrates to a larger or different type of products in the coming years. It is also reasonable to assume that once the commitment is made (average selling unit is approximately $200,000), people would stick to their new hobbies, and with no vaccine ready to fight the pandemic, discretionary income shifting towards outdoor activities from leisure and travel can sustain sales levels for a few more quarters.

If that is the case, then we believe there is an opportunity to acquire shares in HZO at a cheap value multiple of 7.8x forward earnings. Continued momentum in the boating industry could make the market re-rate HZO at a higher multiple, offering upside potential. The biggest risk would be a severe recession due to economies not recovering from the pandemic. A scenario like that could cause discretionary spending to dry up, and a repeat of the great recession on HZO's top-line.

While, overall, we feel bullish about the company, investors should position size accordingly, especially in a volatile market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.