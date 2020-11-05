I like where Dominion is going, and it will be in a much better place once it gets some recently announced solar and wind projects completed.

Despite a recent dividend cut due primarily related to the asset sale, the ~$3 billion in proceeds will be used for buybacks and will likely support the stock price.

The combination of a recent asset sale to Berkshire Hathaway and the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline ("ACP"), has Dominion becoming a pure-play state regulated utility company.

Virginia's Executive Order 43 for decarbonization throughout the state has resulted in Dominion's new vision of becoming the "most sustainable utility in the country."

Note: This article was amended on 11/5 to reflect updated dividend information.

Since the S&P500 set its most recent high on September 2nd, and as the broad market sold-off during October, utility stocks generally shined: the Utility Select SPDR ETF (XLU) being up 5.6% over that time frame. Yet Dominion Energy (D) didn't participate in the rally as fully as its peers (see below). That's because investors are still smarting from a cut in the dividend following the sale of a majority of its Gas Transmission & Storage ("GT&S") assets to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and the cancellation of the ACP project (the asset sale closed on November 2nd). However, these developments will reduce overall risks and - combined with a pivot to renewables - will transform Dominion into a pure-play state regulated utility which will put it on a path to more stable cash-flow and a potentially higher dividend growth profile going forward.

Since the S&P500 set its most recent record on September 2nd, the utility sector has gained ~6% while other supposedly safe sectors like consumer staples and healthcare sold-off, as did gold. The Wall Street Journal attributed the move in utilities not to a reach for dividend income, but to a bet that a Biden presidency will be a positive catalyst for renewables and power the sector higher. Note a big jump in the first couple weeks of October when polling data swung strongly in favor of Biden (see WilderHill Clean Energy ETF - Charged-Up By Odds of A Biden Victory):

Unfortunately, as can be seen by the chart above Dominion didn't fully participate in the rally as compared to its peers and was is up only 2.6% since the September 2nd high in the S&P500. A 33% cut in the quarterly dividend was announced yesterday and is now $0.63/share or $2.52 on an annual basis for a 3% yield.

However, with the midstream asset sale to Berkshire Hathaway and a new focus on renewable energy, Dominion has been transformed into a pure-play state regulated utility company with less risk and a more sustainable future:

Source: Q2 presentation

Note the of the contracted assets (10-15%) on the right side of the slide above, Dominion's 50% retained interest in the Cove Point LNG export terminal is expected to generate about $0.50/share of (contracted) operating income for full-year 2020. Note that, based on full-year operating income guidance (see below), at the midpoint ($3.50/share) Cove Point equates to ~14% of full-year operating income. The point is, even during a year of very low O&G prices, if Dominion has to have an unregulated business, Cove Point is a jewel of an asset to have in that category.

Pivot To Renewables

Virginia's Executive Order 43, pretty much forced Dominion's hand when it comes to renewables. The Executive Order is a plan "to produce thirty percent of Virginia's electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and one hundred percent of Virginia's electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050." That's a challenge for Dominion considering for full-year 2019 12% of electrical power generating capacity came from coal and 42% came from natural gas (see slide 18 of the Q2 presentation).

That said, when it comes to renewables Dominion isn't starting from ground zero:

It is already the 3rd largest utility in terms of solar power assets and has already achieved its near-term renewable goal of 3.0 GW of capacity.

Last month Dominion announced two-turbine offshore wind energy pilot project passed testing and went in-service.

That pilot project is a step toward a proposed 2.6 GW commercial project which would be the largest announced offshore wind project in North America. That project is on track to start construction in 2024 and will provide enough renewable electricity to power up to 660,000 homes.

On Monday, Dominion announced 9 solar projects with an aggregate of 500 MW of capacity.

Source: Q2 presentation

The CAGR in renewable resources over the next 10 years (almost a quadrupling of capacity) bodes well for dividend growth going forward.

Dividend Growth / Buybacks

The company expects a total of ~$55 billion in growth capital spending over the next 15 years in order to achieve the goals of its renewable transformation - the aforementioned offshore wind project accounting for an estimated $17 billion of that. The spend is expected to result in an earnings CAGR of ~6.5%. I would expect dividend growth to roughly follow the growth in earnings starting next year.

Note that Dominion plans to use the ~$3 billion in cash from the GT&S asset sale for share repurchases (the deal just closed on Monday). At the current share price of $82.50, that equates to about 36.4 million shares, or an estimated 4.3% of the average 839.4 million shares outstanding as of the Q2 EPS report. While that is not enough to significantly boost 2021 EPS in my opinion, it is a nice tailwind which should generally support the stock price in light of the dividend cut.

Speaking of the Q2 EPS report, while reported GAAP earnings were a loss of $1.2 billion ($1.41 per share), the loss was due to a ~$3 billion impairment charge related primarily to the cancellation of the ACP and Supply Header projects. Absent the charges, operating earnings were $0.82/share which bodes well in comparison of the $2.52/share annual dividend.

Q3 earnings are due out on Thursday. I don't expect any big surprises other than updates on some of the new renewable projects and perhaps slightly tighter guidance for Q4 and the full-year.

Valuation

Company guidance for Q3 operating earnings is in the range of $0.85-$1.05 per share. Full-year 2020 in a range of $3.37-$3.63 per share. At the midpoint ($3.50/share) the P/E=23.6x.

For 2021, the consensus estimate is for $3.87/share (see below), for a Fwd P/E=21.3x. That would put Dominion inline with American Electric Power (AEP), but at a premium to Duke Energy (DUK) and Southern (SO) - both of which currently have Fwd PE's in the neighborhood of 18.5x. One could argue that D does not deserve that premium at the present time, but looking out a year or so, it appears warranted given the outlook for dividend growth, Cove Point, and the increased amount of sustainable renewable capacity and more growth projects in the queue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

My take on Dominion is that overall risks have been reduced as a result of:

The midstream asset sales and proceeds thereof. The cut in the dividend. The pivot away from pipeline/midstream expenditures and toward renewables.

The dominance of regulated utilities businesses - which guarantee a decent rate of return - in the portfolio, combined with the Cove Point asset that just prints money, means Dominion is as strong as it has been in quite some time in my opinion. Little comfort for those who had their dividend cut, but perhaps a good enough reason to stay invested.

That said, the current Fwd P/E putting Dominion at a premium to peers Duke and Southern going forward, which does not seems justified unless Dominions comes in toward the top of Q3/Q4 and full-year guidance. If not, shares could be exposed to a ~10% downdraft in order to get to a P/E=18.5 (i.e. closer to Duke and Southern).

Hurricanes, tropical storms, and floods have been, and will likely continue to be, fairly common events in Dominion's operating region and can damage utility assets.

Regulatory and commodity price exposure (natural gas) are a risk, but Dominion's clean energy assets should attract premium power pricing going forward. That said, the company needs to figure out how to retire its coal generating capacity as quickly and as economically as possible, with natural gas power capacity - at least in Virginia - being a secondary priority.

Summary & Conclusion

Honestly, I started this article thinking it would be a slightly bearish piece due to my anecdotal knowledge of Dominion's dividend cut and the initial impression that left with me. Yet as I started researching the company, I realized that I actually liked what was happening: the midstream assets sale, the pivot to renewables (granted, that was forced by the state of Virginia), and the share buyback plan to support the stock through the transformation. The estimated 6.5% dividend growth outlook (starting in 2021) actually looks positive in my opinion. I would HOLD Dominion here, and take advantage of any price pull-backs to the ~$78 level as a buying opportunity. Meantime, the 3% yield is very attractive given the near zero interest rate environment that is expected to last out to 2023.

I'll end with a 5-year stock price chart of Dominion:

