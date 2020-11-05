Because Ant is a "tech" company, it is able to scale up without much cost, but as a financial company, it will be regulated in some way, affecting its valuation.

The new Ant Group IPO has been pulled from the market as Chinese regulators claim that news rules and regulations must be developed to deal with a company like Ant.

Ant Group has primarily pictured itself as a tech company and has been valued as a tech company, but times may be changing.

Ant Group Co. is getting a lot of attention now. Ant Group is a technology/finance organization, owner of Alibaba, and a firm that is shaking up the financial world in terms of the advancements it is making in it payments system, and in its ecommerce platform of financial products.

Ant was coming to market with largest IPO ever offered in the world. This week the Shanghai stock exchange suspended the offering, estimated to have brought the company over $34 billion. If completed, it was estimated that the market valuation of the company would have been around $300 billion. This would have placed it in the ballpark of the market valuation of JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

There are lots of things that can be examined in what Ant Group is doing and what it means to China and the world. And, there are lots of things that can be said about what Ant Group has been doing and how it relates to financial regulation. That will come later, but is an important factor that investors must think about.

The thing that kicks the whole discussion off, however, is the consideration of whether or not Ant Group is a technology company. The alternative is that Ant Group is a financial company. This is a very important distinction.

Finance Is All About Information

For quite a few years now I have been arguing in my posts that money is nothing more than information. In other words, money is nothing more than zeros and ones.

What is a dollar bill? A dollar bill gives you the right to exchange the bill you have for another dollar bill. You can exchange this dollar bill to a bank and receive a deposit that says you can exchange your on dollar deposit for…one dollar bill. The deposit is, in some way, electronically or by hand, a recording of the fact that the one dollar is owned by you.

In terms of purchasing something with you one dollar bill, you must find a seller that is willing to accept you one dollar bill for the “good” that is being purchased. But all the seller of the “good” gets is a one dollar bill that can be exchanged for another one dollar bill.

So, whatever role the banking system plays in the future financial system, the fundamental fact of banking…and finance…is that money and the accounting of money, is nothing more that information.

That is why the technology issue becomes such a factor. ..because of the economics of technology firm.

Scale Is The Big Factor

As Jacky Wong writes in the Wall Street Journal,

Ant is valued more like a tech company (and not a bank), partly because it could scale rapidly without taking too much risk onto its own balance sheet.”

This is the one of the fundamental characteristics of a “new” Modern Corporation. Remember a “new” Modern Corporation is one that is built on intellectual capital and its platforms or networks can expand as zero- or near-zero marginal cost. That is, scale can become very, very large without much of an increase…if any…in costs.

Thus, Ant has portrayed itself as a technology company. And, this is true.

But, is Ant a financial institution…a bank?

Mr. Wong continues,

The company has in recent years switched from being primarily a direct provider of financial services to being an online platform for these services—precisely because being an online lender had become a hazardous business from a regulatory-risk perspective.”

And, Ant wanted to…and continues to want…to avoid as much regulation as possible.

However, the scale issue is a banking issue because this has always been one of the major characteristics of a commercial bank. Remember money is nothing more than information, zeros and ones, if you will, and, consequently, since bank scale is determined by money, by dollars, banks have always found it relatively easy to increase scale because the amount of deposits and loans on hand can always be expanded at zero- or near-zero marginal cost.

This ability to scale has always been a major justification for bank regulation.

So, if Ant is to be considered to be a bank, then Ant must become more regulated like a bank.

The Speech Given By Mr. Ma

Jack Ma, Ant’s controlling shareholder, who has been a constant challenge to China’s banking regulators, gave a speech last week “criticizing the regulators for stifling innovation….”

Whoops!

The regulators summoned Mr. Ma and other Ant executives in for a wrist slapping on Monday.

Chinese authorities do not like public criticism.

And, the Ant IPO was pulled off the market. The reason: new rules are coming for companies like Ant. And, as Mr. Wong suggests,

New regulations like these could make Ant more like a bank.”

And This Is The Future

This battle between Ant and the Chinese regulators is a picture of what we can expect to see more of in the future. And, this kind of a battle, investors need to be very aware of.

Banks, because they deal primarily in information, can take on a form like Ant Group because they can scale their operations very much like Ant has done.

And, this battle is going to spread to all financial institutions that will be using cutting-edge technology. Banks want to evolve into a “new” Modern Corporation. Their economics allow them to do so.

Regulators, however, as they have done historically, must constrain the scale of banks. So FinTechs and other new financial forms are going to find themselves, more and more, fighting battles about how there are going to be overseen and regulated. The regulators cannot let them go.

But, this means, as Mr. Wong writes above, Ant Group and others like it, will be valued less like tech companies and will be valued more like hybrid-tech companies. Investors take note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.