Natural Gas: Weather Is Still King And November Is Really Bearish

If we do observe there's a shift in the trend, we will be looking to go long BOIL.

Not only is the weather outlook bearish today, but the "trend" in the weather outlook also is bearish.

Despite the steep deficit we have in the market today, it's still no match for bearish weather as December futures get close to our $2.90 price range.

November is looking to be one of the warmest Novembers on record.

Welcome to the weather is bearish edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The heating demand is starting off with a doozy. Weather models remain very bearish biased.

Source: HFIRweather.com

And if you look at the 6-10 day to 10-15 day, they are not fans of the bulls.

Source: HFIRweather.com

Source: HFIRweather.com

In essence, despite today's EIA natural gas storage report being much higher than consensus estimates (coming in at -36 Bcf), the market will overlook this tight report because it was hinged on the back of a bullish weather week. So unless mother nature decides to start cooperating, this outlook is not friendly to the bulls.

And we can see based on the 15-day outlook, the "trend," which is more important at times than the actual changes in HDDs, remains bearish.

Source: HFIRweather.com

Out of all four clusters, there's only one bullish scenario (third picture), where there's the possibility of an Alaska ridge development. And even in that scenario, the East coast remains warmer than normal.

As a result, the conclusion we would reach looking at the latest weather model updates is that the weather outlook is bearish, and leaning more bearish in the days to come.

Now from a trading perspective, very low heating demand has dropped cash below $2.6/MMBtu. This will likely rebound a bit as we go into the middle of November, but if we get a torch pattern as currently being suggested by the 6-10 day outlook, we could be looking at even lower December prices. For now though and assuming no shift in the weather model, $2.9 would be the presumed bottom for December futures.

If there are signs that the weather models are changing, we will be looking to go long BOIL for a trade.

