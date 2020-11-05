Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly "Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale" series, exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers, in pursuit of attractive high-quality businesses our quantitative screening process might reveal. Following our prior article focusing on Apple (AAPL), we continue with one of its newfound competitors, Netflix (NFLX), the undisputed leader in the streaming space.

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that, however, let's jump into what makes Netflix an interesting candidate today.

So what's the story with Netflix?

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with close to 200 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, offering unlimited access to its content libraries for a monthly subscription fee, in a so-called Subscription-based Video-on-Demand (or SVOD) model. In the third quarter of 2020, Netflix revealed that it had 73.08 million paying streaming subscribers in the United States and Canada, making North America the company's largest market, followed by the EMEA region with 62.24 million subscribers. Asia Pacific remains the smallest market for Netflix, but is also the fastest-growing, with Netflix's APAC subscriber base almost doubling between early 2019 and the third quarter of 2020.

While the growth of the SVOD market is certainly far from over, the adoption of such services is expected to soon reach its peak, especially in developed countries. There are also several different competitors entering the streaming landscape, threatening to take market share from Netflix, including Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) and Disney+ (DIS), with the latter skyrocketing to 60+ million subscribers within a year from its initial debut. Although Netflix was able to grow its paid membership by 20-30 million annually over the past 5 years (with 2020 likely to be a record year with 35+ million net additions amidst the stay-at-home environment), long-term growth rates are expected to taper off towards the 10% range, with steady growth in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), underpinned by the tightening gap between developed markets and the rest of the world.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit based on its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern, therefore, is the stability of the company's cash generation.

It is readily apparent by the cash flow figures, how Netflix has transformed its revenue mix over the past decade, with its originally dominant DVD segment (accounting for half of its revenue in 2011) almost entirely replaced with streaming services by now. Since 2012, Netflix has taken more of an active role as producer and distributor for both film and television series, offering a variety of "Netflix Originals" content through its online library. Although management forecasts ~$2B in FCF for 2020, this figure is heavily skewed by the temporary reduction in content spend due to extensive production interruptions during the pandemic. While the company's FCF profile is expected to improve over the coming years (due to increased profitability and an accelerated transition to the production of Netflix Originals versus second-run content), Netflix is still a couple of years away from sustainably being free cash flow positive.

Solely judging by its cash flow figures, Netflix would fail our first criteria regarding stability, since it is burning through cash to support growth. It is important to look under the hood though since extensive capital spending can be justified as long as it leads to incremental economic value creation. However, the fact that Netflix is unable to finance its growth using internally generated cash is a key risk to bear in mind, meaning that this stock could be a pass for conservative investors. In the next step, we move on to the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, examining if the company can consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Let's start by looking at the chart: Netflix's EVA Margin has been consistently positive over the past decade (averaging ~6.5% over the period), clearly reflecting the company's exceptional shareholder value creation capability. After taking a brief hit from ramping up its original content production starting from 2012, the stellar growth in paid memberships has enabled Netflix to steadily improve its profitability in EVA terms, with its EVA Margin reaching outstanding, double-digit levels by 2020. Given its massive scale of ~200 million subscribers, we expect the EVA Margin to stabilize above the 10% mark, leading to Netflix passing our rigorous quantitative wide-moat threshold. With that being said, there is a real possibility that increasing competition in this industry could erode profitability in the future.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Over the past decade, Netflix has generated an average EVA Momentum of 11.5%, although this figure is skewed by the initially exploding user base, tapering off to a still impressive ~7% over the past 5 years. The company has showcased a prime example of profitable growth, as it managed to increase sales more than tenfold while also steadily improving its EVA Margin figures, resting heavily on scale-related cost advantages. It is worth noting that Netflix fares exceptionally well in comparison with the broader market, as the long-run average for the 90th percentile of the U.S. stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) is 3-3.5% percent. In conclusion, there is no doubt that in the case of Netflix, every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. From a qualitative standpoint, Netflix's moat is based on the network effect resulting from its immense worldwide subscriber base. The large and growing data set (generated by its ~200 million users worldwide) enables the company to tailor its content to appeal to the largest possible audience, using various data mining techniques. With that being said, although Netflix has produced a series of blockbusters over the past years, we believe its portfolio is far inferior to e.g. Disney's plethora of immensely popular franchises. In conclusion, we argue that only a narrow moat rating seems warranted for Netflix from a qualitative standpoint, as the company will rely more extensively on creating its own portfolio of brands going forward. Note that licensed content still amounts to ~2/3 of total viewing time, thus Netflix could lose much of its value to consumers as legacy media companies pull these shows to launch their own streaming services, which is the single most significant risk the company is facing in our view.

Taking a brief snapshot at the debt profile, Netflix has an S&P Credit Rating of BB coupled with a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 61%. In a recent upgrade, S&P noted that the global lockdown has resulted in an industry-wide halt to production, while it is expected to take a while before it returns to pre-pandemic levels. This will reduce Netflix's short-term funding needs, resulting in less debt, lower leverage, and a faster-than-expected path toward reaching FCF break-even on a sustained basis.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Performance (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In the case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of Netflix, the company's Quality Score follows a similar trajectory as the EVA Margin, with its exceptionally strong return on capital and outstanding EVA profit trend combining for a first-rate, 93rd percentile Profitability Score against all global companies. The overall quality ranking will likely remain below the 80 mark though for the coming years, as long as the negative cash flow profile translates to an elevated Risk Score for the company.

As a final assessment: Netflix's favorable competitive position is clearly reflected in the EVA Framework, as the cord-cutting tailwind translated to an immense level of economic profit generation and scale for the company. While the intense growth is not yet fully self-sustaining (thus FCF break-even will be a key factor to watch going forward), Netflix's narrow-moat rating seems fully warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, the incremental return on invested capital (measured by the EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the absence of capital distributions (buybacks and dividends) and meaningful acquisitions, it makes little sense to dissect all the possible uses of cash for Netflix in the past decade in a table format.

As outlined earlier, Netflix is firing on all cylinders to boost original content production, with a whopping $16B planned budget for 2020, outspending its major rivals by a huge margin. Note that investments in original content require more cash upfront relative to licensed programs, as production costs are paid as the content is created, well in advance of when it becomes available on the service and amortized. Under the EVA framework, these capital outlays are treated as long-term investments in designing and launching new products (similar to R&D). As a consequence, they are added to balance sheet capital and are written off as a charge to earnings over time, subject to a capital charge on the unamortized balance. While conventional financial statements can distort the company's true economic state, EVA shows the underlying truth: on the surface, Netflix is burning through cash, but in reality, it creates an immense amount of economic profit on its invested capital base.

With Netflix's EVA Momentum coming in at ~7% in the last 5 years, the current level of reinvestment seems justified, since it translates to incremental shareholder value creation going forward. As for the long-term capital allocation approach, neither shareholder distributions (dividends or share buybacks), nor major acquisitions (aside from content) are in the cards for years to come, as management remains laser-focused on channeling funds towards the core business:

As you can see, the free cash flow profile is improving. [...] But we're still, [...] probably a couple of years away at least from sustainably being free cash flow positive. So it's probably a little too early to call our long-term capital allocation approach other than to say that you can trust [...] we're going to take an approach that we believe will maximize the long-term value for our shareholders." Source: Spencer Adam Neumann, CFO, Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Looking at the chart of Netflix, it becomes readily apparent how the market has consistently applied an exuberant growth premium to the company's shares, with the 5-year average FGR coming in at a whopping 74%. Numerically, the FGR ratio stands at 65% as of November 2, which means that ~2/3 of Netflix's current ($210+ billion) market cap is derived from expectations for future growth. This indicates how utterly optimistic the current sentiment is regarding Netflix's future EVA growth potential, implying a very aggressive, ~21% annual EVA growth rate over the next decade. When we put the numbers into our discounted EVA model (based on the reasonable assumption that besides an EVA Margin expansion to ~12%, EVA growth will fall in the 13-15% range over the next decade, factoring in ~10% annual membership growth rates coupled with low-single-digit ARPU growth), we arrive at a fair value range of $300-$350 (again, not based on assumptions that we would call conservative), underscoring the significant overvaluation of Netflix today.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, the analyst firm also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Netflix a very high uncertainty rating with a $200 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

With the stock currently trading at $487.22 as of November 3, a 1-star rating is warranted, implying that Netflix's shares are grossly overvalued based on Morningstar's estimate, roughly in line with our previous analysis relying on EVA fundamentals. It is worth noting that our $300-$350 EVA-based fair value estimate is somewhat more optimistic than Morningstar's 3-star rated, fair value band. This could partially stem from the fact that we use EVA to calculate the intrinsic value of the business as opposed to cash flow figures used by Morningstar. As we saw, Netflix's cash flow profile is wildly fluctuating, which makes forecasting immensely difficult. On the contrary, the EVA picture clearly shows us the underlying performance of the company, making forecasting somewhat easier.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

As visible on the above heat map, Netflix does not fare favorably in the PRVit framework, since its elevated Quality Score (underscored by its outstanding EVA-based profitability trend) is paired with a pronounced overvaluation and a negative FCF profile. To conclude, no matter from which angle we look at it, it should not come as a surprise that initiating a position in Netflix at today's exuberant valuation seems almost impossible to justify. On the contrary, we argue that it is time to take some chips off the table for existing shareholders, as the risk/reward ratio is heavily skewed against them at current levels. With that being said, despite fierce competition and continued pressure to invest truckloads of cash into creating original content, we believe that the secular cord-cutting tailwind supporting Netflix's long-term growth story remains intact. We readily acknowledge the exceptional shareholder value creation capability of Netflix and would start to monitor the stock closely below the $300 mark. In case of extraordinary events pushing the stock down to the $200-$250 range, we would not hesitate to jump on the Netflix-bandwagon, from where it is basically impossible to come up with a single-digit total return scenario going forward (provided that intensifying competition doesn't ruin the industry's profitability).

One more thing

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.