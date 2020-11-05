Altus Midstream: Triples Overnight, Still 20%+ Indicated Yield
by: Michael Boyd
Summary
Altus Midstream stuns the market, going back to implementing a dividend policy.
Low float, concentrated ownership, and shorts suddenly having to pay massive carrying costs sent the shares vertical.
Is the rally justified?
Outside of a few circles (I've covered the firm privately on Energy Income Authority many times since the initial public offering) Altus Midstream (ALTM) was never well-known, nor did it get much press.