Outside of a few circles (I've covered the firm privately on Energy Income Authority many times since the initial public offering) Altus Midstream (ALTM) was never well-known, nor did it get much press. Why would it? The energy sector as a whole is beaten down, so why would a midstream company with limited float, that screens expensive, and paid no dividend at all get much attention? After all, quality blue chip firms like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) are paying out well-covered 10% yields, why pay this one any mind?

That all changed with Q3 2020. Reversing past trepidation, management announced it intended to recommend (recommend being important here) implementation of a $6.00 per share annual dividend to the Board of Directors starting next year. Prior to this press release, Altus Midstream common stock was trading at $10.00 per share. That's a 60% yield, one that management claims is covered 1.8x over. Is this really viable, or is this a big scam being thrust upon investors? I could write a novel on this one, but I'll keep it (hopefully) short and sweet for those new to the name.

The Dividend Announcement, Asset Quality

Believe it or not, Altus Midstream will generate the level of cash flow needed to support this distribution. What started out as a company revolving around general partner Apache (APA) and its Alpine High assets has fundamentally changed. Unfortunately, after much hype Alpine High well results were rather mixed. Breakevens appear to be the $3.00/mmbtu range, which might seem viable but remember location. In-basin spot pricing for natural gas has been poor in the Permian. Waha Hub has traded at a massive discount to Henry Hub for many years now, and has in fact traded at zero (or even negative) for periods. Because of this and better opportunities elsewhere (Suriname), Apache has moved on, content to let existing wells flow and let the play go into run-off mode unless the situation changes drastically.

That meant a pivot. Altus Midstream has evolved into a play focused on non-operated joint venture ("JV") pipelines. These pipelines all have one thing in common: long haul takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast. Apache is (and was) supposed to be an anchor shipper on these pipelines, making its involvement in their development pretty integral. At the time of their development planning, takeaway out of the Permian Basin was at a premium. Producers were fighting for rights to capacity in order to meet their production plans. With midstream funding options for development already starting to weaken, upstream companies helping contribute capital to get these pipelines built was a great way to build favor. Altus Midstream contributed capital to help get four extremely valuable pipelines built: Gulf Coast Express, Permian Highway, EPIC Crude, and Shin Oak. Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway are Kinder Morgan (KMI) operated, Shin Oak is run by Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), and EPIC Crude is privately held. Many of these pipelines have just reached full volumes this year; Permian Highway is not yet online but is expected to be in early 2021. Importantly, Permian Highway and Gulf Coast Express - which will make up more than 50% of forward EBITDA - are locked down under twenty year, take or pay contracts. Those earnings are not going anywhere outside producer bankruptcy and contract rejection, unlikely given the counterparty base and relative strength of Permian producers in nearly all pricing environments.

*Source: Altus Midstream, Q3 2020 Presentation, Slide 7

Despite being partnered with firms like Kinder Morgan and Enterprise Product Partners that trade at 8.5 - 10.0x 2021 EBITDA, Altus Midstream traded at just a 5.5x multiple recently - one of the cheapest midstream firms out there. In other words, it was being valued at less than what it paid to construct top tier assets and less than what its partners were being valued at owning similar quality holdings.

Frankly, that reality made no sense given the asset base. The problem was how to fix it. Of course, it's up to management to drive interest and create value. In this kind of situation, stock buybacks are of little use. With daily volume of less than 30,000 shares trading hands, there is not a lot of float out there. Buying back stock would be a tedious process and only exacerbate issues that kept many investors away: Apache owning 79% of shares with the rest being controlled by a consortium of hedge funds. Liquidity has been, and will continue to be, an issue. Likewise, management did not want to sell assets either. Why unravel a business, especially in a buyer's market?

The Dividend And The Leverage Quandry

Thus, a dividend appears to be the best means of creating some sort of value improvement for shareholders. Stakeholders seemed aligned with this plan from the get go. Apache is certainly likely to be happy given their leverage problems, with the payout at least creating some cash flow from their large stake here. Hedge funds, many of which are long term bagholders, are also likely to be pleased to see something head their way. However, even for those that have followed the company, this kind of dividend proposition is a surprise.

*Source: Altus Midstream, Q3 2020 Presentation, Slide 4

The above slide from Q3 is a marketable change. In Q4 of last year, language indicated that the company was "in a position to institute a dividend in 2021 with potential to accelerate to 2020." By February, tone had shifted that statement to just 2021. By Q2, dividend language had disappeared altogether. A weakening oil and gas environment really dented prospects for EPIC Crude and Shin Oak, both of which are not materially protected by minimum volume commitments. Apache had also shut in Alpine High wells entirely, restricting volumes on what remained of that business as well.

The company seemed primed to go down the path of the rest of midstream: focusing on delevering. No question, Altus Midstream is a highly leveraged firm. The original intention was likely to issue secondary stock at some point past the IPO to help fund these projects, but the quickly sinking stock price killed that idea. Management could also not tap unsecured credit markets because no one would lend to a firm that had no assets and no cash flow to fund debt service. That led to some inventive financing, including an accordion revolver and a somewhat toxic preferred stock offering.

In 2019, Altus Midstream issued $625mm in preferred stock. Those Preferreds carried just a 7% coupon and were allowed to issue payment-in-kind ("PIK") payments for several quarters; PIK basically means issuing more preferred instead of cash. Not unusual, but what is unusual is the preferreds are guaranteed an 11.5% annual rate of return or 30% total return if retired early. This means that actual retirement comes at a cost. It's a very high cost of funding development. If a company is building pipelines at 7x EBITDA like Altus Midstream is, it is only earning 12-13% return on invested capital after maintenance spending, never mind corporate costs. Paying for pipelines with this kind of financial security means that for equity owners to see value creation, it has to be refinanced and not be a permanent vehicle. Getting rid of these preferreds can and should be priority number one, and with creditors avoiding energy like the plague, most expected Altus Midstream to retain cash and not go this route. A dividend implementation of $6.00 per share - while covered - leaves little retained cash to help pay this down. This is where many have a hangup, but management remains confident it can refinance these preferreds with no issue. Still a stretch in my view, but I'll be happy to be proven wrong on this aspect.

Takeaways

Is this an aggressive call by this management team with some headwinds out there? Certainly. Leverage, as well as fears around takeaway overcapacity from the Permian to Gulf Coast, are real fears. Is the near 200% move justified based on fair value on the pipelines and the new distribution, now fairly comped against midstream peers? I think so. That is probably enough to light a fire under the Board of Directors to actually go along with this payout, lest they send the stock price back down.

While I think there was an absolutely amazing opportunity to pick up shares in the aftermarket or early morning (which is what I did personally) there might be a little bit of meat left on this bone. It's definitely worth a look from investors that might not have noticed it in the past, especially the retiree subset.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALTM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.