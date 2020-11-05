Economists say inflation expectations are low, but real inflation expectations are held in the performance of Bitcoin and gold.

Bitcoin has just gone through the roof and gold is on the move. Clearly, enough people in the world think that inflation is on the move too. With the White House still up for grabs and Europe locking itself down, one thing that seems certain is that the west will be printing fresh money like Rome when its empire began to fall.

The denizens of MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) are going to get the chance to prove themselves right or make us all trillionaires in confetti currency if they aren't. Their assumption that you can print money and rein in its effects with taxation are seductive until you realize that politicians will take the good news of printing with gusto but refuse the balancing act of taxation when the chickens come home to roost. This is of course what happens in every inflation-addicted country: print money today for relief but forget to effect the pain when it comes due.

Gold is going to lag the mighty bounds of crypto because the jewelry industry - a huge consumer of gold - is not hitting the ask on the demand side because, at least for now, demand for trinkets is way down. Jewelry is in the doldrums like many retail endeavors and is likely to stay depressed. However, there is a compensating increased demand drive coming from coin and bar demand as the inflation worriers gobble up gold for their stashes. It won't take too much more inflation fear to drive that demand enough to set gold running through its previous high.

If you believe the economists, inflation expectations are low. Well that's interesting, especially when 'inflation expectations' are calculated using bond yields. With the world's central banks cornering the bond market, those expectations are obviously going to be out of whack - and not on the upside either. Until demonstrated otherwise, I'm not taking any notice of 'inflation expectations' when they are heavily derived from bond yields utterly engineered from the top.

Real inflation expectations are held in the performance of Bitcoin and gold and they are sending up soaring flares that expectations are high and rising.

This is a Bitcoin chart that has my attention:

This morning [CET time] when I drew this, it seemed wildly optimistic and it still is, but as I write it's $500 up from when I finished illustrating. This makes the idea that Bitcoin could - in crypto-parlance - 'moon' seem totally credible.

If the inflation expectations embedded in gold and Bitcoin are correct, this will be no short-term event. The situation with the global economy is only getting worse and the printing presses are just starting.

Under the hood a huge tranche of wealth has been destroyed, and readjustment and recovery are going to take a long time; how that readjustment is going to pan out is going to be down to the economic measures of government and central banks and it will be difficult to navigate.

My strategy is to be positioned to park money in inflation hedges and buy crashes as they appear during the coming readjustments.

For now, crypto is booming and precious metals will follow soon. The crashes will come, it's just a matter of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold BTC and have exposure to gold