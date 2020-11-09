95% of 2020-2021 volume is covered by Minimum Volume Commitments with parent Hess Corp.

Management guided for 25% EBITDA growth and even stronger DCF growth in 2020, and 5% dividend growth in 2020 and 2021.

HESM raised its dividend again this quarter, and yields 10.97%, with 1.24X dividend coverage.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is a midstream energy pipeline firm which converted to a C-Corp structure in Q4 2019, thereby eliminating its K-1s, so shareholders will now receive 1099s.

HESM's logistic assets support the operations of parent/sponsor HESS Corp. (HES), an integrated exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. HESM is active in gas and crude gathering, gas processing, crude terminaling, and water gathering.

Hess Corp. is a strong company, with liquidity of $5.3B as of 6/30/20, and investment grade ratings from two of the three rating agencies. Hess' operations focus on the Bakken shale play:

(HESM presentation)

HESM's crude oil logistic assets are well located, offering rail transport to both coasts. They're tied into the Dakota Access Pipeline - DAPL. Its natural gas and natural gas liquids logistics assets include the Tioga and Little Missouri plants, which have rail access, Canadian cross-border and local delivery capabilities:

(HESM presentation)

Corp. Structure:

The C-Corp conversion eliminated HESM's LP structure and IDRs, replacing it with two classes of shares, the common A shares, and the B shares, which are owned by its sponsor, Hess. Because of this, net income is divided into non-controlling interest NCI amounts, and amounts attributable to the common shares.

The common equity was at $128.2M, as of 6/30/20, and the Class B shares equity was at $1.37B.

NOTE: The equity and asset figures in this article are based on their most recent 10Q, from June 30, 2020.

(HESM Q2 2020 10Q)

Earnings:

This Q3 '20 income statement breaks down the two types of net income each quarter. Net income attributable to non-controlling interest was $110.2M in Q3, while net income attributable to Ltd. Partners was $5.6M:

(HESM site)

The Q4 C-Corp conversion transformed HESM into a larger entity. Revenue has risen to a higher level since then, although it has declined in Q2 and Q3 vs. Q1 2020. We put the LP net income into this table, which shows a lower level vs. the predecessor figures a year ago.

However, the more important figures are adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, both of which strip out non-cash depreciation and amortization. Both DCF and EBITDA were up in Q3 '20 vs. Q2 2020.

On a quarterly year-over-year basis, HESM has had remarkable growth in revenue, EBITDA and DCF in 2020, thanks to new assets and minimum volume commitments from Hess:

The larger asset base brought DCF and EBITDA to a much higher level vs. a year ago, and supported 11% dividend growth, with dividend coverage increasing by 13%, to 1.24X:

Revised 2020 Guidance:

Management issued strong 2020 guidance figures in its Q3 presentation, calling for 25% EBITDA growth, and DCF of $590 - $610M. (DCF was $214M in 2019.) They've reduced capex by 26%, which has bumped up their free cash flow guidance by over 100%.

Distribution coverage guidance is 1.20X:

(HESM Q3 presentation)

Management also issued initial guidance for 2021 which calls for 25% growth in EBITDA, and a big 56% reduction in capex. They see free cash flow hitting ~$750M in 2021 and 2022 - certainly a strong basis for the near future:

(HESM Q3 presentation)

Minimum Volume Commitments:

MVC's are the key to HESM's revenues. They have MVC contracts with Hess out into 2022, which gives management visibility for their ability to grow the distribution.

Looking forward to Q4 2020, management said that, "In the fourth quarter with seasonally lower operating costs, we expect distribution coverage to be approximately 1.2 times with revenues that are approximately 95% protected by MVCs." (Q3 2020 Earnings Call)

(HESM Q3 presentation)

Distributions:

HESM goes ex-dividend and pays in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. schedule. It should go ex-dividend next in early February 2021.

Based upon the most recent payout of $.4417, HESM yields 10.97%.

However, using management's 5% distribution growth guidance for 2021 gives us a higher yield of 11.32%, based upon the 11/5/20 $16.10 closing price:

Distribution coverage has been solid, at 1.2X over the past two quarters, averaging 1.24X over the past four quarters:

Taxes:

HESM shareholders get a 1099 at tax time, not a K-1.

Financials:

HESM's Net Debt/EBITDA leverage of 2.68X is conservative for the midstream industry, where we've seen peer firms with leverage factors running into 5X-6X. EBITDA/Interest coverage is strong, at 7.91X, as is the EBITDA margin of 65.63%.

Its very high total debt/equity is due to the much smaller equity amount attributed to the common A shares.

If we pro-rate the debt proportionally to the common shares, the pro-rated total debt/common equity ratio is 1.42X. HESM had $1.9B in debt as of 9/30/20, with leverage of ~2.7 times adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis.

Performance:

Like other energy-related firms, HESM has had a rough go of it in 2020 - it's down -28.88%, which is certainly better than the SPDR XLE ETF's decline of -50.75%, but much lower than the S&P's 6.74% ytd return.

HESM has performed better over the past month, though - it's up 5.22%, vs. -0.57% for XLE, and 2.57% for the S&P. The COVID-19 demand destruction for crude oil is pressuring even solid companies like HESM.

Valuations:

Comparatively, the market is valuing HESM higher than midstream averages, other than on a price/sales basis. Its price/DCF of 7.49X is much higher than the 4.65X average, while its P/book of 2.27 also is higher.

Those strong earnings and guidance figures have inspired higher comparative valuations. There are many midstream companies struggling these days, so those lower avg. industry valuations are sort of a "you get what you pay for" comparison - they're cheap for a reason.

Analysts' Price Targets:

Still, if you consider HESM's $16.10 price vs. analysts' targets, it appears that there is some headroom here. It's 15% below the lowest price target of $19.00, and ~23% below the $21.00 average price target:

Summary:

We continue to rate HESM a buy, based upon its attractive yield, solid distribution coverage, strong guidance and earnings/cash flow visibility.

If you enjoyed this article covering a high dividend stock, there are many more like it on our articles list.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Our latest buyout success story has a 40% total return, on top of its earlier 39% return.



Disclosure: I am/we are long HESM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks for over 11 years.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.