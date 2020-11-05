China Telecom trades at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.88 times and 1.96 times, respectively, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.55%.

There are mixed views on China's 5G progress, and a lower-than-expected 5G penetration rate and higher-than-expected energy costs could pose downside risks to China Telecom's future earnings.

China Telecom has gained market share in the Chinese mobile market at the expense of its competitors, as evidenced by its mobile service revenue growth and mobile subscriber net additions.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Chinese telecommunications services operator China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) [728:HK].

China Telecom has gained market share in the Chinese mobile market at the expense of its competitors, as evidenced by its 3Q 2020 mobile service revenue growth and year-to-date mobile subscriber net additions.

On the flip side, there are mixed views on China's 5G progress. A lower-than-expected 5G penetration rate and higher-than-expected energy costs associated with 5G equipment could pose downside risks to China Telecom's future earnings. Also, competitor China Mobile Limited (CHL) [941:HK] could leverage on its new partnership with China Broadcasting Network to accelerate its 5G roll-out plans, which partly offsets the advantage that China Telecom had with respect to its earlier network sharing collaboration with China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) [762:HK].

Considering that China Telecom's valuations are undemanding notwithstanding downside risks to earnings, I see a Neutral rating as fair for the stock.

China Telecom trades at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.88 times and 1.96 times, respectively, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.55%.

Company Description

Started in 2002, China Telecom Corporation Limited is one of the three major telecommunications services operators in China, alongside China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. The company is the second largest player in the mobile segment, and the market leader in the fixed-line segment.

Gaining Market Share In The Chinese Mobile Market

China Telecom announced the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on Oct. 22, 2020, and its mobile business' strong performance in the third quarter of this year was in the spotlight.

China Telecom's total service revenue, which includes contributions from the fixed-line segment, increased +6% YoY to RMB93.8 billion in 3Q 2020. I estimate the company's mobile service revenue grew by approximately +4% YoY to RMB44.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020. In contrast, China Unicom increased its mobile service revenue by +3% YoY in 3Q 2020, while China Mobile's mobile service revenue growth was flattish over the same period.

The company had 349.35 million mobile subscribers as of Sept. 30, 2020, and this represented a +6% YoY increase in 3Q 2020 which was partly offset by a -2% YoY decline in mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). On a year-to-date basis, China Telecom added 13.78 million mobile subscribers on a net basis, which implies that the company is on track to meet its full-year FY 2020 mobile subscriber net additions of 15 million.

Notably, China Telecom's peers China Mobile and China Telecom both registered a net loss in mobile subscribers for the first nine months of the year. In other words, China Telecom has gained market share in the Chinese mobile services market at the expense of its competitors. This is likely attributable to the success of China Telecom's bundling strategy (mobile and fixed-line broadband) which is made possible by leveraging on the company's market leadership in the fixed-line business.

All Eyes On 5G Progress

As highlighted earlier, China Telecom still witnessed declining mobile APRU in 3Q 2020, although the company noted in its 3Q 2020 results announcement that "the decline rate was continuously narrowed." Separately, China Telecom disclosed at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call in August 2020 that "there’s around 10% of ARPU uplift in 4G upgrading to 5G." It's clear that increased 5G penetration is key to the company's future APRU and revenue growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, China Telecom had 64.80 million 5G package subscribers, which accounted for 18.5% of its total subscriber base. It's noteworthy that China Mobile, the market leader in the Chinese mobile services market, had a much lower 5G penetration at 12% of its total subscriber base. China Telecom had earlier set a target of adding 80 million 5G package subscribers for full-year 2020, and it's on track to meet this target.

China Telecom's numbers suggest that the development of 5G is progressing well in China, and 5G penetration is steadily increasing in the country. However, there are others with contrarian views on the 5G progress in China.

A Oct. 15, 2020 article published on Light Reading quoted the head of Huawei's carrier business Ryan Ding mentioning at a recent industry conference that "China's 5G still has a gap in user experience, coverage and creating commercial closed-loop." Ryan also added that a lot of consumers in China were either "using 5G packages with 4G phones" or "have 5G mobile phones" without "5G coverage on the network." He also raised the issue of "escalating operating costs" for Chinese telecommunications services operators, especially in relation to "the power consumption of base stations" associated with 5G equipment.

Separately, close to three quarters of Chinese consumers do not feel it's necessary to purchase 5G smartphones now, based on the results of a recent survey conducted by iiMedia published on Sept. 1, 2020.

Collaboration With China Unicom Is No Longer An Edge

In September 2019, China Telecom and China Unicom announced that both companies will collaborate to co-build a 5G access network in China and co-share spectrum. At its 1H 2020 earnings call in August 2020, China Telecom revealed that "210,000 5G base stations (were) in use by co-building and co-sharing with China Unicom" as of June 30, 2020. This was perceived as a key positive for China Telecom, as it allowed the company to cut back on its 5G capital expenditures and be more competitive with market leader China Mobile.

However, it was reported in the media in May 2020 that China Mobile has signed a deal to co-construct and co-share a 700MHz 5G wireless network with national cable operator China Broadcasting Network. China Broadcasting Network is the fourth company to have a 5G license apart from the three Chinese telecommunications services operators.

This suggests that China Telecom's collaboration with China Telecom is no longer an edge, as China Mobile now has its own partnership with China Broadcasting Network. China Mobile is likely to capitalize on this new partnership to accelerate the company's 5G roll-out plans, and the 700MHz band is particularly relevant for coverage in rural areas.

Valuation And Dividends

China Telecom trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 8.39 times and 7.88 times, respectively based on its share price of $32.74 as of Nov. 4, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 11.56 times and 13.34 times, respectively.

China Telecom also is valued by the market at 2.00 times consensus forward FY 2020 EV/EBITDA and 1.96 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 3.08 times and 3.39 times, respectively.

China Telecom offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.16% and 5.55%, respectively.

Each American Depositary Share for China Telecom is equivalent to 100 H-shares of the company listed in Hong Kong. Also note that consensus estimates from 23 sell-side analysts primarily covering the company's shares listed in Hong Kong are used for the purpose of this analysis.

As per the peer comparison table, China Telecom has the highest forward EV/EBITDA multiples among its peers, although its forward P/E multiples are on par with China Mobile and lower than that of China Unicom.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Telecom

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield China Mobile Limited 8.01 7.87 1.62 1.80 6.89% 7.01% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 10.07 8.86 1.06 0.98 3.82% 4.42%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Telecom are stiffer-than-expected competition going forward, a slower-than-expected pace of 5G penetration, lower than-expected dividends in the future due to higher-than-expected costs and capital expenditures, and new regulations that have a negative impact on the Chinese telecommunications industry.

