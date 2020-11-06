Avoid 'Instant Gratification' At All Costs

By adhering to our time-tested strategy, we are extremely confident that we can protect principal at all costs, while delivering the ultimate in “Sleep Well at Night” investing.

On the other, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy."

On the one hand, "No pain, no gain."

In and of itself, instant gratification isn’t always a bad thing.

Instant gratification is an amazing thing in the moment.

Getting what we want when we want it – which is now, if not sooner – results in immediate pleasures like the tastiness of a bacon cheeseburger on our tongues… the relief of putting off an odious assignment in favor of binge-watching something on Netflix… or the fun of buying a new tech toy instead of saving up for a rainy day.

It sure feels a better than the opposite in the moment.

Other than perhaps vegetarians, very few people have an intense desire to eat a simple salad instead of a hot and juicy ground beef patty dripping with cheese and topped by several crisp strips of salty bacon. They might very well know that the latter will cause them heartburn, indigestion and – if they indulge in such things too often – weight gain, but so what?

Such things aren’t an immediate problem. They’re something to worry about later.

Yes, later will come eventually. But it’s not here now. Now is to be enjoyed.

Or so says certain often less mature parts of our brain. Which, let’s face it, can be extremely persuasive when they want to be.

By the way, anyone who thinks I’m sounding “judgey” right now should know I’ve indulged in more than one Beacon Drive-In offering, which describes itself as:

“… a famous Southern landmark since 1946! We’re known for our Chili-Cheese A-Plenty, a chili-cheeseburger buried underneath sweet onion rings and french-fried potatoes.”

You have no idea how good that thing is.

Some Sweet Indulgence

Here’s the thing: In and of itself, instant gratification isn’t always a bad thing. On the one hand, “no pain, no gain.” On the other, “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

It also can make him an emotionally, intellectually, and even physically stunted boy. Think about it:

If you always choose exercise over resting, you’re going to overstress your body.

If you always choose working over playing, you’re going to overstress your mind (and quite possibly your eyes too)

If you always choose obvious forms of learning over goofing off, you’re going to overstress your relationships until you probably have none left

If you always choose eating perceived healthy foods over eating less healthy foods, you could easily overemphasize certain nutrients or underemphasizing others to your body’s ultimate detriment

On that last one, there’s an added risk that should be addressed. By trying to deny your tastebud-driven inclinations every time, you run the risk of putting that treat up on an even higher pedestal.

In which case, you start craving it even more. And then you eventually snap, consuming truckloads of it all at once.

Since that’s one of the unhealthier options in life, it’s much better to follow the Mayo Clinic Diet’s advice, which says this:

“Sweets like cake, cookies, candy, and doughnuts… are not very filling and offer very little (if any) nutritional value. But don’t worry, you don’t have to give up these foods entirely. Just be smart about your choices and portion sizes, and pay attention to all the grams of sugar you are consuming in your cereal, coffee, and other beverages…”

It recommends limiting such sweets to 75 calories a day, which you can stockpile for a special occasion should you so choose.

Have Your Cake and Eat It Too

That’s the basic premise of my investing strategy: Stockpiling for a special occasion. Namely retirement.

I personally plan on enjoying instant gratification at that point. Repeatedly. But that’s only after this ideal is properly prepared for in two different ways:

Staying in the same stocks whenever possible and reinvesting any dividends instead of taking the money upfront Picking the slow-but-steady kind of stocks that might not promise piles of cash in the moment but pay off over time

Naturally, this strategy involves a large number of real estate investment trusts (REITs). They tend to pay higher dividends without tending to break the bank.

I had to include the word “tend” twice there because exceptions exist to both parts of the statement. For the first piece, technology-related REITs often feature faster-growing stock prices but less compelling dividend yields.

And that’s fine for them. Some of them are well worth buying anyway for the right valuations.

But then there’s the “without tending to break the bank” description. Even something as stable (historically speaking) as a REIT can get crazy when it comes to yield.

Seeing a high number like an 8%, 9%, or higher might very well trigger that craving for instant – or faster – gratification in our brains. But we should always stop and consider other factors before we act on it, such as:

Price to funds from operations (FFO) multiples

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratios

Leverage

Fixed interest coverage

S&P ratings, if any

In short, we’re not looking to get rich quick. We want stable companies with long-term dividend growth.

The way I see it, instant gratification only pays off when you wait a sensible amount of time to employ it. Then, at the right time, we can have our cake and eat it too.

Well Worth the Wait

I hope you listened to me when I warned that you should avoid EPR Properties (EPR) and Macerich (MAC). We have provided many, many alarms along the way:

So much for the “instant gratification” right?

Anyway, I promise to provide readers with some of my very best “actionable” picks, and I can assure you that I will not tempt you with some dividend yields that are “too good to be true” (aka: sucker yields) like EPR and MAC.

Agree Realty (ADC) is not what I would call an “instant gratification” pick. Shares are only yielding 3.75%.

However, my BUY thesis is rooted in three very simple points:

ADC has sector-leading investment grade tenancy of 62%, which is especially important in this challenging post COVID-19 environment. This simply means that the company has the most predictable rental stream rooted in high-credit tenants such as Wegman's, Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot, among others. Growing its investment-grade exposure accretively is favorable for the ADC story and its risk profile. ADC has a strong balance sheet with $500M of on-hand liquidity (not including $376M of net proceeds remaining from its three forward equity offerings) and a net debt/EBITDA of 4.7x (3.2x including forward equity offerings), lowest among peers. During Q3-20, ADC issued $350M of 2.9% senior unsecured notes due in 2030, effectively mitigating its debt maturity risk, and has virtually no debt (0.1%) expiring through YE22. ADC is a growth machine, validated by the increased annual acquisition guidance (for the third time this year) to $1.25B - $1.35B (from $900M - $1.1B at 2Q20 and ~2x ADC's initial 2020 guidance of $600-$700M).

Consensus AFFO estimates for 2020 are $3.19 to $3.20 per share (+5%) and 2021 growth estimates are 7% and 8% in 2021. ADC has returned -6.0% YTD and shares are trading at 20.3 P/AFFO (vs. three-year average of 21x. Although the yield is lower than the peer average, keep in mind that ADC has one of the most attractive growth profiles in the REIT universe. We maintain a buy.

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is another REIT we’re buying, and for obvious reasons not so much for the 3.7% dividend yield. My investment thesis is rooted in these simple points:

As I referenced recently, “Under Proposition 21 in California (a revised version of Prop 10 in 2018 that would allow for local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15-years-old) was again soundly defeated, 60% vs. 40%. This would have caused uncertainty on future rental growth.” I also pointed out that “winners in California include REITs that benefit from the defeat of Proposition 15 (which would have increased real estate taxes based on current market value, rather than purchase price). While most of these taxes could have been passed through to tenants, this would have likely resulted in a headwind to raising rents as well. Approximately $1.7 billion in total liquidity on the balance sheet with a low risk maturity schedule for the next two years, only a $350 million term loan to repay in 2022.

Consensus FFO estimates for 2020 are $12.91 per share (-4%) and 2021 growth estimates are 1% and 6% in 2021. ESS has returned -23.0% YTD and shares are trading at 17.4 P/FFO (vs. three-year average of 21x). ESS has a terrific dividend record of paying and increasing dividends by 26 years in a row. And even with the 2020 turbulence, we believe the company is in great shape to manage the pandemic. Thus we maintain a Buy.

In Closing…

Our mantra at iREIT is to always focus on quality and value, and the above examples (ADC and ESS) are textbook examples of how we screen for the best REITs, using our iREIT iQ (quality) scoring tool:

ESS scores 84 and ADC scores 75

While these two REITs are not the highest-yielding REITs in our coverage spectrum, we are more concerned with the quality of income and the overall safety of the dividend.

By adhering to our time-tested strategy, we are extremely confident that we can protect principal at all costs, while delivering the ultimate in “Sleep Well at Night” investing. As Seth Klarman (Margin of Safety) explained,

“If I can persuade just a few of them to avoid dangerous investment strategies and adopt sound ones that are designed to preserve and maintain their hard-earned capital, I will be satisfied.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, ADC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.