Given its long operating history, the firm appears to be more or less fair in its valuation, with upside in the future likely to be OK but not excellent.

In recent months, one firm hit by the pandemic, though perhaps not by as much as many investors would have anticipated, was Snap-On Incorporated (SNA). The provider of tools, parts and more was initially hit by the fallout associated with COVID-19, but by the third quarter this year the business ended up posting a decent rebound. There's still uncertainty over the company’s prospects in the near term, but from a long-term perspective it should remain a reasonable prospect for patient investors. Taking everything into account, the company probably is more or less fairly valued in a world where the economy truly is moving toward continued improvement, so investors should not expect robust upside. But for those who don’t mind buying a decently-priced business and holding it for several years with the goal of achieving stable, unambitious returns, it’s a good company to keep an eye on.

A mixed year

2020 has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Snap-On. Consider, for instance, its year-to-date (through the third quarter) results. Revenue at the business has come out to $2.52 billion. This implies a drop of 9.3% and was driven in large part by an 8.8% decline in organic sales. As revenue dropped, so too did net income. Over the same timeframe, profits fell 20% from $522.9 million to $418.1 million. In fact, the only major metric that did see an improvement year-over-year was operating cash flow. Due to the timing of working capital changes, as well as other factors, operating cash flow surged 46.2%, rising from $472.8 million to $691 million.

Though the year-to-date figures are troubling for Snap-On, the third quarter was actually a bright spot for the business. According to management, revenue for the quarter came in at $941.6 million. This is 4.4% higher than the $901.8 million seen a year earlier and a large portion of it was attributable to a 3.8% growth in organic sales. At the same time, net income for the business also grew, rising 9.2% from $164.6 million in the third quarter last year to $179.7 million in this year’s third quarter.

One thing bears might point to about Snap-On is that its debt managed to rise from the end of last year to this year. Over this timeframe, gross debt jumped from $1.15 billion to $1.45 billion. However, that picture is a little distorted. You see, on April 30, the management team at Snap-On issued $500 million worth of debt at 97.98% of par and paying out a 3.1% of its par value worth of interest. These notes mature in 2050 and are unsecured, so it’s a little surprising to see the interest rates this low, even for a company as stable as Snap-On. Instead of spending all of that cash, though, the company elected to hold a lot on hand. This brought cash and cash equivalents for the firm up to $787.5 million, up from $184.5 million seen at the end of the business’ 2019 fiscal year. Due to this, the company’s net debt is now only $662.8 million.

Before 2020, Snap-On had a rather mixed history when it came to growth. From 2015 through 2018, revenue grew at a rather quick pace, with an annualized figure calculated of 3.7% (quick for a tool supply firm at least). From 2018 through 2019, sales actually declined modestly, and now we’ll likely have a decline for 2020 as well. When it comes to net income, the trend has been a consistent improvement, with profits soaring from $478.7 million to $693.5 million, while operating cash flow followed a path that was similar to sales, rising from $507.2 million in 2015 to $764.5 million in 2018 before dipping to $674.6 million last year.

Although the temporary reduction in sales and the weakening cash flow may make investors fear Snap-On’s future prospects, the firm’s low debt helps to offset this concern. More importantly, though, is that even with these results, its margins are compelling. Using 2019’s figures, for instance, Snap-On generated a net profit margin of 18.6%. Its operating cash flow margin, meanwhile, stood at 18.1%. If we use the stronger 2018 figures, these metrics change to 18.2% and 20.4%, respectively. For the first half of 2020, we see a divergence, with its profit margin totaling 16.6% but its operating cash flow margin soaring to 27.4% so far. No matter how you stack these figures, they are robust and should take priority in investors’ minds over marginally-lower revenue.

In time, Snap-On is likely to recover. But the question is whether that recovery already is priced in or not. Looking back over the past five years, Snap-On’s pricing changed to some degree. The company’s price/earnings ratio gradually fell from 21.16 to 18.31 before plummeting to 12.24 in 2018. That figure rose to 13.65 in 2019, and if we annualize 2020’s results so far, we are looking at a multiple of about 15.02. The higher multiple seen in years prior was justified because of the company’s more attractive growth, but given slower expansion or stagnant revenue, a reading of between 12 and 15 seems to approximate fair value. The trend for price/operating cash flow, meanwhile, has been similar, dropping from 19.98 in 2015 to 10.89 by 2018 before climbing up to 14.04 last year. Its multiple now, if we annualize results for 2020 so far, would be about 10.28. That would signify a company trading at or a bit below fair value assuming said company is to exhibit little to no growth in the foreseeable future.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me like Snap-On is a reasonable prospect for the right kind of investor. The patient kind. The firm has seen a bit of a rough patch recently, but with robust margins and the fact that the market for its products will always grow in the long run, now might be a good time to consider jumping in. Shares look to be more or less fairly valued, assuming sales don’t continue to fall but instead stabilize or grow modestly. This means investors could expect to get a decent return moving forward, but not likely a great one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.