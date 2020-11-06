After the bell on Wednesday, we received third quarter results from communications services firm Lumen Technologies (LUMN), formerly known as CenturyLink. While company has been doing better in recent quarters, shares have not reflected the ongoing progress being made. With another strong quarter now in the books, it will be interesting to see if shares can finally respond to decent results.

Just like we saw with the second quarter report, enterprise revenues rose slightly over the prior year period while all other segments were down mid to high single digits, percentage wise. Total revenue came in at $5.167 billion, which was down more than 3.4% year over year, but the street was only looking for $5.13 billion, a much larger revenue decline. This is the 4th top line beat in the last five quarters.

Despite the top line decline, management was again able to reign in total expenses. The adjusted EBITDA margin after Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items rose slightly over the prior year period. While GAAP operating income was down over Q3 2019, net income actually rose from $302 million to $366 million, growth of more than 20%. Net income excluding the items mentioned above showed even better growth, rising from $328 million to $430 million. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, which smashed street estimates by a dime.

One of the main reasons why the bottom line has improved so much is the company's interest costs. Management has made substantial progress on improving its balance sheet and is operating in a favorable low interest rate environment. As a result, we've seen quarterly interest expenses come down rather nicely as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Company quarterly earnings reports, seen here)

At $409 million, the company reduced interest expense by $87 million over the prior year period. On an annual run rate, the quarterly value is down nearly $600 million in just two years, and debt moves made late in the quarter and in October should help even more. I actually thought the Q3 value would be even lower, so I'll see what the 10-Q filing reveals on that front.

Overall progress on the balance sheet has certainly continued throughout 2020. As the chart below shows, the debt pile was down more than $1.7 billion in the quarter, the largest amount in several years. To be fair, the cash balance did come down by more than $1.2 billion, so the net debt improvement was $470 million sequentially. With the possibility for Q4 free cash flow to outpace dividend payments by another billion dollars, I expect some more debt to be paid down.

(Source: Earnings reports linked above)

The reason why investors love Lumen right now is because of its tremendous income potential. It has one of the largest annual dividend yields in the S&P 500, coming in at nearly 11.4% as of Wednesday's close. Even as the company continues to reduce its debt pile over time, there is still actually some room for the dividend to grow from here, perhaps recovering some lost ground from when the quarterly payout was cut in early 2019. We'll get a better idea of where the dividend is headed at the Q4 report in early 2021.

In the end, it was another solid quarter for Lumen Technologies. The company again beat on both the top and bottom lines, with adjusted earnings per share blowing out street estimates. Both reported and adjusted net income showed solid growth over prior year levels, and the balance sheet again improved sequentially. With an annual yield over 11% currently, income investors will continue to love this name in this low interest rate environment. Perhaps another strong quarter can get shares going again, as they look to rise towards the average street price target in the low double digits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.