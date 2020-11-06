NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is one area in the midstream space where we have struggled with our macro call versus our bottom-up approach. At the macro level we have been rather bearish on midstream assets as they have the potential to become stranded. On the other hand, NS itself has shown some promising characteristics that made us want to overlook the macro outlook. With Q3-2020 results out we decided to see if one of the two would finally win this battle.

The Company

NuStar is a Master Limited Partnership or MLP that operates in three segments: Pipelines, storage and fuel marketing. Its assets are predominantly focused on the Permian Basin. It has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and a total storage capacity of 75 MMbbls.

Source: NuStar Presentation

The company may have the best assets but the shareholders have certainly found very little to cheer about. Over the last 5 years NuStar has been decimated. Price returns and total returns have been abysmal and lagged the MLP ETF AMLP.

Data by YCharts

Q3-2020

In this quarter, NuStar delivered strong results with adjusted EBITDA up from 2019 levels.

Source: NuStar Q3-2020 press release

While the $11 million delta may not be much to write about, it is in the minority of Midstream companies showing a year-over-year increase. Looking at its different segments, we can see that throughput was not the driver of this increase. Throughput volumes and revenues declined slightly from last year.

Source: NuStar Q3-2020 press release

NuStar was able to keep expenses under control in this area and EBITDA was essentially unchanged. Storage though was quite a strong area and NuStar increased volumes and revenues here. That alongside tight cost control meant that NuStar generated its entire adjusted EBITDA delta from here.

Source: NuStar Q3-2020 press release

Distributions

NuStar likely caused some heart palpitations when it showed its distribution coverage as "N/A."

Source: NuStar Q3-2020 press release

The company was using its EBITDA and not adjusted EBITDA there in that figure. Management did address this number though.

“Adjusted distributable cash flow from continuing operations was $84 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $88 million in the third quarter of 2019, and the adjusted distribution coverage ratio to common limited partners from continuing operations was 1.92 times for the current period,” Shoaf concluded.

Source: NuStar Q3-2020 press release

NuStar yields over 16% currently and the 1.92X coverage means that it is generating a free cash flow yield near 30%.

Outlook

The company sold its Texas City terminals for $106 million, post Q3-2020. NuStar reduced its capex for 2020 to a range of $165 million to $185 million. That is a 45% drop from its initial guidance and 63% below its 2019 spending. The biggest change in Q3-2020 was that NuStar sold $1.2 billion bonds on the market. The company used this to pay off its loan from Oaktree, which incurred significant prepayment penalties.

During the third quarter, when a window opened in high-yield bond markets, we were able to successfully issue $1.2 billion of new notes at attractive rates to repay the $500 million term loan we obtained in April to assure liquidity for our near-term debt maturities in the midst of pandemic-related second quarter 2020 bond market headwinds, as well as all of the outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit agreement,” said NuStar CFO Tom Shoaf.

Source: NuStar Q3-2020 press release

Those losses were a major reason why EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were so different. The company has now addressed all required debt maturities through 2022 and the outlook is less murky. The next set of debt maturities is in 2026.

The company also raised its 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to midpoint of $710 million, which would be up about 6% from 2019. 2021 was also guided to be similar alongside similar capex. Based on this information, we can estimate that NuStar will be on a self-funded model in 2021. As in EBITDA will cover distributions, preferred distributions and strategic capex.

Valuation

If we assign a bare-bones 8X EV to EBITDA (or $5.6 billion total) multiple to NuStar we can reach a share price higher than today.

Data by YCharts

With stability seen in 2020 and 2021, even at these atrociously low oil prices, NuStar has some upside. We actually think this upside extends to the common units and not just the preferred shares.

Preferred Shares

NuStar offers three publicly-traded preferred shares. All are par $25, cumulative, fixed-to-floating rate securities.

NuStar Energy L.P., 8.50% Series A Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE:NS.PA)

The fixed coupon is $2.125 or 8.5% and it is callable on 12/15/2021. After 12/15/2021, yield floats at LIBOR plus 6.766%.

NuStar Energy L.P., 7.625% Series B Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE:NS.PB)

The fixed coupon is $1.91 or 7.625% and it is callable on 6/15/2022. After 6/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR plus 5.643%.

NuStar Energy L.P., 9.00% Series C Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE:NS.PC)

The fixed coupon is $2.25 or 9.0% and it is callable on 12/15/2022. After 12/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR plus 6.88%. All are interesting choices for a safer way to play NuStar.

Conclusion

Navigating the oil price crash was a tough task but NuStar appears to be managing it. There was some destruction of shareholder value when NuStar rushed to get a loan in March 2020 under possibly the worst conditions and rates. Whether that should have been done is debatable, but it is behind the company and despite the value destruction, it is still very cheap. We believe low production from US shale plays will create a price recovery and slowly incentivize increased Permian production. NS has the best assets in place for this. We think this moves to $14 in 12 to 18 months. That is a 40% jump on the equity price but a 10% increase on the Enterprise Value. At the minimum, we think this has a high potential to not lose money at this point, something that the bruised MLP investor is looking for ahead of everything else. We base this on continuing steady EBITDA alongside potential for significant upside in revenues when the oil price moves up.