Acceleron Pharma's (XLRN) CEO Habib Dable On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Jamie Bernard – Associate Director-Investor Relations

Habib Dable – Chief Executive Officer

Kevin McLaughlin – Chief Financial Officer

Sujay Kango – Chief Commercial Officer

Jay Backstrom – Head-Research and Development

Conference Call Participants

Gabe Daoud – Cowen

Carter Gould – Barclays

Charles Song – SVB Leerink

Chris Raymond – Piper Sandler

Eric Joseph - J.P. Morgan

Yigal Nochomovitz – Citigroup

Bikramjot Singh – RBC Capital Markets

Jamie Bernard

As a reminder, we will be making forward looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory product development and commercialization plans and research activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent form PANHU and 10K on file with the FEC with that. I would now like to turn the call over to EBITDA CEO.

Habib Dable

[00:01:34] Thank you, Jamie, and good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today. I hope that everyone remains safe and well during this challenging time. Acceleron continues to operate and execute toward our corporate objectives while taking the utmost caution to limit risk for all of our stakeholders, including patients and our employees. I could not be more proud of our team's resilience, productivity and collaboration during this period. We have continued to execute commercially and operationally with tremendous progress on the clinical and regulatory fronts, even with a majority of the team working remotely. Above all, we remain committed to our collective mission of serving patient. Beginning with our hematology program, along with our collaboration partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb, we continue to expand the availability of Rebozo with multiple new regional approvals across the globe. Most recently, Health Canada approved for the treatment of adult patients with red blood cell transfusion dependent anemia associated with beta thalassemia. With this approval, Rebozo, also known as Podhorzer, became the first and only medicine of its class approved for patients in Canada. Beyond Canada, Rudisill achieve several regulatory milestones in the second quarter with the FDA and European Commission and is now approved for data that both data thalassemia and the indications here in the United States and in Europe outside of the North America coprolite territory, Bristol-Myers is responsible for the commercialization of rebels on the rest of the world. They recently launched Rebozo in Austria and Germany, and we anticipate other European countries to follow suit over the next six to 12 months as the product gains expanded reimbursement and access on a country by country basis.

[00:03:20] Turning over to the commercial launch, I want to recognize the joint commercial team's incredible resourcefulness in the face of current challenges caused by the pandemic. Their implementation of a virtual sales promotion and education model has driven early sales success. We are encouraged by the early launch trajectory of Rebozo and its adoption for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with data thalassemia or lower risk NDA with Ringsted or Glass, who require regular red blood cell transfusion. As you can see on the slide, the net sales reported by a partner of Bristol-Myers and Acceleron to see the royalty revenues continue to grow quarter over quarter through the early stages of the commercial launch for the third quarter, Acceleron recognize approximately nineteen point three dollars million in royalty revenue from net sales of approximately ninety six million dollars. This compares with approximately eleven point one dollars million in revenue from approximately fifty five dollars million of net sales in the second quarter. Prior to rebels approval by the FDA and yes, the physician and patient community had been anxiously awaiting a new treatment option for almost 10 years. Naturally, this dynamic resulted in a significant proportion of early uptake being driven by pent up demand from a group of prevalent patients who had either previously failed or had inadequate response to essays and had higher transfusion burden. Currently, in moving forward, we expect rebels of the man to be driven primarily by patients earlier in their journey who are failing or having inadequate response to an essay within two to three months and experiencing an increase in transfusion burden. We believe this will moderate relative growth for the fourth quarter as we close out a successful first year for Brazil and will provide steady growth from new patient starts and increased duration of treatment in 20, 21 and beyond. We also continue to monitor for any potential effects that covid-19 may have on sales or promotional activities, especially in regions that may see a rise in cases and hospitalization. In parallel with these important regulatory and commercial milestones, we continue to expand our clinical development activities, the proposal to patients with anemia associated with other blood disorders who may benefit from Rebozo novel mechanism of action. As you'll recall, there is currently conducting two additional studies with Liz Patterson and preparing for a third called Independence for the treatment of anemia in patients with myelofibrosis, a cancer like blood disorder. We are looking forward to productive years ahead as we continue to build on this status of franchise with plans to report topline results in the beyond study and on transfusion dependency.

[00:06:03] The senior at year end or in early 2021 and from the command study and first FirstLine lower risk MDs in 2022 or later. Beyond these three trials, our partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb recently amended its Phase three trial in myelofibrosis within Rebec to include a safety cohort in combination with this dataset. Adding to this, a new investigator sponsored trial was recently initiated. Evaluate the status of treatment in combination with millennialism in patients with lower risk. And yes, the outcomes of these trials will provide greater insight into the status of the potential safety and efficacy in combination setting and potentially broaden our understanding of the ability for additional patients suffering from chronic anemia associated with myelofibrosis or MBBS to this point. The joint teams are actively evaluating additional disease areas in which patients with anemia potentially benefit from our research maturation agent if we are successful across all current and future diseases. The disease associated with anemia, our long term estimate for annual sales of Rebozo continues to be more than three billion dollars. In addition to our many recent achievements in the global program, Twenty twenty has been an important year for Acceleron in pulmonary hypertension, or P.H., where we have continued to make considerable progress following the positive topline results from the pulser phase two trial of Setanta. So last month, many of you were able to join us for our webcast in which we highlighted the trial design for our upcoming registrational Phase three status of trial called Steller to briefly review steller the Phase three randomized double blind placebo controlled study to compare the efficacy and safety of status. That versus placebo. Similar to our Pulser proof of concept study, eligible participants will be adult patients with W.H o classified group one page who are functional class two or three and on stable background therapy, including mono, double or triple combination therapies.

[00:08:09] We remain on track to initiate this trial before the end of this year. In addition to steller, we expect to initiate two additional Phase three trials Hyperion and Zeena, in the middle of next year with the long term vision of establishing Satarov applicability in early and late stage therapeutic strategies respectively. We believe the overall development plan will generate a breadth of data to support status as potential as a future backbone therapy in. While we are excited about our Phase three program for Satava stuff, our ongoing Pulser Phase two trial continues to generate additional important data for analysis at the upcoming virtual Twenty twenty American Heart Association scientific session taking place on November 13th to the 17th. We will be presenting twenty four week echocardiography data showing the potential impact of SATAROV step on right ventricular function. Also, the principal investigator of the Spectra Phase two trial will present preliminary interim result from the first set of trial participants. We plan to host an investor and analyst call during the conference to review the presentation and look forward to sharing details from the call soon. Finally, we expect to announce results from the open label extension portion of the Pulser trial, as well as additional results from Spectra during the first half of twenty twenty one. And with that, I would like to hand the call over to Kevin McLaughlin, our CFO, to review the financials. And then we will be available to take your questions. Kevin?

Kevin McLaughlin

[00:09:44] Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to refer to a press release issued earlier today for a summary of our financial results for the third quarter of Twenty twenty and take this opportunity to briefly review a few items. We end of the third quarter with approximately eight hundred eighty seven point four dollars million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, revenue for the third quarter was twenty two point six dollars million, which included three point three dollars million of cost share revenue. And as we mentioned earlier, approximately nineteen point three dollars million royalty revenue from net revenue is sales of approximately ninety six million dollars. All revenue was derived from the company's partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company's net loss for the third quarter was thirty nine point two dollars million. With that, I'd like to open the call to questions. Operator.

Gabe Daoud

[00:11:03] Hey, this is game on for your own, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on another great quarter. First, I wanted to know if you could share any insight into the US prescription trends for rebels in terms of new and repeat orders by accounts of new kind of shared and previous calls. And then just a quick question to help kind of better understand the additional Phase three trials, for starters, for label expansion. You mentioned early and late stage intervention. I'm just curious how those populations might be different than what's included in Steller, because, for example, I would think, you know, add on to mono or double therapy could be fairly early in someone's diagnosis if you're being added to what they do. Oral therapy or being added to triple therapy could be somewhat late in someone's diagnosis. How would how would those two studies really expand on what you might actually already be able to see from Steller? Thank you.

Habib Dable

[00:11:56] Yeah, thanks for your question, Gabe. So with respect to your first question, in terms of prescription trends and the persistency and repeat orders, perhaps C.J. Kango, our chief commercial officer, can touch that and then maybe perhaps hand it over to T.J. for the second question. Yes.

Sujay Kango

[00:12:15] No thanks in Yellowknife with regards to the color. But rebels in prescription, as we have seen, have commented in the past, we continue to see both the accounts that have prescribed in the past continue to prescribe, meaning that we're getting repeat orders from them. And then we are continuing to add new accounts on a weekly basis as well. Now, the challenge is for me to give you a specific as to, you know, breaking down one versus the other. We just kind of have a large proportion of repeat accounts that come in. And every week we are adding in new accounts as well. So the trend is on a positive direction. And we've penetrated, as we've identified, fast start or high potential accounts. Pretty much a majority of the SEELEY'S or Centers of Excellence for MDs are prescribing, rather, I should say, they are ordering the medicine as well as some of the faster that we can. High potential they are majority of them are ordering the medicine. So we feel pretty confident that we are getting a good chunk of our prescriber base already adopting the medicine for a possible prescriptions.

Jay Backstrom

[00:13:30] And this is just to go to your question on the clinical trials, and we went through all of the stellar details on our last month of deliberately didn't go into the details of the other two studies, the Hyperion and Zeena, although just to say that they will be complementary, I think to your point about being careful not to have overlapping populations is fair. But as we have these design the trials, they will be complementary. We intend to describe those later next year.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:14:15] Yeah, hi, everyone, this is Thomas from Marty. Thanks for taking the question. I guess a few on Rebozo. I'm curious if you can provide any more more color on this Bullis effect that you're seeing. What gives you confidence that growth will kind of moderate going into Q4 and any color you can provide around there or of the kind of rate of moderation or how we should think about growth going in the next quarter? And then I'm curious if you can comment if all along and the impact of EU sales this quarter and how we should think about that going forward over the next few quarters as well. Thanks.

Habib Dable

[00:14:50] Yes, so, Thomas, it's a really good question. This is headed. Maybe I'll take that first question with respect to the commentary on moderation and then maybe CJP want to add anything on some of these very, very early metrics in Europe, and I'll hand it over to you. But I guess just to start again, the rebels are launching, our opinion is off to a very, very strong start. As you've heard from C.J., customer feedback than positive awareness levels have been high. You heard from our, you know, our partners at Bristol-Myers this morning and, you know, in terms of the robustness of the uptake. So we're very pleased with the the uptake so far. And in the long term, we continue to believe that we are on track to build a multibillion dollar brand for the treatment of anemia. Now, in the short term, though, and very specific to your question on the fourth quarter, there are a few factors that I think, you know, everyone should appreciate when they're thinking about estimates and expectations, especially coming off, you know, a quarter over quarter growth of approximately 75 percent. The first is really what I described earlier in the call, and it's really about the transition invitation starts based on MDX patient profile. Following the approval in April, we were experiencing pretty significant growth from a pent up demand from a group of lower risk and the patient. And I think we were all very, very pleased with that uptake. But today and going forward, we believe that the true growth is going to be driven primarily by patients earlier in their BMD journey. And this will obviously lead to improvement in the duration of clinical benefit and treatment as we continue to penetrate the market of patients who are failing or having inadequate responses to essay's within within two or three months. And that's we're experiencing an increase in transfusion burden now, also specific to the fourth quarter. And this comes as no surprise to anybody. But, you know, November and December include several holidays that will obviously reduce the total number of selling days relative to the third quarter. And lastly, we're experiencing here in the US and throughout many parts of the world, a surge in covid cases and hospitalizations that we expect would potentially decrease in office visits and treatment compliance until cases start to reduce significantly. And as such, you put all this together. We believe that this can contribute to a moderation or a flattening in revenue for the first for the fourth quarter versus Q3. But again, you know, we continue to drive new patient starts earlier in the journey and we feel that that will be the foundation of our long term growth trajectory and forming an asset which we still believe will be over three billion dollars once it's all of the indications in lifecycle management programs are successful. Huge Europe. I mean, it's really early days, I guess, with respect to some of the numbers, but anything that you can share and I think that Bristol actually passed out the the ninety six million, I believe, ninety two and four for XP. But perhaps you can add to color.

Kevin McLaughlin

[00:18:05] Yeah. No, thank you. I'll be back. Thanks, Tommaseo. As you know, the one only one additional thing I can add to is is which was alluding to earlier with regards to the continued moderation of the growth rate. It's the fact that we are seeing new accounts come on board and the new accounts coming on board continues to sort of basically look at the fact that these are new patient starts. And that's what gives us confidence that there is underlying demand, which is continuing to sort of be adopted as we add new accounts into the prescribing metrics. So that's kind of one of the other considerations that we are seeing as it's constantly looked at this part of the equation. And I hope that helps.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:18:46] Thank you. That's helpful, thank you. Great, thanks, Tom.

Carter Gould

[00:18:59] Great. Good afternoon, Congressman. Thanks for taking the question. I'm going to follow up on the Martys previous question there. I guess just can you maybe just give a little bit more color on the breakdown? I if you had to kind of think about that in Teuku versus 3Q, did that does that I mean, are you starting to see that already or was that relatively stable quarter on quarter as you think about that prevalently versus those patients? I think you kind of called it earlier in their in their treatment course that that prevalent tool versus those patients. I think you kind of called it earlier in their in their treatment course that that would be helpful. And I guess the people on that point that as you think about for Q2, you talked about covid impacts. But, you know, just just last quarter, covid was seen as a potential driving, a potential tailwind of sorts for you guys in terms of keeping patients out of out of the centers and getting transfusion. So is there any sort of a change in your thinking there or maybe you just elaborate there and then separately on on Saturday? Except, you know, in the past we've talked about preclinical work that needs to be done in order to justify moving into broader indications and beyond. Can you give us an update on those efforts and when we might see some sort of clinical development development strategy sort of manifest?

Habib Dable

[00:20:25] Thank you, Carter. Thanks a lot. Packed in there. And so regarding this, the kind of stuff you know, I'll hand that over to Jay, but you just again, to close off on the follow on question with respect to the commentary, you. Yeah, we haven't really shared any details with respect to, you know, what's the percentage of the more prevalent population versus the those that earlier in the treatment journey that said, you know, I think it's very clear that, you know, Q2 and Q3, we had, you know, a very large portion of those patients that due to that pent up demand and over time, you know, that those those patients will not be making up the majority of the patient group. And what we're seeing now is leading to these new accounts and these new patients that's earlier in their treatment journey are really starting now to pick up and that are driving the the uptake in terms of new treatments and new scripts. Now, with respect to the covid state, you know, you're absolutely right. I mean, it actually does play a role in terms of, you know, a bit of an opportunity that we can perhaps play a role in terms of, you know, mitigating the huge need for transfusion burdens during this pandemic. And, you know, but that said, during Q2 and Q3, we we obviously we're seeing some of that with some of the patients. But most importantly now, as we look forward and really it's an unknown, what we're seeing now is record numbers that are spreading across the globe. And what our concern is that perhaps the office, again, nothing, nothing that takes away from the opportunity to potentially reduce the need for transfusion burdens in this very difficult environment. But what we are seeing with these record numbers around the world is that we're concerned that there may be maybe again, I don't have a crystal ball, but there may be a decrease in office visits and treatment compliance as things start to shut down in some areas of the world. And so that was really what that commentary was about. Carter. So. So, no, no, no, no change in thinking in terms of the opportunity, their respective red blood cell transfusions with respect to the task at hand that over to you, please.

Jay Backstrom

[00:22:49] Yeah, sure. Good question. So, you know, we have not published or disclosed the non-clinical work that we've had underway, but I can tell you that that is nearing completion as we think about moving into, for example, group two or three or beyond. So we haven't disclosed that yet either. But as we do that quarter, we're also preparing to establish a proof of concept study and one of those areas. So it'll be something that I'm looking forward to sharing more detail on, similar to what we talked about with the other two programs for the Phase three for Ciotat Herceptin in Group one. Look forward to being able to talk more about that in detail as we get into next year.

Carter Gould

[00:23:32] Great, thanks.

Habib Dable

[00:23:34] Thanks, Carter. Thank you.

Charles Song

[00:23:44] Hi, this is Charles down for a chat, two questions, if I may. First on Raposo, I just want to get your thinking about the changing competitive dynamics in the, I guess, LMDs space, particularly front line with the others and see for yourselves. So how do you position your products versus potential competition and for so teather theft? I just want to, I guess a little bit detail question for the seller. Taio seem to include a more newly diagnosed patient in cutting down the portion of the patient's own troubles, triple therapy. So how should we think about that data, potential data comparing to policy? Well, the data come out to be stronger or weaker depending on this difference in the patient baseline. Thank you.

Habib Dable

[00:24:38] You know, thanks for your question, so why don't I hand it over to Jay to address the question right now and color and then maybe Jay handed over to Sue J4 for the rebuttal question?

Jay Backstrom

[00:24:48] Yeah, sure. So just as a reminder, Steller really was modeled after pulser. So just to start there, it was designed to look the same. We have not restricted in any way the triple therapy group, so we anticipate that it will have triple therapy in it as well. You know, because we presented the data from Slosar, we had model double or triple therapy patients in their overall. We were very pleased with the impact we had on six minute walk distance when we looked at the totality of the data to kind of going into this. Frankly, we have the trial designed in such a way that we expect similar success with it as we did in Pulsar. And maybe I can hand it over to sue Jake for the rest of your question.

Sujay Kango

[00:25:34] You know, thank you, Jay. With regards to competition and as we've sort of communicated and you've seen from from the uptake of Rebozo, because we are sort of a very normal Ticketek in the area of editorial maturation, we provide a unique sort of value proposition. Right. And that's sort of demonstrated by how quick there was an adoption of Rebozo by many of the accounts. Now, having said that, we are sort of positioned ourselves in a way where at least based on our indications right now, it is in the low risk patient population where anemia is predominantly a problem. And that's kind of where we are being utilized in the positive patient population. So that's rare. And now there are other sort of molecules that are being developed and some of them are more the HMO space. So we don't see them directly as competing for them from sort of the low risk patient population for MDs. And then when you think about beta thalassemia, again, if you think about the other available options for gene therapy, et cetera, they tend to have a select group of patients that are going to be applicable because they need complete mylo ablation, etc. in relation to that, as well as a different patient group. Right. So we feel that having more options for both these indications, whether it's MDs or Beetle, is always good for the patients. But we feel that we have a very good position in the market for serving the patient population that we are serving right now.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:27:17] Hi, this is Nicole Gorecki on for Chris, congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking the question. I guess just on this of I guess what's your appetite for external innovation at this point? Or I guess maybe just generally, do you see a need to augment your pipeline with a big deal in the near future?

Habib Dable

[00:27:37] Hey, Nicole, thanks. Thanks for your question. So I think what I would say is right now, the when we look at, you know, you heard from Kevin in terms of our financial position, you're hearing a lot from KJ in terms of the launch with Rebozo. And then obviously all of the efforts with respect to Satarov steps and really building out that portfolio of Phase three studies to establish the type of stuff that the backbone therapy. And I feel that we have a tremendous opportunity to execute and to generate value for shareholders if we really focus and really, you know, focus on executing what I think is a very admirable position in terms of having two potential blockbusters in our hands. Now, that said, we are also very, very focused on continuing to innovate and identifying opportunities for innovation, whether that's organically or inorganically, organically, as you know, in terms of our question of establishing a leadership position, for starters. But we're also exploring other areas within pulmonary hypertension, which hopefully we'll hear a little bit more about next year. The second thing I'd say is organically, we talked briefly, last call, last earnings call, about 18, 34, which is in healthy volunteers right now. But we hope to be able to go into patients next year again in the pulmonary setting with respect to business development. Again, at the end of last year, you may recall, we announced the deal with fulcrums therapeutics where we were able to partner with a neighbor in Cambridge, where they're really focusing on a small molecule approach and target identification with respect to modulating gene expression pathways. And in here, we're specifically locked up in agreement with them areas with rare pulmonary diseases as well. So we're obviously looking to continue to invest both organically and inorganically. And if indeed there is an opportunity that would make sense, that would complement our strategy right now and establishing ourselves as a leader in pulmonary diseases, we'd be always very open to it. But we absolutely do not see the necessity to have to execute anything in the near term.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:30:07] Great, thanks for taking the question.

Habib Dable

[00:30:08] Thank you for the question.

Eric Joseph

[00:30:21] Just looking to the beyond to read out later this year, early next year, I guess, how should we be thinking about the transfusion dependent population as a proportion of the south overall, just beyond, I guess, does it help you access those patients and of itself if the data are positive? What would you be looking forward to, if needed, to move forward with a label expansion study for non transfusions dependent than the entire population?

Habib Dable

[00:30:56] Thanks for your question, Eric. So in terms of the market opportunity, perhaps I'll take that and then I'll hand over to T.J. in terms of the way we're thinking about Bahrain. So I did two things about the opportunity. Eric is one, in terms of the unmet need, you may recall this is putting two or to almost two years ago when Dr. Cappellini was speaking for hour and day. And she's pretty adamant that the NAACP should be the Palestinian community, you know, has an unmet need for innovation, such as such as Rebozo, just as much as the transfusion burden patients do, just because of the fact that they're just because they're not using does not mean that they're not symptomatic and suffering from many, many aspects of the disease. So that's the first thing. The second thing I'd say in terms of the actual numbers, we estimate that when you look at the beta thalassemia population in the US, in the US and Europe, that the non transfusion dependent population would double the existing target group that we have with the transfusion dependent indication. Maybe you can add a little bit of color in terms of the way we're thinking about beyond.

Jay Backstrom

[00:32:12] Yes, certainly. You know, so beyond. You know, Erica was actually a program that started when I was still at Celgene. And so there was has been ongoing dialog with the agencies around that trial. So what I would anticipate and know, it seems her partner kind of in the leader, that once we see those results that we would follow up and engage in, depending on the strength of that data, have further discussion with the agencies as to what would be required as the next steps. So we're looking forward to seeing those results. To Beeves Point, this is really a difficult population. Those are not getting regularly transfused. Their quality of life is significantly challenged. And I do believe we have an opportunity to make a difference here. So we're looking forward to sharing those results.

Eric Joseph

[00:33:02] I guess the separate from, you know, improvements in hemoglobin, hemoglobin rises or other key points that you're focused on to, I guess, speak to, you know, ameliorating the burden that on transfusion patients suffer?

Habib Dable

[00:33:21] Yes, very much so. In fact, a patient reported outcomes in the context of that primary endpoint will be an important secondary endpoint, which would then again, speak to my point about the benefit that they derive from that improvement and the impact it has on their quality of life measures. That's included in that. So that has been built into the to the trial.

Eric Joseph

[00:33:44] Great, thanks for taking the questions. Thanks, Derek.

Yigal Nochomovitz

[00:33:59] Great. Thank you very much for taking the questions. I just wanted to drill down a bit on Pulsar a little bit more. As you mentioned, you're going to have the twenty four week Echo Data FHA coming up. If you could just help us put that put that data in clinical significance and put it into perspective with respect to the other end points that you've obviously already already reported. TVR in six minute walk distance. More specifically, how how impactful a drug can what rather what, what, how impactful can the powers that be with the echo data in addition to in addition to the TVR in six minute walk data that you've already reported?

[00:34:40] Yeah. So, you know, around the corner. So the details of the data we'll share when we get those publicly disclosed through AHJ. But just to kind of put it into context, you know, as we reported out in the non-clinical work, things that we were anticipating or hoped to see in the clinic would be replicating what we saw in the non-clinical work. And what we saw is actually the improvement in right ventricular function, right ventricular hypertrophy. And as you know, echocardiography data will give us some insight how that most clinically against the effect that we had on reduction in people. So it was a very important endpoint that we included in it and actually looking very forward to sharing those data since.

Habib Dable

[00:35:25] Ok, great. And then you're also going to be reporting via the open label extension data from Pulser in the first half of next year. I'm just wondering if you could talk a bit about your hypothesis there scientifically in terms of what you expect to see on TV are in six minute walk distance. You believe that you've achieved the maximal effect for PVR in six minute walk distance and that you're just going to maintain the benefit or based on the mechanism of action of satiety, except you believe that you could continue to see increased building of efficacy over time.

Sujay Kango

[00:35:56] Good questions, which is actually part of the questions that we're posing within the trial itself. I think just to take a step back. The open label extension will provide a richness of opportunity for safety and tolerability, which is obviously very important, maintenance of effect, as you talked about, and whether there's continued improvement, both functionally and potentially in the right or cath data. So, again, that's what we're working on, looking forward to completing it and sharing those data next year.

Yigal Nochomovitz

[00:36:28] Thank you. Thank you, go.

Bikramjot Singh

[00:36:40] This is Bikram for Kenin. Thank you so much for taking precautions and congrats on the quarter. Just following up on the readout of Beyond Trial top line results. I'm a quick question. Is there any internal bar that you guys are looking at for response rates in this population and how that might be different from the other beta population?

Habib Dable

[00:37:06] Thanks for the question because. You want to take that, please?

Jay Backstrom

[00:37:11] Yeah, so I think for this trial, because these patients are not regularly transfused and they're the non transfusion dependent. The primary endpoint in the study was change in hemoglobin, so an increase in the hemoglobin. So that will be the measure. And like in any randomized study, we've had assumptions under there and defined the results that we expect to see. So the bar would actually be a successful study as we designed in power. We believe that if we meet the primary endpoint, that will be the threshold. And then following that, the earlier questions is seeing consistency within the secondary endpoints, which include the patient reported outcomes. So we're getting close. That trial has been running for a while and as heard, something. But looking forward to those results potentially by the end of the year, if not early part of next.

Bikramjot Singh

[00:38:02] Got it. Thank you so much. And I just have a follow on Migas taking a step back and thinking about other indications for rebel officials and how you guys are thinking about beyond sorry, not be on trial, but the currently approved indications and. Yes. Or myelofibrosis. Where are you guys focusing on your internal R&D efforts?

Habib Dable

[00:38:30] Yes, well, maybe I'll just continue then, so as you know, obviously, our partner, VMC, is taking the lead on the development at this stage. What you heard from Habib early on, I think things that you can expect because of our presence in LMDs building around that. And we're starting to see now combinatorial studies, as you heard one week, combining with one a little minor REVLIMID. So I would say look forward to seeing more of this combination type trials throughout the spectrum of ends. You know, the myelofibrosis study is starting. And again, you heard that BMS is actually now added this pattern to their own object to inhibitor federative. So we're going to start to see, again, build out around, I think, the myelofibrosis space. And then there are other areas of indication we can anticipate because of our effectiveness in beta thalassemia, as we've seen and believe, potentially looking at, for example, alpha thalassemia. So there's a full lifecycle plan that's underway. And again, as we establish the presence in the commercial space, it gets easier, the combination studies of approved products and you're going to see those come forward. So it's a stay tuned. But look, to see a build out around both ends and the fibrosis plus some of those newer indications.

Bikramjot Singh

[00:39:41] Got it. Thank you so much for taking precautions. Thank you.

Habib Dable

[00:39:57] Thank you, operator, and I guess before we conclude to take the opportunity to thank everyone for joining us, I hope that everyone continues to stay safe and well during this current covid environment. And I look forward to connecting with many of you and some of the upcoming virtual conferences. In the meantime, do you have any questions? Please feel free to reach out to Todd or Jamie. Have a great evening, everyone.

