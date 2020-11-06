The company has several different programs that are in different phases that, if successful, will provide more growth catalysts over time.

For now there are no concerns over being too reliant upon Epidiolex because of the decentralized nature of the conditions being treated.

Epidiolex still has a lot of growth potential in the short and long term, with a lot of market share remaining to be taken in different segments.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) turned in another good quarter, increasing market penetration in the U.S. while boosting payer coverage.

The company is also engaged in several programs in different phases that have the potential to be long-term growth catalysts if they are found to be effective in treating symptoms of various diseases and conditions.

Taking into account a lot more upside in reference to existing conditions Epidiolex is being used to treat, and under 10 percent penetration in "refractory childhood onset epilepsy syndromes" the company states it doesn't promote, it believes it has tens of thousands of patients that would benefit from being treated with Epidiolex in the future.

In this article we'll look at recent numbers and what the future potentially holds for GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Epidiolex.

Latest numbers

In its latest earnings report, Darren Cline - U.S. Chief Commercial Officer, reported revenue of $122 in the U.S., up from the $86 million generated in the same reporting period last year. As of September 30, U.S. revenue was $339 million, a big 80 percent increase over the $188 million in sales year-over-year.

Much of that comes from an increase in Medicaid coverage and commercial plans, with Medicaid jumping from 25 percent at 55 percent, from the beginning of 2020, and commercial plans climbing from 14 percent to 25 percent from the start of 2020. The company expects booth of these coverages to increase in the months ahead.

Overall revenue in the quarter ended at $137.05 million, up 50.7 percent year-over-year, beating consensus of $125.97 million.

Net loss in the quarter was $12.2 million, representing a loss per share of $0.03. The market was expecting a loss close to $0.06.While U.S. sales were the bulk of revenue results, the company is starting to make headway in international markets, led by the UK and Germany.

With strict guidelines associated with COVID-19, most patients are engaged by physicians digitally. Expectations are as it improves it digital platforms and channels, growth in Europe should improve during the pandemic.Other European countries that should contribute to revenue growth in the near future are Italy, France, and Spain. Outside of Europe, the company is working on finalizing pricing and reimbursement via negotiations with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration. Epidiolex has already been approved by the TGA.

I'm not concerned about the profitability of GW Pharmaceuticals, as long as they spend money on the right things, which I believe they are. For example, R&D expenses jumped to $56.9 in the quarter, from $20.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The majority of that targeted the development of Epidiolex and the development of other pipelines.

Concerning SG&A, spend there climbed to $85.2 million, up from $64.2 million year-over-year. Much of that increase was from the launch of Epidiolex in the U.S., along with building out its commercial infrastructure in Europe.

Even though it'll be positive for the company to start turning a profit, spending capital on these vital areas will, over time, return sustainable profits for the company as it scales operations.

That said, CFO Scott Giacobello stated that R&D and SG&A expenses will be in a narrower range in 2020, with R&D changing from a previous range of $520 million to $550 million, to a range of $530 million to $550 million. Capital expenditures for the year will change from $25 million to $35 million, to a more modest $20 million to $25 million; primarily from uncertainty associated with COVID-19.

Company's pipeline

Dr. Volker Knappertz said in the earnings report that "GW has a wealth of opportunity to bring new cannabinoid products to patients within the fields of neurology and neuropsychiatry and expect the pace of pipeline activity to continue to accelerate in the remainder of 2020 and throughout 2021."

The most advanced candidate in its pipeline is the nabiximols, which has now entered into Phase 3 trials in the U.S. The company has already completed three positive Phase 3 trials in Europe. Any positive outcome in the five MS spasticity studies currently being performed in the United States will result in an NDA submission, according to Knappertz. The company is now recruiting for the first of the five studies.

The company is also attempting to initiate a muscle tone study before the end of 2020 if there are no issues related to COVID-19 that would interrupt the process.

In 2021 the other three nabiximols MS studies are scheduled to be launched. Expectations are the readout for the first nabiximols study will be released in 2021, and the results of the other four nabiximols trials will released in intervals in the latter part of 2021 and into 2022.

With nabiximols within the field of spasticity representing larger market demand, GW decided to make that a priority over other non-spasticity trials. That directly affects the previously planned Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome study, which has been pushed back to the second half of 2021.Also, from the limitations associated with the pandemic, the company decided to work more on increasing the Epidiolex label within the epilepsy field. Consequently, GW will initiate a Phase 3 trial in another orphan epilepsy syndrome next year.

For now GW is also suspending recruitment associated with a trial of Epidiolex and Rett syndrome, because of the pandemic. Instead, the company engage in a new study on the impact of CBD within the general autism population. That is scheduled to start in Q1 of 2021.There is also an ongoing Phase 2b study associated with schizophrenia. The primary purpose of the study is to determine the "safety and efficacy of GWP42003 versus placebo as adjunctive therapy in participants with schizophrenia experiencing inadequate response to ongoing anti-psychotic treatments."

Last, the company announced a new product in the botanical cannabinoid field. Identified as GW541, it was defined as different than the cannabinoid composition from nabiximols. Dr. Knappertz said the "relative amounts of the target cannabinoids have been optimized to treat conditions within the field of neuropsychiatry." The Phase 1 study to determine its efficacy was recently launched.

Conclusion

A strength of GW Pharmaceuticals is that even without the pipeline it is attempting to develop, it would have a strong growth trajectory with Epidiolex alone, based upon the potential related to the opportunity to take market share in several segments of the market.

When adding to that the certain inevitably of getting approved for other treatments in the U.S., and the long-term potential of Europe and Australia, and it's apparent GW is being built for long-term growth and success.

I also like the way it's managing its R&D and SG&A spend, allowing for growth while not jeopardizing the financial health of the company. This should pay off in the months and years ahead.

With a number of trials in play and a solid product to support the company as it develops its pipeline, shareholders in GW Pharmaceuticals should be very happy if they're long-term holders.

Even with COVID-19, it's impressive to see management adapt to the market environment handed them, as see the adjustments they're making to deal with that reality. I like it that they're not simply sitting still and waiting it out.

If if can continue to do well in the current market conditions, it should accelerate its performance as it gains market share, expands its pipeline, and manage its capital far better once the effect of the pandemic largely subsides.

